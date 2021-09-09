Log in
    6302   JP3405400007

SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6302)
  
Sumitomo Heavy Industries : Wins Bronze Rating from EcoVadis, the International Sustainability Rating Agency

09/09/2021 | 02:42am EDT
The Sumitomo Heavy Industries Group has received a Bronze rating from EcoVadis, the international sustainability rating agency headquartered in France. EcoVadis rates the sustainability of over 75,000 supplier companies across 160 countries around the world based on four criteria: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Companies are rated Bronze when they fulfill certain criteria, one of which is scoring in the top 50% of the industry. We have obtained the Bronze rating with a score in the top 40% of the general-purpose machinery manufacturing sector.

In the Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 that covers the period from fiscal 2021 to 2023, we have set a basic policy composed of 'Contribution to society through promotion of CSV' and 'Realization of sustainable SHI Group.' We are focusing on the reduction of environmental burdens, promotion of diversity, improvement in compliance, responsible procurement practices, and ESG disclosures.
As we have received this rating, we will work even harder on these tasks and will continue to develop as a company that is trusted by its stakeholders.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 06:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
