Supplemental Information for the 2nd Quarter FY 2021[PDF:209KB]

10/29/2021 | 02:08am EDT
October 29, 2021

Supplemental information for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021

(1) Orders, Sales and Operating Income

(Unit: JPY billion

2Q-FY2020 (Apr. - Sep.)

2Q-FY2021 (Apr. - Sep.)

FY2021 (Apr. - Mar.)(FORECAST)

[Reference]FY2021 (FORECAST/at 2021.05)

Orders

Sales

Operating

Operating

Orders

Sales

Operating

Operating

Orders

Sales

Operating

Operating

Orders

Sales

Operating

Operating

Profit

Profit Ratio

Profit

Profit Ratio

Profit

Profit Ratio

Profit

Profit Ratio

Mechatronics

67.4

63.7

1.1

1.7%

93.3

75.9

2.7

3.5%

175.0

163.0

7.5

4.6%

158.0

149.0

7.5

5.0%

Industrial Machinery

81.1

96.6

8.9

9.2%

133.3

106.9

8.8

8.3%

248.0

226.0

16.0

7.1%

216.0

206.0

10.0

4.9%

Plastic Machinery

40.0

34.5

59.1

53.2

107.0

104.5

93.0

92.0

Logistics & Consturuction

132.5

141.3

7.3

5.2%

191.5

167.3

9.5

5.7%

358.0

351.0

17.0

4.8%

320.0

308.0

16.0

5.2%

Hydraulic Excavators

75.2

79.7

122.7

106.6

240.0

224.0

205.0

194.0

Energy & Lifeline

87.0

87.1

3.0

3.4%

68.0

93.1

5.2

5.6%

203.0

204.0

17.0

8.3%

181.0

202.0

14.5

7.2%

Others

2.8

3.1

1.0

31.5%

3.3

2.9

1.3

45.1%

6.0

6.0

2.5

41.7%

5.0

5.0

2.0

40.0%

Total

370.8

391.7

21.2

5.4%

489.5

446.0

27.5

6.2%

990.0

950.0

60.0

6.3%

880.0

870.0

50.0

5.7%

(2) Sales by Regional Segment *1

(Unit: JPY billion)

2Q-FY2021 (April - September)

North America

Europe

Asia (Excluding

China

Others

Total

Japan

Total Sales

China)

Mechatronics

12.1

17.8

6.8

7.3

4.4

48.4

27.5

75.9

Industrial Machinery

9.1

17.8

13.7

27.7

2.9

71.3

35.6

106.9

Logistics & Consturuction

46.9

9.7

16.4

22.5

7.0

102.4

64.9

167.3

Hydraulic Excavators

21.4

9.3

13.9

22.4

6.7

73.6

33.1

106.6

Energy

& Lifeline

4.9

7.1

7.0

0.5

10.1

29.6

63.5

93.1

Others

-

-

-

0.0

-

0.0

2.9

2.9

Total

72.9

52.5

44.0

58.0

24.3

251.7

194.4

446.0

2Q-FY2020 (April - September)

North America

Europe

Asia (Excluding

China

Others

Total

Japan

Total Sales

China)

Mechatronics

11.0

13.2

5.7

4.8

3.5

38.2

25.5

63.7

Industrial Machinery

9.4

11.9

24.9

14.6

2.3

63.1

33.5

96.6

Logistics & Consturuction

33.8

2.6

8.8

21.0

4.3

70.4

70.8

141.3

Hydraulic Excavators

12.5

1.9

7.1

20.1

3.7

45.3

34.4

79.7

Energy

& Lifeline

3.1

5.7

14.8

0.6

7.9

32.2

54.9

87.1

Others

-

-

-

0.0

-

0.0

3.1

3.1

Total

57.3

33.3

54.3

41.0

18.0

203.9

187.8

391.7

(3) Capital Investmentment, Depreciation and Amortization, Reserch & Development

Unit: JPY billion

2Q-FY2020(Apr. - Sep.) FY2020 (Apr. - Mar.) 2Q-FY2021(Apr. - Sep.) FY2021 (Apr. - Mar.)(FORECAST)

Actual

(%)

Actual

(%)

Actual

(%)

Forecast

(%)

Capital Investment *2

19.5

5.0%

39.8

4.7%

21.9

4.9%

34.0

3.6%

Depreciation and Amortization

14.8

3.8%

29.7

3.5%

15.2

3.4%

31.2

3.3%

Reserch & Development *3

9.6

2.5%

19.4

2.3%

9.4

2.1%

24.0

2.5%

*1 Currency Exchange Rate(US dollars)

2Q-FY2020：￥106

2Q-FY2021：￥108 FY2021：￥110(Estimate)

*2 Actuals are based on cash flow. Forecast is based on budget.

*3 Actuals are based on P/L. Forecast is based on budget.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
