Supplemental Information for the 2nd Quarter FY 2021[PDF:209KB]
October 29, 2021
Supplemental information for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021
(1) Orders, Sales and Operating Income
(Unit: JPY billion ）
2Q-FY2020 (Apr. - Sep.)
2Q-FY2021 (Apr. - Sep.)
FY2021 (Apr. - Mar.)(FORECAST)
[Reference]FY2021 (FORECAST/at 2021.05)
Orders
Sales
Operating
Operating
Orders
Sales
Operating
Operating
Orders
Sales
Operating
Operating
Orders
Sales
Operating
Operating
Profit
Profit Ratio
Profit
Profit Ratio
Profit
Profit Ratio
Profit
Profit Ratio
Mechatronics
67.4
63.7
1.1
1.7%
93.3
75.9
2.7
3.5%
175.0
163.0
7.5
4.6%
158.0
149.0
7.5
5.0%
Industrial Machinery
81.1
96.6
8.9
9.2%
133.3
106.9
8.8
8.3%
248.0
226.0
16.0
7.1%
216.0
206.0
10.0
4.9%
Plastic Machinery
40.0
34.5
59.1
53.2
107.0
104.5
93.0
92.0
Logistics & Consturuction
132.5
141.3
7.3
5.2%
191.5
167.3
9.5
5.7%
358.0
351.0
17.0
4.8%
320.0
308.0
16.0
5.2%
Hydraulic Excavators
75.2
79.7
122.7
106.6
240.0
224.0
205.0
194.0
Energy & Lifeline
87.0
87.1
3.0
3.4%
68.0
93.1
5.2
5.6%
203.0
204.0
17.0
8.3%
181.0
202.0
14.5
7.2%
Others
2.8
3.1
1.0
31.5%
3.3
2.9
1.3
45.1%
6.0
6.0
2.5
41.7%
5.0
5.0
2.0
40.0%
Total
370.8
391.7
21.2
5.4%
489.5
446.0
27.5
6.2%
990.0
950.0
60.0
6.3%
880.0
870.0
50.0
5.7%
(2) Sales by Regional Segment *1
(Unit: JPY billion)
2Q-FY2021 (April - September)
North America
Europe
Asia (Excluding
China
Others
Total
Japan
Total Sales
China)
Mechatronics
12.1
17.8
6.8
7.3
4.4
48.4
27.5
75.9
Industrial Machinery
9.1
17.8
13.7
27.7
2.9
71.3
35.6
106.9
Logistics & Consturuction
46.9
9.7
16.4
22.5
7.0
102.4
64.9
167.3
Hydraulic Excavators
21.4
9.3
13.9
22.4
6.7
73.6
33.1
106.6
Energy
& Lifeline
4.9
7.1
7.0
0.5
10.1
29.6
63.5
93.1
Others
-
-
-
0.0
-
0.0
2.9
2.9
Total
72.9
52.5
44.0
58.0
24.3
251.7
194.4
446.0
2Q-FY2020 (April - September)
North America
Europe
Asia (Excluding
China
Others
Total
Japan
Total Sales
China)
Mechatronics
11.0
13.2
5.7
4.8
3.5
38.2
25.5
63.7
Industrial Machinery
9.4
11.9
24.9
14.6
2.3
63.1
33.5
96.6
Logistics & Consturuction
33.8
2.6
8.8
21.0
4.3
70.4
70.8
141.3
Hydraulic Excavators
12.5
1.9
7.1
20.1
3.7
45.3
34.4
79.7
Energy
& Lifeline
3.1
5.7
14.8
0.6
7.9
32.2
54.9
87.1
Others
-
-
-
0.0
-
0.0
3.1
3.1
Total
57.3
33.3
54.3
41.0
18.0
203.9
187.8
391.7
(3) Capital Investmentment, Depreciation and Amortization, Reserch & Development
（Unit: JPY billion ）
2Q-FY2020 (Apr. - Sep.) FY2020 (Apr. - Mar.) 2Q-FY2021 (Apr. - Sep.) FY2021 (Apr. - Mar.)(FORECAST)
Actual
(%)
Actual
(%)
Actual
(%)
Forecast
(%)
Capital Investment *2
19.5
5.0%
39.8
4.7%
21.9
4.9%
34.0
3.6%
Depreciation and Amortization
14.8
3.8%
29.7
3.5%
15.2
3.4%
31.2
3.3%
Reserch & Development *3
9.6
2.5%
19.4
2.3%
9.4
2.1%
24.0
2.5%
*1 Currency Exchange Rate(US dollars)
2Q-FY2020：￥106
2Q-FY2021：￥108 FY2021：￥110(Estimate)
*2 Actuals are based on cash flow. Forecast is based on budget.
*3 Actuals are based on P/L. Forecast is based on budget.
