June 26, 2024

To whom it may concern:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Nobuhiro Matsumoto, President and Representative Director

Notice of Resolutions at the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the following matters were reported and resolved at the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Matter reported:

Report on the contents of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 99th business year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and the results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 99th business year by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board

Matters resolved:

Proposal No.1: Appropriation of Surplus

This proposal was approved as originally proposed.

The year-end dividend for the 99th business year was set at 63 yen per share. Total dividend for the 99th business year (including the interim dividend of 35 yen) amounts to 98 yen per share.

Proposal No.2: Election of Eight (8) Directors

This proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Proposal No.3: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member

This proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Proposal No.4: Election of One (1) substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member This proposal was approved as originally proposed.

Proposal No.5: Payment of bonuses to Directors

This proposal was approved as originally proposed.