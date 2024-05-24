Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 [IFRS] May 9, 2024 [Full version of English translation released on May 24, 2024] Listed Company Name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Code: 5713 Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/ Representative: Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director Contact: Atsuyuki Inoue, Manager, PR & IR Dept. TEL: +81-3-3436-7705 Scheduled Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 26, 2024 Scheduled Date to Start Dividend Payment: June 27, 2024 Scheduled Date to Submit Securities Report: June 26, 2024 Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results: Yes Briefing on Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off) 1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) Consolidated Operating Results (% figures show year-on-year change) Net sales Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to Total comprehensive owners of parent income Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % yen yen yen yen yen Year ended 1,445,388 1.6 95,795 -58.3 60,803 -64.3 58,601 -63.5 206,651 -28.0 March 31, 2024 Year ended 1,422,989 13.0 229,910 -35.7 170,441 -42.9 160,585 -42.9 287,148 -30.9 March 31, 2023 Basic earnings per Diluted earnings per Return on equity Profit before tax to share share total assets Yen Yen % % Year ended 213.28 213.28 3.4 3.3 March 31, 2024 Year ended 584.44 584.44 10.4 9.2 March 31, 2023 (Reference) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates Year ended March 31, 2024: ¥33,117 million; Year ended March 31, 2023: ¥36,536 million Consolidated Financial Position Equity attributable Equity attributable Equity attributable Total assets Total equity to owners of parent to owners of parent to owners of parent ratio per share Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 3,023,844 1,970,696 1,782,420 58.9 6,487.19 2024 As of March 31, 2,707,899 1,789,296 1,631,671 60.3 5,938.42 2023 Consolidated Cash Flows Net cash provided by Net cash used in Net cash provided by Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financing activities at end of period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Year ended 210,675 (298,887) 7,090 151,022 March 31, 2024 Year ended 120,382 (185,503) 49,336 215,007 March 31, 2023

2. Dividends Dividend per share Dividend payout ratio to Total Dividend equity dividend First Second Third payout ratio attributable to Year-end Total amount (Consolidated) owners of quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end (Annual) parent (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Year ended - 90.00 - 115.00 205.00 56,327 35.1 3.7 March 31, 2023 Year ended - 35.00 - 63.00 98.00 26,927 45.9 1.6 March 31, 2024 Year ending March 31, 2025 - 49.00 - 50.00 99.00 48.6 (Forecast) 3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (From April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025) (% figures show year-on-year change) Net sales Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 1,492,000 3.2 91,000 -5.0 62,000 2.0 56,000 -4.4 203.81 Notes Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates 1) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock) Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2024

290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2023 Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period 16,054,245 shares at March 31, 2024 16,049,021 shares at March 31, 2023 Average number of shares during the period 274,762,204 shares for the year ended March 31, 2024 274,767,003 shares for the year ended March 31, 2023

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results (J-GAAP)Non-Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) (1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results (% figures show year-on-year change) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended 1,279,284 3.1 85,670 -25.8 105,272 -36.6 81,583 -32.7 March 31, 2024 Year ended 1,241,086 14.7 115,408 -3.0 166,054 -16.1 121,149 -47.8 March 31, 2023 Profit Profit per share (Basic) per share (Diluted) Yen Yen Year ended 296.92 296.92 March 31, 2024 Year ended 440.92 440.92 March 31, 2023 (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2024 2,076,393 1,131,461 54.5 4,118.00 As of March 31, 2023 1,826,337 1,044,948 57.2 3,803.06 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2024: ¥1,131,461 million; As of March 31, 2023: ¥1,044,948 million non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the actual results for the previous year> Ordinary profit decreased year over year due mainly to the decline in nickel prices, as well as the decrease in temporary positive factors during the year ended March 31, 2024, such as foreign exchange gain resulting from the rapid depreciation of the yen in the previous year. Profit also decreased year over year for the same reasons as for ordinary profit mentioned above. The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations. Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes(Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements) The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors. (Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results) The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Contents of the Attachment 1. Overview of Business Performance, etc 2 (1) Overview of Business Performance in Fiscal 2023 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position in Fiscal 2023 4 (3) Future Outlook 5 2. Basic Concept Behind the Selection of Accounting Standards 6 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes 7 (1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 7 (2) Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 9 (Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss) 9 (Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) 10 (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 11 (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 13 (5) Notes Relating to the Consolidated Financial Statements 15 (Note Relating to the Going Concern Assumption) 15 (Changes in Accounting Policies) 15 (Changes in Presentation Method) 15 (Operating Segments) 16 (Per Share Information) 18 (Significant Subsequent Event) 18 4. Others 19 1

1. Overview of Business Performance, etc. (1) Overview of Business Performance in Fiscal 2023 1) General overview (Millions of yen) Net sales Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent Year ended March 31, 2024 1,445,388 95,795 58,601 Year ended March 31, 2023 1,422,989 229,910 160,585 Increase/decrease 22,399 -134,115 -101,984 [Rate of change: %] [1.6] [-58.3] [-63.5] (Overseas market prices and foreign exchange rates) Unit Year ended March Year ended March Increase/decrease 31, 2023 31, 2024 Copper $/t 8,551 8,362 -189 Gold $/TOZ 1,804.8 1,989.0 184.2 Nickel $/lb 11.63 8.68 -2.95 Exchange rate (TTM) ¥/$ 135.48 144.63 9.15 The global economy during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 saw a gradual slowdown in growth. In the United States, despite the effects of prolonged monetary tightening, the economy remained resilient with a strong employment environment, and the inflation rate remained high. In Europe, on the other hand, due mainly to high prices owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the prolonged monetary tightening as a countermeasure, domestic demand was weakened. Although China once experienced an economic recovery from the end of the previous fiscal year to the beginning of the fiscal year due partly to the rebound from its zero-COVID policy, a prolonged downturn in the real estate market and a slump in personal consumption stemming from a weak employment of younger workers put downward pressure on economic growth. As for exchange rates, the rapid depreciation of the yen progressed from the beginning of the fiscal year. Although there was a trend for the yen to temporarily appreciate, the average exchange rate for the yen declined significantly year over year. Regarding the prices of major non-ferrous metals, copper prices declined until the middle of the fiscal year due mainly to concerns over declining demand caused by slowing growth of the Chinese economy and economies of other countries, as well as the continued appreciation of the US dollar, and then rose moderately. However, average prices fell slightly year over year. Nickel prices were in a declining trend throughout the fiscal year due to factors including a slowdown in global economic growth, an increase in supply, and the appreciation of the US dollar, and average prices fell year over year. Gold prices, on the other hand, increased for the second half of the previous fiscal year due mainly to financial uncertainties, and then prices declined due to reasons such as successive interest rate hikes in the United States for the fiscal year. However, the rise of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the expectation for a cut in interest rates led to a price increase, which resulted in an increase in average prices year over year. In industries related to the Materials business, although there were signs of slowdown in the growing electric vehicle market, demand for automobile battery materials manufactured by the Company remained strong. On the other hand, regarding components for electronic parts, some markets, including the automobile market, saw a recovery due to the end of semiconductor shortages; however, the sluggish economic recovery in China and stagnant shipments of smartphones and computers have led to generally depressed demand, preventing a full-scale recovery in demand. Under these circumstances, consolidated net sales in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 increased by ¥22,399 million year over year to ¥1,445,388 million, due mainly to increased sales of automobile battery materials. Consolidated profit before tax decreased by ¥134,115 million year over year to ¥95,795 million, due mainly to a decline in copper and nickel prices and a decrease in temporary positive factors such as foreign exchange gain resulting from the rapid depreciation of the yen in the previous fiscal year. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by ¥101,984 million year over year to ¥58,601 million, due mainly to a decrease in consolidated profit before tax. 2

2) Reportable segments (a) Mineral Resources segment (Millions of yen) Year ended March Year ended March Increase/decrease Rate of change (%) 31, 2023 31, 2024 Net sales 172,427 166,006 -6,421 -3.7 Segment income 76,443 52,845 -23,598 -30.9 Segment income decreased year over year due to the decrease in copper prices and the increase in production costs stemming mainly from global inflation. The statuses of the main mines are as follows. Mining operations at the Hishikari Mine remained steady, and the sales volume of gold was 4.0 tonnes as planned. Production levels at the Morenci Copper Mine (United States) (of which the Company holds a 25.0% interest, excluding non-controlling interest) was 362 thousand tonnes, lower than the previous fiscal year due mainly to a decline in mining volume. Production levels at the Cerro Verde Copper Mine (Peru) (of which the Company holds a 16.8% interest, excluding non-controlling interest) rose from the previous fiscal year to 447 thousand tonnes, due mainly to an increase in the amount handled and an increase in ore grade. (b) Smelting & Refining segment (Millions of yen) Year ended March Year ended March Increase/decrease Rate of change (%) 31, 2023 31, 2024 Net sales 1,073,038 1,067,863 -5,175 -0.5 Segment income 117,866 62,199 -55,667 -47.2 (Output by the Company's major product) Product Unit Year ended March Year ended March Increase/decrease 31, 2023 31, 2024 Copper t 447,163 374,504 -72,659 Gold kg 17,869 18,026 157 Electrolytic nickel t 52,817 59,313 6,496 Ferronickel t 10,143 4,793 -5,350 (Note) Output includes the portions of commissioning and/or commissioned production. Segment income decreased year over year, due mainly to the decline in nickel prices and the decrease in temporary positive factors such as foreign exchange gain resulting from the rapid depreciation of the yen in the previous fiscal year. Although the production level and sales volume of electrolytic nickel increased from the previous fiscal year, the production level of electrolytic copper decreased from the previous fiscal year due to the scheduled renovations (large-scale scheduled shutdown) at Toyo Smelter & Refinery, while sales volume also decreased year over year. The production level of ferronickel also decreased year over year due to the production adjustment. The production levels both at Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (Philippines) and at Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation (Philippines) generally remained on par with the previous fiscal year. (c) Materials segment (Millions of yen) Year ended March Year ended March Increase/decrease Rate of change (%) 31, 2023 31, 2024 Net sales 317,425 335,791 18,366 5.8 Segment income 17,323 (7,203) -24,526 ― (loss) Segment income decreased, impacted by falling prices of non-ferrous metals and other factors, despite higher sales of automobile battery materials. This was also due mainly to sluggish demand for components for electronic parts stemming mainly from stagnant shipments of smartphones and computers, as well as accounting treatment related to an execution of a share transfer contract of a subsidiary, Sumitomo Metal Mining Siporex Co., Ltd. As a result, segment income decreased to a year-on-year loss. 3

(2) Overview of Financial Position in Fiscal 2023 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2023 As of March 31, 2024 Increase/decrease Total assets 2,707,899 3,023,844 315,945 Total liabilities 918,603 1,053,148 134,545 Total equity 1,789,296 1,970,696 181,400 Total assets as of March 31, 2024 increased from those as of March 31, 2023. Although cash and cash equivalents and inventories decreased, property, plant and equipment, investments accounted for using equity method, and other financial assets under non-current assets, mainly investment securities and long- term loans receivable, increased. Total liabilities increased from those as of March 31, 2023. This was mainly because although bonds and borrowings under current liabilities and income taxes payable, etc., decreased, trade and other payables, bonds and borrowings under non-current liabilities, and deferred tax liabilities increased, respectively. Total equity increased from that as of March 31, 2023. Under other components of equity, the exchange differences on transition of foreign operations increased due to the depreciation of the yen, and financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income increased due to an increase in the price of stock holdings. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Year ended March 31, Year ended March 31, Increase/decrease 2023 2024 Net cash provided by operating 120,382 210,675 90,293 activities Net cash used in investing (185,503) (298,887) -113,384 activities Net cash provided by financing 49,336 7,090 -42,246 activities Effect of exchange rate changes 16,815 17,137 322 on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 213,977 215,007 1,030 beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end 215,007 151,022 -63,985 of period Net cash provided by operating activities during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 increased from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to a decrease in inventories, despite a decrease in profit before tax and a smaller increase in trade and other payables. Net cash used in investing activities increased from the previous fiscal year. This was mainly because although purchase of property, plant and equipment was on par with the previous fiscal year, proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits decreased and payments for long-term loans receivable and purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates increased. Net cash provided by financing activities decreased from the previous fiscal year, due mainly to increases in repayments of short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings, despite decreases in dividends paid and redemption of bonds as well as increases in proceeds from long-term borrowings and issuance of bonds. 4

Cash flow indicators Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, Mar. 31, 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Equity attributable to 58.3 59.1 63.7 60.3 58.9 owners of parent ratio (%) Equity attributable to owners of parent ratio based 35.4 69.6 74.6 51.2 41.7 on market capitalization (%) Cash flows/Interest-bearing 2.7 3.7 2.0 3.9 2.6 debt ratio (times) Interest coverage ratio 20.5 23.9 65.9 20.3 11.3 (times) Notes: Equity attributable to owners of parent ratio: Equity attributable to owners of parent / Total assets

Equity attributable to owners of parent ratio based on market capitalization: Market capitalization / Total assets

Cash flows/Interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt / Cash flows

Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / Interest payment All of the above indicators are calculated for their respective values on a consolidated basis. Market capitalization is calculated based on the number of shares issued at the end of the fiscal year after deducting treasury shares. Cash flows employs "Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities" in the Consolidated

Statement of Cash Flows. Interest-bearing debt indicates the liabilities for which interest is paid on all the liabilities posted in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position. Interest payment corresponds to the amount of "Interest paid" in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Future Outlook 1) General overview (Millions of yen) Profit Net sales Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent Year ending March 31, 2025 (Forecast) 1,492,000 91,000 62,000 56,000 Year ended March 31, 2024 (Results) 1,445,388 95,795 60,803 58,601 Increase/decrease 46,612 -4,795 1,197 -2,601 [Rate of change: %] [3.2] [-5.0] [2.0] [-4.4] (Overseas market prices and foreign exchange rates) Year ended March 31, Year ending March 31, Unit 2024 2025 Increase/decrease Results Forecast Copper $/t 8,362 9,000 638 Gold $/TOZ 1,989.0 2,000.0 11.0 Nickel $/lb 8.68 8.00 -0.68 Exchange rate ¥/$ 144.63 150.00 5.37 (TTM) The global economy is facing continued uncertainty due to downside factors such as the sluggish economy in China caused by a prolonged real estate recession, and the continuing high inflation rate, as well as higher geopolitical and global economic fragmentation risks. As for the supply and demand of copper, temporary supply shortages are expected because of the cessation of operation and production adjustments at some copper mines overseas. As for the supply and demand of nickel, on the other hand, we estimate the continued oversupply because of increased production in China and Indonesia. However, as for the supply and demand of non-ferrous metals, demand is expected to increase in the medium to long term, mainly for electronic vehicles and renewable energy. As for industries related to the Materials business, although demand is expected to continue to grow due to support for the shift toward decarbonization and digital transformation (DX), the situation remains unpredictable due to a risk of slowdown in market growth because of the uncertain outlook for the global economy, mainly in China, and other factors. 5

With regard to the forecast for consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, our estimate for major non-ferrous metals prices was set by considering the current level and predicting the future supply-demand balance. The prices are $9,000 per tonne for copper ($8,362 per tonne for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024) and $8.00 per pound for nickel ($8.68 per pound for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024) respectively. The exchange rate was set based on the current trend of yen depreciation for the fiscal year and the monetary policies both in the United States and Japan at the time of forecasting, which is forecast to be ¥150.00 against the dollar (¥144.63 against the dollar for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024). Our forecast for production levels and sales volumes of major products was planned based on current results and other factors. As a result, net sales are expected to reach ¥1,492.0 billion, profit before tax of ¥91.0 billion, profit of ¥62.0 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥56.0 billion on a consolidated basis. As for segment income, please refer to "2) Reportable segments" below. 2) Reportable segments (Millions of yen) Amount Mineral Smelting & Other recorded on Materials Total Adjustments Consolidated Resources Refining Businesses Financial Statements Net sales 199,000 1,106,000 312,000 1,617,000 11,000 (136,000) 1,492,000 Segment 84,000 18,000 (4,000) 98,000 (3,000) (4,000) 91,000 income 2. Basic Concept Behind the Selection of Accounting Standards The Company has voluntarily applied IFRS from the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 as part of its efforts to enhance management foundations and respond to globalization. 6