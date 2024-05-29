Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. specializes in production, processing and marketing of non ferrous metals. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of non ferrous metals (70.9%): gold, copper, nickel, aluminum, zinc, etc.; - manufacturing of electronic components and advanced materials (20.5%): primarily semiconductors; - mineral extraction (8.2%); - other (0.4%): primarily engineering services.

