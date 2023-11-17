We began publishing the integrated report since 2016 so that all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders and investors, and local communities, can gain an even better understanding of our initiatives aimed at sustainable growth and maximization of corporate value, which is the goal of the SMM Group.
Integrated Report 2023（PDF: 8.6MB）
Introduction（PDF: 1.3MB）
- At a Glance
- SMM Group Overview
- Contents
Vision for the SMM Group (PDF: 1.4MB)
- The Sumitomo Business Spirit and the SMM Group Corporate Philosophy
- Long-Term Vision
- Vision for 2030
- Vision for 2030 - Formulation Approach
- Message from the President
The SMM Group's System for Value Creation (PDF: 1.2MB)
- Our History of Value Creation
- The Global Non-Ferrous Metal Industry and the SMM Group
- Value Creation Process
- Value Creation Process (Business Model) Explanation
- The SMM Group's Capital: Seven Competitive Strengths Cultivated by the Sumitomo Business Spirit
- Risks and Opportunities
- Financial and Non-Financial Highlights
Medium- to Long-Term Strategy for Value Creation (PDF: 4.7MB)
- Review of Past 3-Year Business Plans
- Strategy and Resource Allocation
- Mineral Resources Business
- Smelting & Refining Business
- Technological Changes at the Toyo Smelter & Refinery
- Materials Business
- Research & Development
- Battery Recycling
- [Special Feature 1] Digital Transformation (DX) at the SMM Group
- Sustainability Management at the Sumitomo Metal Mining Group
-
Vision for 2030, Material Issues, KPIs (Indicators and Goals)
1.Effective Use of Non-Ferrous Metal Resources
2.Climate Change
3.Significant Environmental Accidents
4.Biodiversity
5.Employees' Occupational Health and Safety
6.Diverse Human Resources
7.Development and Participation of Human Resources
8.Engagement with Stakeholders
9.Co-Existence and Mutual Prosperity with Local Communities
10.Rights of Indigenous Peoples
11.Human Rights in the Supply Chain
- [Special Feature 2] Initiatives of the Carbon Neutrality Committee
Continuing to Support Value Creation (PDF: 1.5MB)
- Corporate Governance
-
Round-Table Discussion with Outside Directors
We asked our outside directors what their role is in creating an open and vibrant organizational climate and securing, fostering, and utilizing powerful human capital.
- Tax Governance
- Compliance
- Risk Management
- Quality Assurance
- [Special Feature 3] Human Resources Strategy Transformation and Tradition - Preservationthrough Transformation -
- Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Data Section (PDF: 619KB)
- FAQ
- Glossary
- Eleven-Year Financial Summary
-
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position /
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss /
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
- Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
- Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
- Corporate Data and Investor Information
- Attestation of Validity
Back Number
- Integrated Report 2022
- Integrated Report 2021
- Integrated Report 2020
- Integrated Report 2019
- Integrated Report 2018
- Integrated Report 2017
- Integrated Report 2016
Materials from 2015 and earlier are available from the page below.
- Annual Report（2001-2015）
- CSR Report（2008-2015）
Annual Report 2015 For The Year Ended March 31, 2015(PDF:5.1MB)
Annual Report 2014 For The Year Ended March 31, 2014(PDF:6.1MB)
Annual Report 2013 For The Year Ended March 31, 2013(PDF:4.4MB)
Annual Report 2012 For The Year Ended March 31, 2012(PDF:3.4MB)
- Annual Report 2011 For The Year Ended March 31, 2011(PDF:2.5MB)
- Annual Report 2010 For The Year Ended March 31, 2010(PDF:6.6MB)
- Annual Report 2009(PDF:3.5MB)
- Annual Report 2008(PDF:4.2MB)
- Annual Report 2007(PDF:4.4MB)
- Annual Report 2006(PDF:1.8MB)
- Annual Report 2005(PD:1.3MB)
- Annual Report 2004(PDF:1.3MB)
- Annual Report 2003(PDF:1.2MB)
- Annual Report 2002(PDF:788KB)
- Annual Report 2001(PDF:928KB)
CSR Report 2015 All Download (86 pages)(PDF:6.3MB)
CSR Report 2014 All Download (86 pages)(PDF:10.9MB)
CSR Report 2013 All Download (86 pages)(PDF:4.7MB)
CSR Report 2012 All Download (92 pages)(PDF : 8.4MB)
CSR Report 2011 All Download (70 pages)(PDF : 5.8MB)
