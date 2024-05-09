Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 [IFRS]
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
- Consolidated Operating Results
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Profit before tax
Profit
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of parent
income
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
1,445,388
1.6
95,795
-58.3
60,803
-64.3
58,601
-63.5
206,651
-28.0
March 31, 2024
Year ended
1,422,989
13.0
229,910
-35.7
170,441
-42.9
160,585
-42.9
287,148
-30.9
March 31, 2023
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
Return on equity
Profit before tax to
share
share
total assets
Yen
Yen
%
%
Year ended
213.28
213.28
3.4
3.3
March 31, 2024
Year ended
584.44
584.44
10.4
9.2
March 31, 2023
(Reference) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates
Year ended March 31, 2024: ¥33,117 million;
Year ended March 31, 2023: ¥36,536 million
(2)
Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable
Equity attributable
Equity attributable
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
ratio
per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31,
3,023,844
1,970,696
1,782,420
58.9
6,487.19
2024
As of March 31,
2,707,899
1,789,296
1,631,671
60.3
5,938.42
2023
(3)
Consolidated Cash Flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash used in
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
210,675
(298,887)
7,090
151,022
March 31, 2024
Year ended
120,382
(185,503)
49,336
215,007
March 31, 2023
1
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Dividend
Total
payout ratio to
Dividend
equity
dividend
First
Second
Third
payout ratio
attributable to
Year-end
Total
amount
(Consolidated)
owners of
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
(Annual)
parent
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended
-
90.00
-
115.00
205.00
56,327
35.1
3.7
March 31, 2023
Year ended
-
35.00
-
63.00
98.00
26,927
45.9
1.6
March 31, 2024
Year ending
March 31, 2025
-
49.00
-
50.00
99.00
48.6
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (From April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025)
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Profit before tax
Profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
1,492,000
3.2
91,000
-5.0
62,000
2.0
56,000
-4.4
203.81
Notes
- Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None
- Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates
1)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
- Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock)
-
Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2024
290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2023
- Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period
- Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2024
16,054,245 shares at March 31, 2024
16,049,021 shares at March 31, 2023
- Average number of shares during the period 274,762,204 shares for the year ended March 31, 2024 274,767,003 shares for the year ended March 31, 2023
2
(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results (J-GAAP)Non-Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended
1,279,284
3.1
85,670
-25.8
105,272
-36.6
81,583
-32.7
March 31, 2024
Year ended
1,241,086
14.7
115,408
-3.0
166,054
-16.1
121,149
-47.8
March 31, 2023
Profit
Profit
per share (Basic)
per share (Diluted)
Year ended
Yen
Yen
296.92
296.92
March 31, 2024
Year ended
440.92
440.92
March 31, 2023
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2024
2,076,393
1,131,461
54.5
4,118.00
As of March 31, 2023
1,826,337
1,044,948
57.2
3,803.06
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2024: ¥1,131,461 million;
As of March 31, 2023: ¥1,044,948 million
non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the actual results for the previous year>
Ordinary profit decreased year over year due mainly to the decline in nickel prices, as well as the decrease in temporary positive factors during the year ended March 31, 2024, such as foreign exchange gain resulting from the rapid depreciation of the yen in the previous year.
Profit also decreased year over year for the same reasons as for ordinary profit mentioned above.
The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes(Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements)
The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.
(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results)
The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
3
