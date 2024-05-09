Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2024 [IFRS]

Listed Company Name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

May 9, 2024

Code:

5713

Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.smm.co.jp/

Representative:

Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Atsuyuki Inoue, Manager, PR & IR Dept.

TEL: +81-3-3436-7705

Scheduled Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 26, 2024

Scheduled Date to Start Dividend Payment: June 27, 2024

Scheduled Date to Submit Securities Report: June 26, 2024

Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results: Yes

Briefing on Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of parent

income

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

1,445,388

1.6

95,795

-58.3

60,803

-64.3

58,601

-63.5

206,651

-28.0

March 31, 2024

Year ended

1,422,989

13.0

229,910

-35.7

170,441

-42.9

160,585

-42.9

287,148

-30.9

March 31, 2023

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

Return on equity

Profit before tax to

share

share

total assets

Yen

Yen

%

%

Year ended

213.28

213.28

3.4

3.3

March 31, 2024

Year ended

584.44

584.44

10.4

9.2

March 31, 2023

(Reference) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

Year ended March 31, 2024: ¥33,117 million;

Year ended March 31, 2023: ¥36,536 million

(2)

Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

ratio

per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31,

3,023,844

1,970,696

1,782,420

58.9

6,487.19

2024

As of March 31,

2,707,899

1,789,296

1,631,671

60.3

5,938.42

2023

(3)

Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash used in

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

210,675

(298,887)

7,090

151,022

March 31, 2024

Year ended

120,382

(185,503)

49,336

215,007

March 31, 2023

1

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Dividend

Total

payout ratio to

Dividend

equity

dividend

First

Second

Third

payout ratio

attributable to

Year-end

Total

amount

(Consolidated)

owners of

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

(Annual)

parent

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended

-

90.00

-

115.00

205.00

56,327

35.1

3.7

March 31, 2023

Year ended

-

35.00

-

63.00

98.00

26,927

45.9

1.6

March 31, 2024

Year ending

March 31, 2025

-

49.00

-

50.00

99.00

48.6

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (From April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025)

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,492,000

3.2

91,000

-5.0

62,000

2.0

56,000

-4.4

203.81

Notes

  1. Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates

1)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

  1. Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2024
      290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2023
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period

16,054,245 shares at March 31, 2024

16,049,021 shares at March 31, 2023

  1. Average number of shares during the period 274,762,204 shares for the year ended March 31, 2024 274,767,003 shares for the year ended March 31, 2023

2

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results (J-GAAP)Non-Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended

1,279,284

3.1

85,670

-25.8

105,272

-36.6

81,583

-32.7

March 31, 2024

Year ended

1,241,086

14.7

115,408

-3.0

166,054

-16.1

121,149

-47.8

March 31, 2023

Profit

Profit

per share (Basic)

per share (Diluted)

Year ended

Yen

Yen

296.92

296.92

March 31, 2024

Year ended

440.92

440.92

March 31, 2023

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2024

2,076,393

1,131,461

54.5

4,118.00

As of March 31, 2023

1,826,337

1,044,948

57.2

3,803.06

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2024: ¥1,131,461 million;

As of March 31, 2023: ¥1,044,948 million

non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the actual results for the previous year>

Ordinary profit decreased year over year due mainly to the decline in nickel prices, as well as the decrease in temporary positive factors during the year ended March 31, 2024, such as foreign exchange gain resulting from the rapid depreciation of the yen in the previous year.

Profit also decreased year over year for the same reasons as for ordinary profit mentioned above.

The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes(Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements)

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results)

The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

3

