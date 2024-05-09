(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

Briefing on Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results: Yes

Average number of shares during the period 274,762,204 shares for the year ended March 31, 2024 274,767,003 shares for the year ended March 31, 2023

Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period

Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2024

Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:

Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (From April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025)

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results (J-GAAP)Non-Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended 1,279,284 3.1 85,670 -25.8 105,272 -36.6 81,583 -32.7 March 31, 2024 Year ended 1,241,086 14.7 115,408 -3.0 166,054 -16.1 121,149 -47.8 March 31, 2023 Profit Profit per share (Basic) per share (Diluted) Year ended Yen Yen 296.92 296.92 March 31, 2024 Year ended 440.92 440.92 March 31, 2023 (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2024 2,076,393 1,131,461 54.5 4,118.00 As of March 31, 2023 1,826,337 1,044,948 57.2 3,803.06

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2024: ¥1,131,461 million;

As of March 31, 2023: ¥1,044,948 million

non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the actual results for the previous year>

Ordinary profit decreased year over year due mainly to the decline in nickel prices, as well as the decrease in temporary positive factors during the year ended March 31, 2024, such as foreign exchange gain resulting from the rapid depreciation of the yen in the previous year.

Profit also decreased year over year for the same reasons as for ordinary profit mentioned above.

The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes(Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements)

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results)

The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

3