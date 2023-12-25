compared to the May forecast in ④, we expect that copper and nickel prices will drop while gold prices will rise and that the yen will become weaker.

As a result, in comparison to the May forecast in ④, the November forecast in ③ is for consolidated sales increasing by +¥64.0 bn to ¥1,430.0 bn and consolidated pretax profit increasing by +¥9.0 bn to ¥86 bn.

See the analysis of fluctuations in profit before tax in the footnote [Comparison No. 3: Diff in PBT of FY2023 Full Year Forecast (Nov. vs May) ③-④] directly under the table at the top of page 3.

Of the factors behind the +¥9.0 bn increase in profit before tax, we will explain factors other than the improvement in market factors that accounted for +¥18.1 bn and foreign exchange losses that accounted for -¥5.1 bn. Please refer to the breakdown of the inventory evaluation on page 6 and the breakdown of other foreign exchange profit/loss at the bottom of page 7.

First, we will explain the improvement of +¥30.0 bn for equity method companies / "Others" segment (not included in "metal price / exchange" or Materials Business), and the -¥17.5 bn deterioration in interest income (after offsetting interest payable). The QB2 project improvements of roughly +¥27.0 bn that we found through trial calculations are included in the +¥30.0 bn improvement. This is because what our May calculations had assumed to be costs, such as ramp-up costs and interest costs for the group, were judged and confirmed to be assets by parties concerned and recorded as such. However, we expect not to be able to appropriate some of the interest income included in this amount this fiscal year. We are unable to provide details, but you can consider almost all of the factors behind this -¥17.5 bn deterioration in interest income (after offsetting interest payable) to be attributable to the impact of this.

Next, it is estimated that profit and loss in the Materials Segment will be the same level as in the May forecast. In the six months ended September 30, while customer inventory adjustments are continuing for advanced materials, a temporary increase in demand and improvements to the income and expense differential for battery materials against the May forecast helped us achieve a profit of ¥2.8 bn in the sector. However, the second half is forecast to see a major decline in profit given the forecast for an increase in income and expense differential for battery materials resulting from a fall in metal prices and other such things in the second half and an inventory adjustment for advanced materials that is forecast to be drawn out longer than was envisaged.

Regarding the unit cost differential deterioration of -¥12.5 bn, while energy prices at the time of transaction, unit cost of main materials, and other factors will mostly be below the level in the May forecast, temporary increases expected in things such as maintenance costs at overseas copper mines, have resulted in a forecast for a large deterioration.

The improvement of +¥2.4 bn for others is the result of a fall in the sales cost compared to the May forecast, and increase in dividends received compared to the May forecast, and other such factors.

4) Second-Half Forecast (November) vs 2Q Cumulative Result

See the analysis of fluctuations in profit before tax in the table footnote [Comparison No. 4: Second-Half Forecast (November) vs. Q2 Cumulative Results ②-① ].

This is a comparison between first half results and second half forecasts. Of the factors behind the -¥21.6 bn deterioration in profit before tax, the deterioration of -¥16.3 bn from market factors that play a highly significant role is down to a forecast fall in the price of nickel and gold despite the price of copper being forecast to remain at the same level as indicated in Diff. ②-① in the third column from the right in the table at the top, and a strong yen forecast in foreign exchange. The quantity differential deterioration of -¥3.7 bn is mainly down to the Hishikari Mine, because while the annual sales volume remains unchanged at 4.0 tonnes, most sales were undertaken in the first half in consideration of the scheduled furnace repairs at the Toyo Smelter & Refinery planned for the second half. Deterioration in unit cost differential is due to deterioration in unit cost differential at overseas copper mines, reduced sales from the Hishikari Mine, and other such factors. Other factors of increase and decrease are more or less as described in Comparison No. 3.