- General Meeting of Shareholders Materials
- Development of Environment for Appropriate Exercising of Rights
- Notice of Resolutions at the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 26 (PDF:53KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 99th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (PDF:763KB)
- Document of Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (PDF:789KB)
- Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) (PDF:595KB)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining's opinion against ISS's report (PDF:200KB)
- Extraordinary Report: June 29 (PDF:159KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 23 (PDF:54KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (PDF:657KB)
- Document of Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (PDF:292KB)
- Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) (PDF:302KB)
- Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents)(Revised) (PDF:408KB)
- (Revision) Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (PDF:185KB)
- Extraordinary Report: June 29 (PDF:134KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 24 (PDF:63KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(Revised) (PDF:1.1MB)
- (Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:140KB)
- Information Disclosure on the Internet Regarding the Notice of the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:450KB)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining opinion against Glass Lewis's report(PDF:397KB)
- Extraordinary Report :June 30(PDF:155KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 96th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders :June 25(PDF:63KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 96th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:412KB)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining opinion against Glass Lewis's report(PDF:35KB)
- Amended Report of Extraordinary Report(PDF:140KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:143KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:55KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:588KB)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining opinion against ISS's report(PDF:143KB)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining opinion against Glass Lewis's report(PDF:175KB)
- (Revision) Partial Revision to the Reference Documents for the 95th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:138KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:144KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:16KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:888KB)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining opinion against ISS's report(PDF:120KB)
- Sumitomo Metal Mining opinion against Glass Lewis's report(PDF:109KB)
- (Revision) Partial Revision to the Reference Documents for the 94th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:148KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:77KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:17KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:273KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:76KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:16KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 92nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:205KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:43KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:12KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:358KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:57KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 90th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:96KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 90th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:238KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:79KB)
- Notice of Resolutions at the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:40KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 89th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:92KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:75KB)
- Notice of Resolution of the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:41KB)
- Renewal of Countermeasures to Large-Scale Acquisitions of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Shares (Takeover Defense Measures) (PDF:44KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:217KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:24KB)
- Notice of Resolution of the 87th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:40KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 87th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:80KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:40KB)
- Notice of Resolution of the 86th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:52KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 86th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:140KB)
- Extraordinary Report(PDF:40KB)
- Notice of Resolution of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:32KB)
- Renewal of Countermeasures to Large-Scale Acquisitions of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Shares (Takeover Defense Measures) (PDF:60KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 85th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:204KB)
- Notice of Resolution of the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:32KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(PDF:158KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 83rd Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (PDF:101KB)
- Convocation Notice of the 82nd Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (PDF:196KB)
We send notices of general meetings of shareholders at least three weeks in advance. The notice for the 93rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (held on June 26, 2018) was sent on June 4, 2018.Exercise of Voting Rights Electronically
As of the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2008, shareholders may exercise their voting rights electronically (via the Internet).Participation in Platform for Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights
As of the 83rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26, 2008, institutional investors may exercise their voting rights using a platform for electronic exercise of voting rights.Provision of All Documents Related to General Meetings of Shareholders in English
We prepare English translations of all documents related to General Meetings of Shareholders and post them on our website and the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Disclosure of Voting Results
The results of votes on agenda items at general meetings of shareholders are provided in Japanese and English on our website.
