- Basic Philosophy of Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Data, and Other Basic Information
1. Basic philosophy
The Company's basic philosophy pertaining to corporate governance is set out in "Corporate Governance Basic Policy, 2. Basic philosophy" and is displayed publicly on the Company website at the address below.
Corporate Governance Basic Policy
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/ir/management/governance/
Reasons for not applying a particular principle of Japan's Corporate Governance
Code
The Company writes this Corporate Governance Report by reference to all Principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised as of June 1, 2021.
Supplementary Principle 4.1.3: The board's engagement in succession planning
for the CEO and other top executives
The succession planning for holders of the office of chief executive officer (president and director) is conducted and executed appropriately on the basis of our corporate philosophy and business plans.
With regard to the candidate for the successor to the president, the Governance Committee (Chair: Taeko Ishii, Director), composed of the chairman of the Board of Directors who is not an executive officer and three independent outside directors, has opportunities to deliberate on the environment and methods for fostering the next president as well as concerning the candidates, etc. Regarding the specific procedure for selecting the
successor to the president, after consulting with the Governance Committee about the candidate recommended by the president and receiving advice on whether the candidate has the qualifications, knowledge, experience, abilities, and insight worthy of a president and director, the president makes the final proposal to the Board of Directors, which makes the final decision after due deliberation.
With regard to the selection of the candidate executive officers who will constitute the pool of candidates for future president, the president, based on recommendations from the executive officers, consults with the Governance Committee regarding the best lineup to resolve the issues management faces, formulates the final proposal with reference to that advice, and submits the proposal to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors then makes the final decision after due deliberation.
Supplementary Principle 4.2.1: Management remuneration as an incentive
The Company's financial results are significantly impacted by prevailing metal market conditions and exchange rates, and thus do not necessarily correspond with the progress of management strategies and projects. Furthermore, projects related to resource development and the construction of smelting and refining plants require extremely long time periods from start to completion, and it is not unusual for the composition of management to have changed by the time the fruits of those projects can be reaped.
Given these characteristics of its business, the Company has considered how remuneration should operate as a healthy incentive for individual directors and managers and has consequently laid down its current remuneration system composed of performance-based remuneration and bonuses based on consolidated financial results and assessment factors such as the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to-long-term management strategies. For the basic policies and procedures for remuneration, please refer to section (iii) of "Principle 3.1: Full disclosure" below. At present, we do not believe that remuneration in the form of Company stock would effectively operate as a healthy incentive for management, and thus have not introduced it.
Updated
Disclosures pursuant to specific principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code
The Company writes this Corporate Governance Report by reference to all Principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised as of June 1, 2021.
Principle 1.4: Cross-shareholdings
When advancing our business strategy, the Company may engage in strategic shareholdings with business partners or other companies if it is judged that doing so will contribute to strengthening our business base over the mid to long term. With regard to existing cross-shareholdings, the Board of Directors verifies aspects such as the objectives
of holdings and whether the benefits therefrom cover the Company's cost of capital every year. As a result of this verification, with regard to shares whose holding is judged to have little significance, including shares considered no longer worth the cost of capital and shares judged to have become less relevant due to recent business changes, we will proceed with concrete consideration based on the premise of reduction. Furthermore, in cases where a company cross-holding the Company's shares expresses a desire to sell, we will not prevent such a sale, etc. by suggesting a reduction in the size of the transaction, or by other means.
With regard to the exercise of voting rights in cross-shareholdings, the Company determines whether to vote for or against each proposal after giving comprehensive consideration, based on the financial results and other aspects of the financial condition of each of the issuing companies, to matters such as whether each proposal will contribute to increasing the corporate value of, or enhancing shareholders' interests in, that company over the medium to long term, and what impact it will have on the Company's corporate value or shareholders' interests. In order to determine whether to approve or reject proposals, the Company will engage in dialogue with the issuing company regarding the contents of each proposal, etc., as necessary. Decisions on voting are made particularly cautiously in circumstances such as cases of companies affected by major scandals or by persistent losses.
In fiscal 2022, the Company sold all cross-shareholdings in five companies, and partial cross-shareholdings in three companies.
As of May 31, 2023, the Company maintained cross-shareholdings in 48 publicly-listed companies. Each of the aforementioned cross-shareholdings was verified at the regular Board of Directors meeting held in June 2023.
Principle 1.7: Related-party transactions
Transactions between the Company and our Directors or Audit & Supervisory Board Members will require the prior approval of the Board of Directors so as to ensure that the interests of the Company and the common interests of our shareholders are not harmed. Additionally, the Company will survey whether or not such transactions have been carried out and report our findings to the Board of Directors semiannually.
If any transaction with a major shareholder arises, it will be handled under the same standards as transactions between the Company and our Directors. A major shareholder is one who holds 10% or more of the voting rights of the Company.
Supplementary Principle 2.4.1: Ensuring diversity in the promotion of core human resources
1. Approach to ensuring diversity
Based on the concept of respect for all individuals set forth in the SMM Group Corporate Philosophy and in line with the Sumitomo Metal Mining Group Policy on Human Rights, the SMM Group respects the diverse values of each and every employee, strives to create a work environment that allows each employee to fully demonstrate his or her abilities, and works to secure, develop, and utilize human resources.
2. Voluntary and measurable goals for ensuring diversity and progress toward their achievement
- Women in managerial positions
In order to realize the Company's "Vision for 2030," we are working to promote greater opportunities for women, including promotion to managerial positions, active roles at production and mining sites, and assignment to overseas posts in addition to domestic locations. The Company aims to increase the number of women in managerial positions to 20 or greater by the end of fiscal 2023 in the General Employers Action Plan based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, and the number of women in managerial positions as of December 2023 was 25. Furthermore, in the Company's "Vision for 2030," we aim to have 50 women in managerial positions and a female employee ratio of at least 20%. In order to create an environment where women can naturally thrive, and to promote our growth strategy, we will continue implementing necessary measures from a medium- to long-term perspective.
- Midcareer hires
The Company is actively promoting midcareer hiring. In addition to securing personnel with specific expertise and skills, we are also working to further promote an open and vibrant organizational culture by incorporating the diverse knowledge and perspectives that our members from different backgrounds offer. The Company hired 49 midcareer career-track employees in fiscal 2022, and as we continue to expand our business in line with our growth strategy, we will proactively increase the number of midcareer hires from the current level through to fiscal 2030.
- Foreign nationals
The Company continues to hire regardless of nationality. As of December 2023, the Company employs 13 non-Japanese employees, and as we expand our business domain and create opportunities for new business outside Japan, we will continue to increase the number of human resources who can play an active role globally, regardless of whether they are new graduates or midcareer hires. In addition, at business sites outside Japan, (particularly those operating under the Company's operatorship), we appoint locally employed staff to core positions.
- Persons with disabilities
The Company is working across the organization to improve the environment for persons with disabilities so that they can have pride, motivation, and joy in their work. Among our specific initiatives, we offer internships for students with disabilities on an ongoing basis each year. By deepening students' understanding of the workplace and work through on-the-job experience, we are striving to encourage more students with disabilities to join the Company. The employment rate of persons with disabilities in the SMM (in Japan) is 2.59% as of June 2023, and in the Company's "Vision for 2030," we aim to raise this rate to at least 3% by 2030-higher than the legally mandated rate (2.3%).
3. Policies for human resource development and internal environment development to ensure diversity, and the status of their implementation
The SMM Group has set "a company where all employees can take a vibrant and active part" as a key component of its "Vision for 2030," and aims to be a company that respects the humanity of each and every employee, and where employees feel pride, motivation, and joy in work, as well as a company that provides each and every employee with opportunities to improve his/her capabilities, and grows together with employees. Among our specific initiatives, we established a new "Work-Life Support Desk" in April 2021 which handles consultations and helps resolve issues in a wide range of areas including human rights and harassment, workplace relations, balancing work with childcare and nursing care, and career counseling. 18 consultations were responded to in fiscal 2022. For information on our other initiatives, refer to the Company's
Sustainability Report below.
URL:https://www.smm.co.jp/en/sustainability/library/sustainability_report/
Principle 2.6: Roles of corporate pension funds as asset owners
The Company has established the Asset Management Committee and a structure to ensure appropriate investment and management of corporate pensions. The committee advises the president, who has responsibility for pension management, in such areas as the formulation and revision of basic management policy and the strategic asset mix, and the evaluation of asset managers. The committee also endeavors to enhance the expertise of secretariat personnel by such means as having them participate in pension-related seminars.
Principle 3.1: Full disclosure
- Business principles and strategies
The SMM Group Corporate Philosophy and its source, Sumitomo Business Spirit, the SMM Group Management Vision, which delineates what the Company aims to become on the basis of the corporate philosophy, and the SMM Group Code of Conduct, which sets out the standards of conduct required of officers and employees to fulfill its corporate philosophy, are displayed publicly on the Company's website at the addresses below.
SMM Group Corporate Philosophy
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/corp_info/philosophy/principle/
The Sumitomo Business Philosophy
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/corp_info/philosophy/sumitomo/
SMM Group Management Vision
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/corp_info/philosophy/vision/
SMM Group Code of Conduct
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/corp_info/philosophy/conduct/
Also, the 2021 3-Year Business Plan, which covers the period from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, is displayed publicly on the Company's website at the address below.
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/ir/management/plan/
- Basic views and basic policy on corporate governance
The basic policy on corporate governance, including the basic philosophy on corporate governance, has been compiled as the "Corporate Governance Basic Policy" and is displayed publicly on the Company's website at the address below.
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/ir/management/governance/
- Basic policies and procedures for the remuneration of senior management and
directors
The policy regarding the determination of remuneration, etc. of individual directors (including directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers) is as follows.
1. Basic Policy
Remuneration for Directors of the Company is linked to the business performance of the Company, and designed to motivate Directors to achieve mid to long-term goals, based on the business structure of the Company, so that it functions as a sufficient incentive to contribute to sustainable growth, increase the corporate value of the Group over the mid to long term, and to strengthen and maintain the management base. When determining the remuneration of individual Directors, the amount of remuneration is calculated using a predetermined formula in order to ensure fairness, and the Company maintains a basic policy of setting remuneration at an appropriate level based on the responsibilities of each Director.
Specifically, the remuneration for Directors (excluding a Chairman and Director and Outside Directors) shall consist of basic remuneration and bonuses. Basic remuneration shall consist of fixed remuneration (remuneration which is neither performance-based nor non-monetary) and performance-based remuneration, etc., while bonuses shall be performance-based remuneration, etc. A Chairman and Director and Outside Directors shall receive only basic remuneration and no bonuses. Basic remuneration is calculated on an annual basis for each individual and paid each month in monthly installments, while bonuses are paid once annually after approval is obtained at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders.
2. Basic Remuneration
- Policy on determination of remuneration, etc. for the President and
Representative Director
Basic remuneration for the President and Representative Director is composed of fixed remuneration and performance-based remuneration.
The amount of fixed remuneration will be a basic amount for calculation set by referencing the remuneration trends of domestic companies in the same industry and domestic manufacturing companies of the same size as the Company ("Basic Amount for Calculation of Fixed Remuneration") multiplied by a predetermined position-specific coefficient.
As an evaluation of corporate management performance, performance-based remuneration, etc., is paid as an amount calculated in accordance with the degree of achievement of targets for net income attributable to owners of the parent and safety during the previous fiscal year.
- Policy on determination of remuneration, etc. for a Chairman and
Representative Director
Basic remuneration for a Chairman and Representative Director is composed of fixed remuneration and performance-based remuneration.
The amount of fixed remuneration will be the Basic Amount for Calculation of Fixed Remuneration multiplied by a predetermined position-specific coefficient.
As an evaluation of corporate management performance, performance-based remuneration, etc., is paid as an amount calculated in accordance with the degree of achievement of a target for net income attributable to owners of the parent during the previous fiscal year.
- Policy on determination of remuneration, etc. for a Chairman and Director and Outside Directors
Basic remuneration for a Chairman and Director and Outside Directors is composed of fixed remuneration.
The amount of fixed remuneration will be the Basic Amount for Calculation of Fixed Remuneration multiplied by a predetermined position-specific coefficient.
In the event that the Chairman and Director or an Outside Director concurrently serves as the chairperson of the Board of Directors, a predetermined amount of fixed remuneration shall be paid in addition to the basic remuneration above.
- Policy on determination of remuneration, etc. for Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers with special titles (Executive Vice President, Senior
Managing Executive Officers, Managing Executive Officers)
Basic remuneration for directors who concurrently serve as executive officers with special titles is composed of fixed remuneration and performance-based remuneration.
The amount of fixed remuneration will be the Basic Amount for Calculation of Fixed Remuneration multiplied by a predetermined position-specific coefficient.
The amount to be paid as a performance-based remuneration will be determined taking into account job responsibilities, departmental performance, and individual performance evaluations.
Representative Directors who concurrently serve as Vice President or Senior Managing Executive Officers and Directors who concurrently serve as Managing Executive Officers shall be paid fixed remuneration predetermined in consideration of their positions and responsibilities in addition to the basic remuneration above. The amount of such fixed remuneration shall not exceed 10% of basic remuneration.
- Policy on determination of remuneration, etc., for Directors who concurrently
serve as Executive Officers (excluding Executive Officers with special titles) Basic remuneration for Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers shall be composed entirely of fixed remuneration predetermined in consideration of their positions and responsibilities and other factors. However, the basic remuneration for their role as an executive officer shall be paid separately as an employee salary.
3. Bonuses
Bonuses for Directors shall be paid to Directors, excluding a Chairman and Director and Outside Directors, as a reward for their performance in the corresponding fiscal year, and shall be proposed and deliberated at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders for the corresponding fiscal year in the case that net income attributable to owners of the parent exceeds a certain amount.
The bonus amount for the President and Representative Director, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director, and Directors who concurrently serve as Executive Officers shall be calculated by multiplying the base amount, which is determined by the degree of achievement of the target for net income attributable to owners of the parent for the corresponding fiscal year, by a position-specific coefficient, etc..
The specific amount paid to each individual will be determined by reflecting the individual performance evaluation of each Director.
4. Policy on determination of ratio of fixed remuneration and performance-based remuneration, etc.
The ratio of fixed remuneration and performance-based remuneration, etc. for each director is determined according to the calculation method for each of the above remuneration types. However, the ratio of remuneration is determined in a manner that provides an appropriate incentive to increase corporate value based on consultation and advice from the Governance Committee, which is composed of the Chairman of the Board, who does not concurrently serve as an Executive Officer, and Independent Outside Directors.
In the case that net income attributable to owners of the parent does not reach the specified level, bonuses will not be paid.
5. Delegation of decisions regarding details of individual remuneration, etc. of Directors to third parties
The President and Representative Director shall be delegated the authority to determine specific details of individual remuneration based on a corresponding resolution by the Board of Directors, and the authority granted shall be the determination of the amount of basic remuneration and bonuses for Directors. Regarding the specific procedure involved, the President and Representative Director, who has been delegated authority by the Board of Directors, shall determine the specific amount of remuneration for each director after consulting the Governance Committee and obtaining its advice. When finalizing remuneration, the Secretary Office shall prepare a request for approval, which shall be approved by the President and Representative Director.
Results are reviewed by the Chairman of the Board, who is a member of the Governance Committee, as well as by Audit & Supervisory Board members.
- Policies and procedures in the nomination of director candidates, appointment or dismissal of senior management, and nomination of Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates
With regard to the selection of executive officer candidates, the president, based on the recommendations of the executive officers, comprehensively considers the knowledge, experience, abilities and insight of the candidates and, after receiving advice from the Governance Committee regarding the best lineup to solve the issues management faces, proposes the candidates to the Board of Directors, which makes the final decision after due deliberation.
The policy when nominating director candidates is for the President to comprehensively consider the knowledge, experience, abilities, and insight of the candidates, after which the final decision is made through the same procedures as above. The Governance Committee has opportunities to deliberate on the environment and methods for fostering the next president as well as concerning the candidates, etc. In the event that an executive officer has rendered him or herself markedly ineligible, for example by having acted unlawfully, improperly, or disloyally, and a dismissal recommendation is made to the Board of Directors after the Governance Committee gives advice on the matter, the individual concerned may be dismissed by resolution of the Board of Directors.
With regard to the nomination of Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates, the policy is for the President to comprehensively consider the qualifications, knowledge (including that of finance, accounting, and law), experience, abilities, and insight of the candidates and, after obtaining the prior approval of the Audit & Supervisory Board, to propose the qualified candidates to the Board of Directors, which will then determine the nominations.
Reasons for the nomination of director (including directors who are executive officers) candidates and Audit & Supervisory Board member candidates will be stated in the reference materials of the General Meeting of Shareholders.
- Reasons for the nomination of candidates for directors and Audit & Supervisory Board members and for individual nominations, appointments, and dismissals
relating to appointments and dismissals of senior management
The reasons for individual nominations of candidates for directors at the 98th ordinary general meeting of shareholders (held on June 23, 2023) are stated in the reference documentation for that meeting. The said reference documentation is displayed on the following Company's website.
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting/
Supplementary Principle 3.1.3: Initiatives on sustainability, etc.
From the perspective of investment in human capital, the Company is actively investing in human resources, including conducting human resource development to ensure diversity and promoting corporate health and wellness, in order to realize its vision of "a company where all employees can take a vibrant and active part". In addition, with regard to intellectual property, the Company's business, research and development, and intellectual property divisions are working in close coordination to acquire intellectual property rights in order to create new businesses, achieve competitive business advantages, and realize sustainable growth. For more information on the Company's sustainability initiatives and TCFD disclosures, refer to the Company's Sustainability Report below.
URL:https://www.smm.co.jp/en/sustainability/library/sustainability_report/
Supplementary Principle 4.1.1: Outline of scope of matters delegated to the management by the board
In accordance with laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation, decisions for business execution are delegated to the management by the Board of Directors.
Specifically, pursuant to the Regulations of the Board of Directors it lays down, the Board of Directors adopts resolutions concerning important matters such as those relating to general meetings of shareholders, directors, executive officers, management policies, business plans, risk management, sustainability, organization and personnel affairs, and projects, and with regard to matters to which the said regulations' criteria do not apply, decisions are delegated to the president, executive officers, and others pursuant to other rules laid down by the Board of Directors.
