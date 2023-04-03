Base metals ease on global demand concerns

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals
ticked lower on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns over global
demand amid economic growth slowdown and inflation worries, even
as supply uncertainty prevailed.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid
0.3% to $8,895 a tonne by 0224 GMT, extending losses from the
previous session.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dipped 0.4% to 69,070 yuan ($10,034.58) a
tonne.
Investor sentiment was also hampered by China's factory
activity, which lost momentum in March amid still-weak export
orders.
Analysts from ANZ research noted Chile, the world's largest
copper producer, posted its lowest production in six years.
"State-owned firm Codelco warned its output woes of 2022
will only get worse this year as it strives to revive its aging
operations following years of under-investment," they added.
Japan's Sumitomo Metal said on Monday it plans 11%
cut in FY2023/24 copper output.
Among other metals, LME aluminium was down 0.5% at
$2,385 a tonne, tin fell 2.1% to $25,500, zinc
shed 0.5% to $2,883 and nickel moved down 1.5% to
$23,025, while lead edged up 0.1% to $2,116.50
The dollar wobbled after a slump in U.S. manufacturing
activity last month pointed to further signs of a slowing
economy and trumped renewed inflation concerns following OPEC+'s
surprise output cut.
SHFE aluminium eased 0.3% to 18,640 yuan, zinc
declined 0.8% to 22,460 yuan, lead dipped 0.1%
to 15,195 yuan, tin fell 1.1% to 203,090 yuan, and
nickel lost 1% to 176,520 yuan a tonne.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.8832 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)