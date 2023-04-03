Base metals ease on global demand concerns

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals ticked lower on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns over global demand amid economic growth slowdown and inflation worries, even as supply uncertainty prevailed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.3% to $8,895 a tonne by 0224 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.4% to 69,070 yuan ($10,034.58) a tonne.

Investor sentiment was also hampered by China's factory activity, which lost momentum in March amid still-weak export orders.

Analysts from ANZ research noted Chile, the world's largest copper producer, posted its lowest production in six years.

"State-owned firm Codelco warned its output woes of 2022 will only get worse this year as it strives to revive its aging operations following years of under-investment," they added.

Japan's Sumitomo Metal said on Monday it plans 11% cut in FY2023/24 copper output.

Among other metals, LME aluminium was down 0.5% at $2,385 a tonne, tin fell 2.1% to $25,500, zinc shed 0.5% to $2,883 and nickel moved down 1.5% to $23,025, while lead edged up 0.1% to $2,116.50

The dollar wobbled after a slump in U.S. manufacturing activity last month pointed to further signs of a slowing economy and trumped renewed inflation concerns following OPEC+'s surprise output cut.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.3% to 18,640 yuan, zinc declined 0.8% to 22,460 yuan, lead dipped 0.1% to 15,195 yuan, tin fell 1.1% to 203,090 yuan, and nickel lost 1% to 176,520 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.8832 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)