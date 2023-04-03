Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:57:18 2023-04-03 pm EDT
5145.00 JPY   +0.72%
04/03Base metals ease on global demand concerns
RE
04/03Commencement of Commissioning and Bulk Copper Concentrate Production at Quebrada Blanca Phase 2
AQ
03/31Teck Resources Produces First Copper at QB2 Project in Northern Chile
MT
Base metals ease on global demand concerns

04/03/2023 | 10:46pm EDT
BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals ticked lower on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns over global demand amid economic growth slowdown and inflation worries, even as supply uncertainty prevailed.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 0.3% to $8,895 a tonne by 0224 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.4% to 69,070 yuan ($10,034.58) a tonne.

Investor sentiment was also hampered by China's factory activity, which lost momentum in March amid still-weak export orders.

Analysts from ANZ research noted Chile, the world's largest copper producer, posted its lowest production in six years.

"State-owned firm Codelco warned its output woes of 2022 will only get worse this year as it strives to revive its aging operations following years of under-investment," they added.

Japan's Sumitomo Metal said on Monday it plans 11% cut in FY2023/24 copper output.

Among other metals, LME aluminium was down 0.5% at $2,385 a tonne, tin fell 2.1% to $25,500, zinc shed 0.5% to $2,883 and nickel moved down 1.5% to $23,025, while lead edged up 0.1% to $2,116.50

The dollar wobbled after a slump in U.S. manufacturing activity last month pointed to further signs of a slowing economy and trumped renewed inflation concerns following OPEC+'s surprise output cut.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.3% to 18,640 yuan, zinc declined 0.8% to 22,460 yuan, lead dipped 0.1% to 15,195 yuan, tin fell 1.1% to 203,090 yuan, and nickel lost 1% to 176,520 yuan a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.8832 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.50% 85.28 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.2404 Delayed Quote.1.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.74416 Delayed Quote.0.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.0889 Delayed Quote.1.27%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.02% 0.012168 Delayed Quote.0.69%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.6301 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.29% 150.5435 Real-time Quote.1.45%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. 0.78% 5145 Delayed Quote.8.09%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.18% 6.88382 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 444 B 10 909 M 10 909 M
Net income 2023 162 B 1 225 M 1 225 M
Net Debt 2023 184 B 1 392 M 1 392 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,66x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 1 404 B 10 605 M 10 605 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 202
Free-Float 84,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 108,00 JPY
Average target price 5 398,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki Executive Officer
Yoshiaki Nakazato Manager-Electric Business Office
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.09%10 436
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION26.26%58 949
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.7.66%58 530
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.12%10 105
ALLKEM LIMITED5.69%5 078
WESTERN MINING CO.,LTD.25.20%4 395
