Chile permanently closes mining areas connected to giant sinkhole

SANTIAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chile's mining minister
announced on Friday the permanent closure of mining stopes
directly related to a giant sinkhole that appeared in the
northern part of the country in July.
Mining minister Marcela Hernando made the announcement after
meeting with union members, mine workers and technical experts
studying the sinkhole.
"The sector of the Gaby stopes, that are directly related to
the subsidence, are closed definitively and will never be
exploited again," Hernando said, referring to a sector of stopes
in the Alcaparrosa copper mine in northern Chile.
The minister added that the government is working on
recovering water from an aquifer that was damaged by the
sinkhole.
"We're interested in recovering 1.3 million cubic meters of
water that are currently stagnant in the depth," Hernando said.
"Our intention is to return them to the aquifer, for which we're
studying multiple alternatives."
Chile's SMA environmental regulator announced the charges
against the Canadian-owned Lundin Mining Corp's copper
mine on Thursday for the sinkhole.
SMA filed a charge labeled as "very serious" for
"irreparable environmental damage" to the aquifer, in addition
to a "serious" charge for overextraction and two minor ones
related to transporting minerals.
The government said it was planning to reopen parts of the
mine where conditions allowed to avoid the loss of jobs.
Canada's Lundin Mining Corp owns 80% of the property, while
the remaining 20% is held by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining
and Sumitomo Corp.
The company could face closure, have its environmental
permit revoked or be fined the equivalent of $13 million or
more.
In mid-August, the SMA ordered "urgent and transitory"
measures while investigating the causes of the
36.5-meter-diameter (120-foot-diameter) hole in Tierra Amarilla,
some 665 km (413 miles) north of the capital.
