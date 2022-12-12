Advanced search
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-12 am EST
4799.00 JPY   -2.18%
12/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Explanation Script of the Telephone Conference for Financial Result of 2nd Quarter FY2022
PU
12/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Q&A transcript of the Telephone Conference for Financial Result of 2nd Quarter FY2022
PU
12/05Sumitomo Metal Mining : Updated Corporate Governance Report
PU
Chilean water regulator fines Lundin subsidiary over sinkhole

12/12/2022 | 05:18pm EST
SANTIAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chile's water regulator fined the local unit of Canadian miner Lundin around $138,000 - the maximum possible amount - due to impacts of a mysterious sinkhole that appeared near a copper deposit in late July, the agency announced on Monday.

The 118-foot-diameter (36 meter) sinkhole formed suddenly in the town of Tierra Amarilla, some 413 miles (665 km) north of the capital. The incident is also being investigated by mining and environmental regulators.

The DGA water regulator said the mining works carried out by the firm managing the Alcaparrosa Mine had caused a puncture which permanently damaged the Copiapo River aquifer - an underground geological formation that holds groundwater.

It said that Ojos del Salado - a Lundin subsidiary based in the Chile's northern Atacama region - must present a follow-up plan within 45 days.

The company said in a statement that it has been notified of the charges and is analyzing the situation, but did not go into further detail.

Lundin owns 80% of the firm, while the remaining stake is held by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corporation. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Sarah Morland Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUMITOMO CORPORATION -0.87% 2223 Delayed Quote.31.87%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. -2.18% 4799 Delayed Quote.12.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 394 B 10 138 M 10 138 M
Net income 2023 151 B 1 098 M 1 098 M
Net Debt 2023 166 B 1 205 M 1 205 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,74x
Yield 2023 4,12%
Capitalization 1 319 B 9 591 M 9 591 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 7 202
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4 799,00 JPY
Average target price 5 164,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki Executive Officer
Yoshiaki Nakazato Manager-Electric Business Office
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.12.78%9 885
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-7.52%55 158
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.69%46 904
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%40 878
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-26.82%11 750
ALLKEM LIMITED25.96%5 683