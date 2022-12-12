Chilean water regulator fines Lundin subsidiary over sinkhole

SANTIAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chile's water regulator
fined the local unit of Canadian miner Lundin around
$138,000 - the maximum possible amount - due to impacts of a
mysterious sinkhole that appeared near a copper deposit in late
July, the agency announced on Monday.
The 118-foot-diameter (36 meter) sinkhole formed suddenly in
the town of Tierra Amarilla, some 413 miles (665 km) north of
the capital. The incident is also being investigated by mining
and environmental regulators.
The DGA water regulator said the mining works carried out by
the firm managing the Alcaparrosa Mine had caused a puncture
which permanently damaged the Copiapo River aquifer - an
underground geological formation that holds groundwater.
It said that Ojos del Salado - a Lundin subsidiary based in
the Chile's northern Atacama region - must present a follow-up
plan within 45 days.
The company said in a statement that it has been notified of
the charges and is analyzing the situation, but did not go into
further detail.
Lundin owns 80% of the firm, while the remaining stake is
held by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo
Corporation.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Sarah Morland
Editing by Marguerita Choy)