(Digest) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022)

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales Profit before tax Profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 1,175,000 26.9 266,000 115.6 224,000 126.9 214,000 126.2 778.82

(Note) Revision of operating results forecast that has been disclosed lastly: Yes

For further details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results, (3) Forward-Looking Information Including Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results and Other" on page 5.

Notes

Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates

1) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: Yes 3) Change in accounting estimates: None

Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock) Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at September 30, 2021

290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2021 Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period

16,041,542 shares at September 30, 2021

16,038,719 shares at March 31, 2021

3) Average number of shares during the period

274,773,757 shares for six months ended September 30, 2021

274,780,670 shares for six months ended September 30, 2020

The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

