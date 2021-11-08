Log in
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
(Digest) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

11/08/2021 | 01:08am EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 [IFRS]

November 8, 2021

Listed Company Name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Code:

5713

Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.smm.co.jp/

Representative:

Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Daiji Toyama, Manager, PR & IR Dept.

TEL: +81-3-3436-7705

Scheduled Date to Submit Quarterly Report: November 11, 2021

Scheduled Date to Start Dividend Payment: December 7, 2021

Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Quarterly Financial Results: Yes

Briefing on Quarterly Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of parent

income

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months

ended

597,930

47.0

121,666

370.0

120,226

595.1

113,828

551.6

168,172

951.6

September 30,

2021

Six months

ended

406,709

-

25,884

-28.8

17,297

-46.1

17,470

-40.5

15,992

91.5

September 30,

2020

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended

414.26

414.26

September 30, 2021

Six months ended

63.58

63.58

September 30, 2020

(Note) In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the SMM Group changed its accounting policy for non-free supplied materials. Since this change in accounting policy was applied retrospectively, the figures for the six months ended September 30, 2020 represent amounts after such retrospective application. Therefore, the year-on-year change in net sales has been omitted.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

Equity attributable to

owners of parent

owners of parent ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30,

1,975,831

1,363,861

1,243,538

62.9

2021

As of March 31, 2021

1,885,999

1,222,983

1,113,923

59.1

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended

22.00

99.00

121.00

March 31, 2021

Year ending March

113.00

31, 2022

Year ending March 31,

71.00

184.00

2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Revision of dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: Yes

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022)

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,175,000

26.9

266,000

115.6

224,000

126.9

214,000

126.2

778.82

(Note) Revision of operating results forecast that has been disclosed lastly: Yes

For further details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results, (3) Forward-Looking Information Including Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results and Other" on page 5.

Notes

  1. Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates

1)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:

Yes

3)

Change in accounting estimates:

None

  1. Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at September 30, 2021
      290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2021
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period

16,041,542 shares at September 30, 2021

16,038,719 shares at March 31, 2021

3) Average number of shares during the period

274,773,757 shares for six months ended September 30, 2021

274,780,670 shares for six months ended September 30, 2020

The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes(Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements)

The forecast of consolidated operating results for the year ending March 31, 2022, disclosed on May 10, 2021, has been revised in this report. The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Quarterly Financial Results)

The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
