(Digest) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Daiji Toyama, Manager, PR & IR Dept.
TEL: +81-3-3436-7705
Scheduled Date to Submit Quarterly Report: November 11, 2021
Scheduled Date to Start Dividend Payment: December 7, 2021
Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Quarterly Financial Results: Yes
Briefing on Quarterly Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021)
Consolidated Operating Results
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Profit before tax
Profit
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of parent
income
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months
ended
597,930
47.0
121,666
370.0
120,226
595.1
113,828
551.6
168,172
951.6
September 30,
2021
Six months
ended
406,709
-
25,884
-28.8
17,297
-46.1
17,470
-40.5
15,992
91.5
September 30,
2020
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended
414.26
414.26
September 30, 2021
Six months ended
63.58
63.58
September 30, 2020
(Note) In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the SMM Group changed its accounting policy for non-free supplied materials. Since this change in accounting policy was applied retrospectively, the figures for the six months ended September 30, 2020 represent amounts after such retrospective application. Therefore, the year-on-year change in net sales has been omitted.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Equity attributable to
owners of parent
owners of parent ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30,
1,975,831
1,363,861
1,243,538
62.9
2021
As of March 31, 2021
1,885,999
1,222,983
1,113,923
59.1
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended
―
22.00
―
99.00
121.00
March 31, 2021
Year ending March
―
113.00
31, 2022
Year ending March 31,
―
71.00
184.00
2022 (Forecast)
(Note) Revision of dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: Yes
1
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022)
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Profit before tax
Profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
1,175,000
26.9
266,000
115.6
224,000
126.9
214,000
126.2
778.82
(Note) Revision of operating results forecast that has been disclosed lastly: Yes
For further details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results, (3) Forward-Looking Information Including Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results and Other" on page 5.
Notes
Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates
1)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:
Yes
3)
Change in accounting estimates:
None
Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock)
Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at September 30, 2021
290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2021
Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period
16,041,542 shares at September 30, 2021
16,038,719 shares at March 31, 2021
3) Average number of shares during the period
274,773,757 shares for six months ended September 30, 2021
274,780,670 shares for six months ended September 30, 2020
The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes(Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements)
The forecast of consolidated operating results for the year ending March 31, 2022, disclosed on May 10, 2021, has been revised in this report. The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.
(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Quarterly Financial Results)
The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:01 UTC.