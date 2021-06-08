Heavyweights pull Nikkei lower, Topix gains on drugmakers' boost

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock index ended
lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in heavyweights,
including Softbank Group, while a rally in drugmakers lifted the
broader Topix index.
Nikkei inched down 0.2% to close at 28,963.56, while
the Topix edged up 0.1% at 1,962.65.
Most heavyweights fell, with global start-up investor
SoftBank Group slipping 1.6%, while air-conditioner
maker Daikin Industries down 3.1%. Sumitomo Metal
Mining was the biggest loser dropping 4.1% decline.
Eisai Co was the biggest gainer, jumping 19.4%, to
its daily upper limit, after U.S. regulators on Monday approved
a drug jointly developed by the drugmaker and Biogen Inc's
as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of
Alzheimer's disease.
Daiichi Sankyo and Astellas Pharma also
rose 4.9% and 0.8%, respectively.
Leading gains among subindexes on the Topix, pharma
and sea transport subindex rose 2.8% each.
Air transport and land transport rose 1.6%
and 0.9%, respectively.
"The news on Eisai has given a boost to its peers as well as
the overall market," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of
the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.
"Investors are also scooping up Japanese shares which lagged
behind their global peers, as prospects of an economic recovery
has brightened amid a rollout of COVID-19 vaccines."
An early gain for the Nikkei was snuffed out as investors
were cautious ahead of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI)
report this week and the U.S. central bank's meeting next week,
market participants said.
There were 105 decliners on the Nikkei index against 110
advancers, with 10 stocks unchanged.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Kevin Buckland; Editing by
Rashmi Aich)