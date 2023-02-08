Advanced search
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-08 am EST
5044.00 JPY   -0.12%
Japan's Sumitomo Metal raises FY profit forecast on higher prices
RE
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
PU
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Supplementary Explanation for Financial Summary 3rd Quarter FY2022
PU
Japan's Sumitomo Metal raises FY profit forecast on higher prices

02/08/2023 | 04:25am EST
Logo of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co is pictured at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining on Wednesday increased its forecasts for full-year net profit and dividend thanks to stronger-than-expected prices of nickel, copper and gold.

Net profit is now predicted at 158 billion yen ($1.2 billion) for the year to March 31, up 15% from its November guidance of 137 billion yen, while an annual dividend forecast was raised to 202 yen a share from 175 yen.

"Higher profit contributions from overseas copper mines boosted earnings estimate of resource segment, and firmer nickel prices helped bolster profit outlook in smelting segment," Executive Officer Kunihiko Miyamoto told a news conference.

But its net profit for the April-December period fell 10.2% from a year earlier to 152.8 billion yen due to smaller gains from mining following the sale of its stake in the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile last year.

"The electronic materials segment is struggling as the market is going through an adjustment of accumulated inventories," Miyamoto said.

Asked about the impact of protests in Peru against the political leadership, Miyamoto said there had been no impact on production at the Cerro Verde copper mine, in which Sumitomo Metal owns a stake.

"It's unclear what will happen to the political unrest and the operation on the mine may be affected depending on the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is looking at taxing nickel ore exports to encourage miners in the world's second-biggest supplier of the material - which is used in making stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles - to invest in domestic processing instead of just selling raw ore.

Sumitomo Metal has two nickel processing plants, which are both partly owned by the Philippines' biggest ore producer Nickel Asia Corp.

Asked whether Sumitomo Metal would expand its nickel business in Philippines, Miyamoto said securing nickel resources remained a top priority for the Japanese company and building a third plant there could be an option.  

($1 = 130.9800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.60% 1883.31 Delayed Quote.2.45%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.87% 6065.97 Real-time Quote.8.26%
NICKEL ASIA CORPORATION 2.00% 7.13 End-of-day quote.22.09%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.65% 1104.57 Real-time Quote.2.76%
SILVER 1.19% 22.42 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. -0.12% 5044 Delayed Quote.8.11%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 414 B 10 763 M 10 763 M
Net income 2023 148 B 1 130 M 1 130 M
Net Debt 2023 200 B 1 523 M 1 523 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,35x
Yield 2023 3,69%
Capitalization 1 388 B 10 564 M 10 564 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 202
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 050,00 JPY
Average target price 5 256,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki Executive Officer
Yoshiaki Nakazato Manager-Electric Business Office
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.11%10 564
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.14.97%62 447
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.80%57 797
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%35 750
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.74%11 131
ALLKEM LIMITED15.12%5 711