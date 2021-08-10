Japan shares ride earnings to end higher, Delta worries linger

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended higher on
Tuesday as corporate earnings continued to impress, but gains
were limited by worries about the fast-spreading Delta
coronavirus variant.
The Nikkei share average ended the day 0.24% higher
at 27,888.15, after earlier marking a mid-July peak of
28,128.61.
The broader Topix rallied 0.36% to 1,936.28, but off
its session high of 1,950.63.
"After the Nikkei hit 28,100, it seems there was a rush to
take profits," said a market participant at an asset management
company.
"There are still worries about the Delta variant, so sudden
rallies are likely to get reined in."
Japan is battling a fifth coronavirus wave, registering
12,073 new infections nationwide on Monday after touching a
record high two days earlier.
Hope for additional fiscal support took a knock on Tuesday,
with Finance Minister Taro Aso saying the government was not yet
considering compiling an extra budget.
Thinner market conditions may have also heightened
volatility. Monday was a national holiday in Japan, and the Obon
festival runs from Friday until next Monday, although markets
will be open both days.
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co was the top gainer on
the Nikkei, surging 8.75%, thanks to upbeat earnings posted on
Friday.
Smelter Dowa Holdings jumped 5.43%, and drugmaker
Otsuka Holdings advanced 5.39% following quarterly
results.
Conglomerate SoftBank Group added 0.9% ahead of
earnings after market close on Tuesday.
On the other side, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co sank
6.61% after earnings disappointed investors.
Sony Group slipped 2.50%, while Nintendo
lost 3.05%, making them the two worst performers among Topix's
30 core names.
