Notice regarding Difference of Figures between Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results and Actual Results for the Second Quarter of FY2021, Revisions Made to Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Full Year, and Payment of Dividend from Retained Earnings as well as Revisions Made to Dividend Forecast

November 8, 2021
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Please check the below PDF file for details.
Notice regarding Difference of Figures between Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results and Actual Results for the Second Quarter of FY2021, Revisions Made to Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Full Year, and Payment of Dividend from Re
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:01 UTC.