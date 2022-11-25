Sumitomo Metal Mining : (All Download) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Business Performance

(Millions of yen) Net sales Profit before tax Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended September 30, 2022 710,627 169,106 119,059 Six months ended September 30, 2021 597,930 121,666 113,828 Increase/decrease 112,697 47,440 5,231 [Rate of change: %] [18.8] [39.0] [4.6]

(Overseas market prices and foreign exchange rates)

Unit Six months ended Six months ended Increase/decrease September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 Copper $/t 9,541 8,634 -907 Gold $/TOZ 1,802.6 1,801.1 -1.5 Nickel $/lb 8.27 11.59 3.32 Exchange rate (TTM) ¥/$ 109.81 133.98 24.17

The global economy during the first six months of fiscal 2022, the year ending March 31, 2023, saw a slowdown in growth. This was mainly due to dramatic increases in the prices of energy and food as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the raising of policy interest rates in Europe, the United States, and other countries in response, and strict COVID-19 prevention measures in China.

As for exchange rates, disparities in interest rates between Japan and the United States due to differences in their financial policies, along with the growing Japanese trade deficit, led to an increase in the selling of yen and the buying of dollars. This produced a rapid depreciation of the yen, and the average exchange rate declined significantly in comparison to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Regarding the prices of major non-ferrous metals, copper prices fell year over year, showing a downward trend throughout the first six months of fiscal 2022 due to factors such as the slowdown of global economic growth. Nickel prices rose rapidly toward the end of the previous fiscal year, but then began trending downwards due to factors such as the global economic slowdown. They were then bolstered by strong demand, and ultimately rose year over year. Gold prices showed a downward trend due in part to the raising of policy interest rates in the United States, but overall were roughly equivalent to those of the same period of the previous fiscal year.

In industries related to the Materials business, the transition from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles continued, driven by the tremendous tide of seeking to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2050. Demand for automobile battery components grew as a result. However, shipments of smartphones fell due to a decline in demand in China and throughout the world, and demand for components for electronic parts began contracting.

Under these circumstances, consolidated net sales in the first six months of fiscal 2022 increased by ¥112,697 million year over year to ¥710,627 million, due mainly to the extremely weakened yen, rising average nickel prices, and increased sales of automobile battery components.

Consolidated profit before tax increased by ¥47,440 million year over year to ¥169,106 million, due mainly to an increase in sales as well as an upturn in finance income resulting from the depreciation of the yen.

Profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥5,231 million year over year to ¥119,059 million, due to the increase in consolidated profit before tax, despite income tax expense increasing in comparison to the same period of the previous fiscal year, when deferred tax assets were recorded in relation to the Sierra Gorda Copper Mine.