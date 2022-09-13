Advanced search
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Corporation

09/13/2022 | 02:10am EDT
September 13, 2022
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Corporation

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project, which is being jointly developed by Teck Resources Limited (headquarters: Vancouver B.C., Canada), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan) and Sumitomo Corporation (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan), was given the FY2022 National Mining Society Award by the Sociedad Nacional de Minería, the Chilean mining industry association.

Please check the below PDF file for details.

Receipt of the FY2022 National Mining Society Award by Quebrada Blanca Copper Mine in the Republic of Chile

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
