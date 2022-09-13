Sumitomo Metal Mining : Corporation

September 13, 2022

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project, which is being jointly developed by Teck Resources Limited (headquarters: Vancouver B.C., Canada), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan) and Sumitomo Corporation (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan), was given the FY2022 National Mining Society Award by the Sociedad Nacional de Minería, the Chilean mining industry association.

Receipt of the FY2022 National Mining Society Award by Quebrada Blanca Copper Mine in the Republic of Chile