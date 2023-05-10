Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Digest) Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Atsuyuki Inoue, Manager, PR & IR Dept.
TEL: +81-3-3436-7705
Scheduled Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 23, 2023
Scheduled Date to Start Dividend Payment: June 26, 2023
Scheduled Date to Submit Securities Report: June 23, 2023
Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results: Yes
Briefing on Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)
1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
Consolidated Operating Results
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Profit before tax
Profit
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
owners of parent
income
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended
1,422,989
13.0
229,910
-35.7
170,441
-42.9
160,585
-42.9
287,148
-30.9
March 31, 2023
Year ended
1,259,091
36.0
357,434
189.7
298,531
202.4
281,037
197.1
415,295
219.6
March 31, 2022
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings per
Return on equity
Profit before tax to
share
share
total assets
Yen
Yen
%
%
Year ended
584.44
584.44
10.4
9.2
March 31, 2023
Year ended
1,022.80
1,022.80
22.0
17.2
March 31, 2022
(Reference) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates Year ended March 31, 2023: ¥36,536 million; Year ended March 31, 2022: ¥57,537 million
Consolidated Financial Position
Equity attributable
Equity attributable
Equity attributable
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
to owners of parent
ratio
per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31,
2,707,899
1,789,296
1,631,671
60.3
5,938.42
2023
As of March 31,
2,268,756
1,557,418
1,445,329
63.7
5,260.15
2022
Consolidated Cash Flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by (used
Net cash provided by (used
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
in) investing activities
in) financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended
120,382
(185,503)
49,336
215,007
March 31, 2023
Year ended
159,489
9,796
(129,618)
213,977
March 31, 2022
1
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Dividend
payout ratio to
Total
Dividend
equity
dividend
First
Second
Third
payout ratio
attributable to
Year-end
Total
amount
(Consolidated)
owners of
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
(Annual)
parent
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Year ended
-
113.00
-
188.00
301.00
82,706
29.4
6.5
March 31, 2022
Year ended
-
90.00
-
115.00
205.00
56,327
35.1
3.7
March 31, 2023
Year ending
March 31, 2024
-
27.00
-
27.00
54.00
35.3
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Profit before tax
Profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Second quarter
686,000
-3.5
43,000
-74.6
32,000
-74.5
26,000
-78.2
94.63
(cumulative)
Full year
1,366,000
-4.0
77,000
-66.5
55,000
-67.7
42,000
-73.8
152.86
Notes
Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates
1)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock)
Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2023
290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2022
Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period
16,049,021 shares at March 31, 2023
16,044,559 shares at March 31, 2022
Average number of shares during the period 274,767,003 shares for the year ended March 31, 2023 274,772,358 shares for the year ended March 31, 2022
2
(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results Non-Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results
(% figures show year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Year ended
1,241,086
14.7
115,408
-3.0
166,054
-16.1
121,149
-47.8
March 31, 2023
Year ended
1,082,341
31.8
118,961
82.3
197,980
162.9
231,933
331.9
March 31, 2022
Profit
Profit
per share (Basic)
per share (Diluted)
Yen
Yen
Year ended
440.92
440.92
March 31, 2023
Year ended
844.09
844.09
March 31, 2022
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
1,826,337
1,044,948
57.2
3,803.06
As of March 31, 2022
1,580,324
1,004,316
63.6
3,655.12
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2023: ¥1,044,948 million;
As of March 31, 2022: ¥1,004,316 million
non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the actual results for the previous year>
Net sales rose year over year due mainly to the weakened yen and the effects of the prices of non-ferrous metals that remained high.
Profit decreased year over year due mainly to the lack of a recording of gain on sale from the transfer of the Company's interests in the Sierra Gorda Copper Mine (Chile) during the year ended March 31, 2023, despite the recording for the previous year.
The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes(Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements)
The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.
(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results)
The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:10 UTC.