  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
5060.00 JPY   -1.56%
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Revision of FY2022 (98th Term) Dividend Forecast
PU
Sumitomo Metal Mining : FY2023 Capital Expenditure and Total Investment Plans
PU
Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Digest) Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [IFRS]

May 10, 2023

Listed Company Name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Code:

5713

Listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL:

https://www.smm.co.jp/

Representative:

Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Atsuyuki Inoue, Manager, PR & IR Dept.

TEL: +81-3-3436-7705

Scheduled Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: June 23, 2023

Scheduled Date to Start Dividend Payment: June 26, 2023

Scheduled Date to Submit Securities Report: June 23, 2023

Preparation of Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results: Yes

Briefing on Account Settlement: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

owners of parent

income

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended

1,422,989

13.0

229,910

-35.7

170,441

-42.9

160,585

-42.9

287,148

-30.9

March 31, 2023

Year ended

1,259,091

36.0

357,434

189.7

298,531

202.4

281,037

197.1

415,295

219.6

March 31, 2022

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings per

Return on equity

Profit before tax to

share

share

total assets

Yen

Yen

%

%

Year ended

584.44

584.44

10.4

9.2

March 31, 2023

Year ended

1,022.80

1,022.80

22.0

17.2

March 31, 2022

(Reference) Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates Year ended March 31, 2023: ¥36,536 million; Year ended March 31, 2022: ¥57,537 million

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

to owners of parent

ratio

per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31,

2,707,899

1,789,296

1,631,671

60.3

5,938.42

2023

As of March 31,

2,268,756

1,557,418

1,445,329

63.7

5,260.15

2022

  1. Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by (used

Net cash provided by (used

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

in) investing activities

in) financing activities

at end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended

120,382

(185,503)

49,336

215,007

March 31, 2023

Year ended

159,489

9,796

(129,618)

213,977

March 31, 2022

1

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Dividend

payout ratio to

Total

Dividend

equity

dividend

First

Second

Third

payout ratio

attributable to

Year-end

Total

amount

(Consolidated)

owners of

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

(Annual)

parent

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Year ended

-

113.00

-

188.00

301.00

82,706

29.4

6.5

March 31, 2022

Year ended

-

90.00

-

115.00

205.00

56,327

35.1

3.7

March 31, 2023

Year ending

March 31, 2024

-

27.00

-

27.00

54.00

35.3

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Second quarter

686,000

-3.5

43,000

-74.6

32,000

-74.5

26,000

-78.2

94.63

(cumulative)

Full year

1,366,000

-4.0

77,000

-66.5

55,000

-67.7

42,000

-73.8

152.86

Notes

  1. Change in Important Subsidiaries during the Period under Review (Change in specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates

1)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

  1. Number of Outstanding Shares (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued as of end of period (including treasury stock) 290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2023
      290,814,015 shares at March 31, 2022
    2. Number of shares of treasury stock as of end of period

16,049,021 shares at March 31, 2023

16,044,559 shares at March 31, 2022

  1. Average number of shares during the period 274,767,003 shares for the year ended March 31, 2023 274,772,358 shares for the year ended March 31, 2022

2

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results Non-Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Year ended

1,241,086

14.7

115,408

-3.0

166,054

-16.1

121,149

-47.8

March 31, 2023

Year ended

1,082,341

31.8

118,961

82.3

197,980

162.9

231,933

331.9

March 31, 2022

Profit

Profit

per share (Basic)

per share (Diluted)

Yen

Yen

Year ended

440.92

440.92

March 31, 2023

Year ended

844.09

844.09

March 31, 2022

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

1,826,337

1,044,948

57.2

3,803.06

As of March 31, 2022

1,580,324

1,004,316

63.6

3,655.12

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2023: ¥1,044,948 million;

As of March 31, 2022: ¥1,004,316 million

non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the actual results for the previous year>

Net sales rose year over year due mainly to the weakened yen and the effects of the prices of non-ferrous metals that remained high.

Profit decreased year over year due mainly to the lack of a recording of gain on sale from the transfer of the Company's interests in the Sierra Gorda Copper Mine (Chile) during the year ended March 31, 2023, despite the recording for the previous year.

The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results forecast and other special notes(Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements)

The forward-looking statements, including business results forecast, contained in this report are based on information available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable as of the date of release of this report and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Also, actual business results may differ substantially due to a number of factors.

(Supplementary Explanation Materials for Financial Results)

The Supplementary Explanation Materials will be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

3

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
