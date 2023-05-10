Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Digest) Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Reference) Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results Non-Consolidated Financial Results (From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures show year-on-year change)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Year ended 1,241,086 14.7 115,408 -3.0 166,054 -16.1 121,149 -47.8 March 31, 2023 Year ended 1,082,341 31.8 118,961 82.3 197,980 162.9 231,933 331.9 March 31, 2022 Profit Profit per share (Basic) per share (Diluted) Yen Yen Year ended 440.92 440.92 March 31, 2023 Year ended 844.09 844.09 March 31, 2022 (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2023 1,826,337 1,044,948 57.2 3,803.06 As of March 31, 2022 1,580,324 1,004,316 63.6 3,655.12

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2023: ¥1,044,948 million;

As of March 31, 2022: ¥1,004,316 million

non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the actual results for the previous year

Net sales rose year over year due mainly to the weakened yen and the effects of the prices of non-ferrous metals that remained high.

Profit decreased year over year due mainly to the lack of a recording of gain on sale from the transfer of the Company's interests in the Sierra Gorda Copper Mine (Chile) during the year ended March 31, 2023, despite the recording for the previous year.

The consolidated financial results presented herein are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

