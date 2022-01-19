Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Establishment of a world-first horizontal material recycling process that recovers lithium from used lithium-ion batteries and recycles it as battery materials -Achieved through joint development with Kanto Denka Kogyo-

01/19/2022 | 01:12am EST
January 19, 2022
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Akira Nozaki) and Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Jun'ichi Hasegawa) have jointly developed a world-first horizontal recycling process that recovers high-purity lithium compounds from used lithium-ion batteries for battery materials.

Please check the below PDF file for details.

Establishment of a world-first horizontal material recycling process that recovers lithium from used lithium-ion batteries and recycles it as battery materials -Achieved through joint development with Kanto Denka Kogyo-

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
