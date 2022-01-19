Sumitomo Metal Mining : Establishment of a world-first horizontal material recycling process that recovers lithium from used lithium-ion batteries and recycles it as battery materials -Achieved through joint development with Kanto Denka Kogyo

January 19, 2022

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Akira Nozaki) and Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President: Jun'ichi Hasegawa) have jointly developed a world-first horizontal recycling process that recovers high-purity lithium compounds from used lithium-ion batteries for battery materials.

Please check the below PDF file for details.

Establishment of a world-first horizontal material recycling process that recovers lithium from used lithium-ion batteries and recycles it as battery materials -Achieved through joint development with Kanto Denka Kogyo-