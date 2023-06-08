Sumitomo Metal Mining : Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents)(Revised)
The following is an English translation of the Notice of Convocation of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"). The Company provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. The Japanese original is the sole official version and shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation.
Business Report…………………………………………………… 1
Main businesses, etc.
Main offices and plants, etc.
Employees
Summary of details of Contract for Limitation of Liability
Matters related to Directors and Officers liability insurance contract
Matters related to Accounting Auditor
Matters related to the development of systems necessary to ensure the properness of operations
Basic policies related to the way a person is to control the decisions on the financial and business policies of the Company
Notes on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
In accordance with the laws and regulations and Article 16, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the above matters are excluded from the paper-based documents (that contain matters subject to measures for electronic provision) delivered to shareholders who have made a request for paper-based delivery.
District Div. (Ome City, Tokyo), Isoura Plant (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture)
Mine
Hishikari Mine (Isa City, Kagoshima Prefecture)
Niihama Research Laboratories (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture), Battery Research
Research laboratories
Laboratories (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture), Materials Laboratories (Ome City, Tokyo),
Ichikawa Research Center (Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture)
(2) Subsidiaries
Name
Location
Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc.
Seattle Office: the United States
Sumitomo Metal Mining Arizona, Inc.
Morenci Copper Mine: the United States
SMM Morenci Inc.
Morenci Copper Mine: the United States
Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty. Ltd.
Northparkes copper mine: Australia
Hyuga Smelting Co., Ltd.
Main plant: Hyuga City, Miyazaki Prefecture
Coral Bay Nickel Corporation
Main plant: Philippines
Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation
Main plant: Philippines
Ohkuchi Electronics Co., Ltd.
Main plant: Isa City, Kagoshima Prefecture
Main plant: Minowa Town, Kamiina-gun, Nagano
Shinko Co., Ltd.
Prefecture
Ina Plant: Ina City, Nagano Prefecture
Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo
Sumitomo Metal Mining Siporex Co., Ltd.
Tochigi Plant: Nakagawa Town, Nasu-gun,
Tochigi Prefecture
Mie Plant: Kameyama City, Mie Prefecture
1
Employees (as of March 31, 2023)
(1) Status of employees of the corporate group
Number of employees
Number of occasional employees
Reportable segment, etc.
End of FY2022
Year-on-year
FY2022
Year-on-year
change
change
Persons
Persons
Persons
Persons
Mineral Resources
388
3
60
1
Smelting & Refining
2,701
94
75
(10)
Materials
2,764
(44)
269
(70)
Others
559
21
112
(7)
Head Office and others (the Company)
918
54
131
7
Total
7,330
128
647
(79)
(Note) The number of occasional employees is the average for the period.
(2) Status of employees of the Company
Number of employees
Average age
Average length
Number of occasional employees
End of FY2022
Year-on-year
of service
FY2022
Year-on-year
change
change
Persons
Persons
Age
Year
Persons
Persons
2,728
163
41.5
18.0
273
1
(Note) The number of occasional employees is the average for the period.
Summary of details of Contract for Limitation of Liability
The Company has entered into a Contract for Limitation of Liability with Outside Directors Mr. Kazuhisa Nakano, Ms. Taeko Ishii, and Mr. Manabu Kinoshita, and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members Mr. Wataru Yoshida and Mr. Shoji Wakamatsu to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the same Act.
The maximum amount of liability for damages under such contract is 10 million yen or the minimum liability amount prescribed by applicable laws and regulations, whichever is higher.
Matters related to Directors and Officers liability insurance contract
The Company has entered into a Directors and Officers liability insurance contract with the insurance company.
(1) Coverage of the insured under the Directors and Officers liability insurance contract
It covers Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and executive officers of the Company and all Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of all of the Company's 52 consolidated subsidiary companies.
(2) Summary of details of the Directors and Officers liability insurance contract
This insurance compensates for damages and legal costs incurred by the insured due to claims for damages arising out of acts (including omissions) committed by the insured in the course of his or her duties as a corporate officer, etc. of the company
2
described in 1) above. However, measures are taken to ensure that the appropriateness of the execution of duties by corporate officers, etc. is not compromised by excluding from coverage criminal acts such as bribery, or damages caused by corporate officers themselves who intentionally commit illegal acts, and by providing a deductible of 200,000 yen per insured person or 1 million yen per series of claims, and not providing coverage for damages that do not reach the above amounts. The Company bears all insurance premiums for the insured.
Matters related to Accounting Auditor
Name of Accounting Auditor of the Company
KPMG AZSA LLC
Amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year and the reasons why the Audit & Supervisory Board agreed to such remunerations, etc.
1) Amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year (FY2021)
Current fiscal year (FY2022)
Category
Remunerations, etc.,
Remunerations, etc.,
Remunerations, etc.,
Remunerations, etc.,
based on audit
based on non-audit
based on audit
based on non-audit
certification work
work
certification work
work
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
The Company
183
26
188
2
Subsidiaries
20
0
20
0
Total
203
26
208
2
(Note) The audit contract between the Company and the Accounting Auditor does not distinguish between the amount of remunerations for audits based on the Companies Act and the amount of remunerations for audits based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, so the amount of remunerations, etc. based on audit certification work includes the amount of remunerations, etc., for audit based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Reasons why the Audit & Supervisory Board agreed to the amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year
The Audit & Supervisory Board has obtained the necessary materials, including the status of execution of duties during the previous fiscal year, and has examined the content of the Accounting Auditor's audit plan, the basis for calculating the estimated amount of remunerations, and other factors to determine their appropriateness, and has given its consent under Article 399, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with respect to their remunerations, etc. for the Company's audit certification work.
Services other than those stipulated in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (non-audit services)
The Company has entrusted the Accounting Auditor with comfort letter creation, etc., which constitutes services other than those stipulated in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (non-audit services), and has paid remunerations for this (¥2 million in (2) 1) above).
Policy on determining dismissal or non-reappointment
The Audit & Supervisory Board shall dismiss the Accounting Auditor with the unanimous consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members if the Accounting Auditor is deemed to fall under any of the circumstances described in each item of Article 340, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. In addition, the Audit & Supervisory Board decides the content of the proposal for dismissal or non-reappointment of the Accounting Auditor to be submitted
3
to the General Meeting of Shareholders, as necessary, in cases where the Accounting Auditor has violated relevant laws and regulations, or where it is deemed difficult for the Accounting Auditor to properly perform its duties.
Amount of cash and other financial profit payable by the Company and its subsidiaries 210 million yen
Audit status other than that by the Accounting Auditor of the Company
Of the Company's significant subsidiaries, Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc.,
Sumitomo Metal Mining Arizona Inc., and four other subsidiaries are audited by auditing firms other than the Accounting Auditor of the Company.
Matters related to the development of systems necessary to ensure the properness of operations
In addition to the resolution of the Board of the Directors on the establishment of a system, etc., to ensure the properness of operations, the Group monitors the system, etc., every fiscal year to confirm that it is being properly established and operated, and reports the results to the Board of Directors, standing Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and the Internal Control Committee. As a result of the monitoring during the current fiscal year, we confirmed that the Group's internal controls are being properly operated, although there are some issues. We are continuously working to improve the issues identified through monitoring by focusing on them in the following fiscal year.
The following is a summary of the details of the resolution regarding the establishment of a system, etc. to ensure the properness of operations of the Company, as well as a summary of the status of its operation (as of March 31, 2023).
(1) Summary of details of the resolution
1) Basic policy
The building of internal control is one of the most important management issues for ensuring the sustained growth of the Group. With regard to the matters referred to in item
onward, the policy is to build a structure in which the Group officers (including executive officers, both here and hereinafter) and employees can all play their respective roles and responsibilities that are clearly defined, and to build a structure that can be revised in a timely and appropriate manner and improved constantly.
Systems to ensure that the performance of duties by the Company's Directors and employees conforms with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation
The Company endeavors to nurture a corporate culture in which duties are performed in a sound and legally compliant manner, by having officers set an example of compliance with the SMM Group Code of Conduct, which sets out the standards of conduct required of officers and employees, and by having officers educate employees and ensure they are thoroughly acquainted with it.
The system in place is one in which, based on the Regulations of the Board of Directors, agenda items and matters reported at meetings of the Board of Directors are compliant with the Companies Act. In addition, important management matters are considered from various perspectives, including legality, from an expert's standpoint, either in meetings or by means of an internal memorandum, in accordance with internal regulations, etc.
