Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:54:17 2023-06-08 pm EDT
4610.00 JPY   +0.92%
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Partial Revision to Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents)(Revised)
PU
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Metal Mining : Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents)(Revised)

06/08/2023 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following is an English translation of the Notice of Convocation of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"). The Company provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. The Japanese original is the sole official version and shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation.

Other Matters Subject to Measures for

Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from

Delivered Paper-Based Documents)

Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders

Business Report…………………………………………………… 1

  • Main businesses, etc.
  • Main offices and plants, etc.
  • Employees
  • Summary of details of Contract for Limitation of Liability
  • Matters related to Directors and Officers liability insurance contract
  • Matters related to Accounting Auditor
  • Matters related to the development of systems necessary to ensure the properness of operations
  • Basic policies related to the way a person is to control the decisions on the financial and business policies of the Company

Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………… 11

  • Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  • Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements

Non-consolidated Financial Statements………………………… 27

  • Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity
  • Notes on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

In accordance with the laws and regulations and Article 16, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the above matters are excluded from the paper-based documents (that contain matters subject to measures for electronic provision) delivered to shareholders who have made a request for paper-based delivery.

Business Report

Main businesses, etc. (as of March 31, 2023)

Reportable segment, etc.

Major products, etc.

Mineral resources

Gold and silver ore, copper concentrates, copper, geological surveys, civil engineering work,

etc.

Smelting & Refining

Gold, silver, copper, nickel, ferronickel, chemical products, etc.

Battery materials (nickel hydroxide, NCA, etc.), powder materials (paste, nickel powder, near-

Materials

infrared absorbing materials, magnet materials, thin film materials, etc.), crystal materials

(lithium tantalate, etc.), package materials (tape materials, printed wiring boards, etc.), ALC

products (Siporex), and other materials

Others

Environmental protection equipment and machinery, real estate business, etc.

Main offices and plants, etc. (as of March 31, 2023)

(1) The Company

Head Office

11-3, Shimbashi 5-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo

Main branch and other

Osaka Branch, Nagoya Branch, Besshi-Niihama District Div. (Niihama City, Ehime

branches

Prefecture)

Toyo Smelter & Refinery (Saijo City, Ehime Prefecture), Niihama Nickel Refinery (Niihama

Plants

City, Ehime Prefecture), Harima Refinery (Harima Town, Kako-gun, Hyogo Prefecture), Ome

District Div. (Ome City, Tokyo), Isoura Plant (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture)

Mine

Hishikari Mine (Isa City, Kagoshima Prefecture)

Niihama Research Laboratories (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture), Battery Research

Research laboratories

Laboratories (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture), Materials Laboratories (Ome City, Tokyo),

Ichikawa Research Center (Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture)

(2) Subsidiaries

Name

Location

Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc.

Seattle Office: the United States

Sumitomo Metal Mining Arizona, Inc.

Morenci Copper Mine: the United States

SMM Morenci Inc.

Morenci Copper Mine: the United States

Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty. Ltd.

Northparkes copper mine: Australia

Hyuga Smelting Co., Ltd.

Main plant: Hyuga City, Miyazaki Prefecture

Coral Bay Nickel Corporation

Main plant: Philippines

Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation

Main plant: Philippines

Ohkuchi Electronics Co., Ltd.

Main plant: Isa City, Kagoshima Prefecture

Main plant: Minowa Town, Kamiina-gun, Nagano

Shinko Co., Ltd.

Prefecture

Ina Plant: Ina City, Nagano Prefecture

Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo

Sumitomo Metal Mining Siporex Co., Ltd.

Tochigi Plant: Nakagawa Town, Nasu-gun,

Tochigi Prefecture

Mie Plant: Kameyama City, Mie Prefecture

1

Employees (as of March 31, 2023)

(1) Status of employees of the corporate group

Number of employees

Number of occasional employees

Reportable segment, etc.

End of FY2022

Year-on-year

FY2022

Year-on-year

change

change

Persons

Persons

Persons

Persons

Mineral Resources

388

3

60

1

Smelting & Refining

2,701

94

75

(10)

Materials

2,764

(44)

269

(70)

Others

559

21

112

(7)

Head Office and others (the Company)

918

54

131

7

Total

7,330

128

647

(79)

(Note) The number of occasional employees is the average for the period.

(2) Status of employees of the Company

Number of employees

Average age

Average length

Number of occasional employees

End of FY2022

Year-on-year

of service

FY2022

Year-on-year

change

change

Persons

Persons

Age

Year

Persons

Persons

2,728

163

41.5

18.0

273

1

(Note) The number of occasional employees is the average for the period.

Summary of details of Contract for Limitation of Liability

The Company has entered into a Contract for Limitation of Liability with Outside Directors Mr. Kazuhisa Nakano, Ms. Taeko Ishii, and Mr. Manabu Kinoshita, and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members Mr. Wataru Yoshida and Mr. Shoji Wakamatsu to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the same Act.

The maximum amount of liability for damages under such contract is 10 million yen or the minimum liability amount prescribed by applicable laws and regulations, whichever is higher.

Matters related to Directors and Officers liability insurance contract

The Company has entered into a Directors and Officers liability insurance contract with the insurance company.

(1) Coverage of the insured under the Directors and Officers liability insurance contract

It covers Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and executive officers of the Company and all Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of all of the Company's 52 consolidated subsidiary companies.

(2) Summary of details of the Directors and Officers liability insurance contract

This insurance compensates for damages and legal costs incurred by the insured due to claims for damages arising out of acts (including omissions) committed by the insured in the course of his or her duties as a corporate officer, etc. of the company

2

described in 1) above. However, measures are taken to ensure that the appropriateness of the execution of duties by corporate officers, etc. is not compromised by excluding from coverage criminal acts such as bribery, or damages caused by corporate officers themselves who intentionally commit illegal acts, and by providing a deductible of 200,000 yen per insured person or 1 million yen per series of claims, and not providing coverage for damages that do not reach the above amounts. The Company bears all insurance premiums for the insured.

Matters related to Accounting Auditor

  1. Name of Accounting Auditor of the Company
    KPMG AZSA LLC
  2. Amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year and the reasons why the Audit & Supervisory Board agreed to such remunerations, etc.

1) Amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year

Previous fiscal year (FY2021)

Current fiscal year (FY2022)

Category

Remunerations, etc.,

Remunerations, etc.,

Remunerations, etc.,

Remunerations, etc.,

based on audit

based on non-audit

based on audit

based on non-audit

certification work

work

certification work

work

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

The Company

183

26

188

2

Subsidiaries

20

0

20

0

Total

203

26

208

2

(Note) The audit contract between the Company and the Accounting Auditor does not distinguish between the amount of remunerations for audits based on the Companies Act and the amount of remunerations for audits based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, so the amount of remunerations, etc. based on audit certification work includes the amount of remunerations, etc., for audit based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

  1. Reasons why the Audit & Supervisory Board agreed to the amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year

The Audit & Supervisory Board has obtained the necessary materials, including the status of execution of duties during the previous fiscal year, and has examined the content of the Accounting Auditor's audit plan, the basis for calculating the estimated amount of remunerations, and other factors to determine their appropriateness, and has given its consent under Article 399, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with respect to their remunerations, etc. for the Company's audit certification work.

  1. Services other than those stipulated in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (non-audit services)
    The Company has entrusted the Accounting Auditor with comfort letter creation, etc., which constitutes services other than those stipulated in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (non-audit services), and has paid remunerations for this (¥2 million in (2) 1) above).
  2. Policy on determining dismissal or non-reappointment
    The Audit & Supervisory Board shall dismiss the Accounting Auditor with the unanimous consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members if the Accounting Auditor is deemed to fall under any of the circumstances described in each item of Article 340, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. In addition, the Audit & Supervisory Board decides the content of the proposal for dismissal or non-reappointment of the Accounting Auditor to be submitted

3

to the General Meeting of Shareholders, as necessary, in cases where the Accounting Auditor has violated relevant laws and regulations, or where it is deemed difficult for the Accounting Auditor to properly perform its duties.

  1. Amount of cash and other financial profit payable by the Company and its subsidiaries 210 million yen
  2. Audit status other than that by the Accounting Auditor of the Company
    Of the Company's significant subsidiaries, Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc.,
    Sumitomo Metal Mining Arizona Inc., and four other subsidiaries are audited by auditing firms other than the Accounting Auditor of the Company.

Matters related to the development of systems necessary to ensure the properness of operations

In addition to the resolution of the Board of the Directors on the establishment of a system, etc., to ensure the properness of operations, the Group monitors the system, etc., every fiscal year to confirm that it is being properly established and operated, and reports the results to the Board of Directors, standing Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and the Internal Control Committee. As a result of the monitoring during the current fiscal year, we confirmed that the Group's internal controls are being properly operated, although there are some issues. We are continuously working to improve the issues identified through monitoring by focusing on them in the following fiscal year.

The following is a summary of the details of the resolution regarding the establishment of a system, etc. to ensure the properness of operations of the Company, as well as a summary of the status of its operation (as of March 31, 2023).

(1) Summary of details of the resolution

1) Basic policy

The building of internal control is one of the most important management issues for ensuring the sustained growth of the Group. With regard to the matters referred to in item

    1. onward, the policy is to build a structure in which the Group officers (including executive officers, both here and hereinafter) and employees can all play their respective roles and responsibilities that are clearly defined, and to build a structure that can be revised in a timely and appropriate manner and improved constantly.
  2. Systems to ensure that the performance of duties by the Company's Directors and employees conforms with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation
    1. The Company endeavors to nurture a corporate culture in which duties are performed in a sound and legally compliant manner, by having officers set an example of compliance with the SMM Group Code of Conduct, which sets out the standards of conduct required of officers and employees, and by having officers educate employees and ensure they are thoroughly acquainted with it.
    2. The system in place is one in which, based on the Regulations of the Board of Directors, agenda items and matters reported at meetings of the Board of Directors are compliant with the Companies Act. In addition, important management matters are considered from various perspectives, including legality, from an expert's standpoint, either in meetings or by means of an internal memorandum, in accordance with internal regulations, etc.

4

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 03:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Partial Revision to Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electron..
PU
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matter..
PU
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measur..
PU
06/08Chile court extends closure of Lundin copper mine over sinkhole
RE
06/05Japanese miners see Chile's tax hikes deterring new investment
RE
05/31Sumitomo Metal Mining : "Sumitomo Metal Mining Group's Water Policy" has been established
PU
05/31Sumitomo Metal Mining : Updated Corporate Governance Report
PU
05/31Sumitomo Metal Mining : (All Download) Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended M..
PU
05/26Sumitomo Metal Mining : Document of Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision
PU
05/26Sumitomo Metal Mining : Convocation Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 445 B 10 393 M 10 393 M
Net income 2023 162 B 1 165 M 1 165 M
Net Debt 2023 183 B 1 314 M 1 314 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,75x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 1 255 B 9 030 M 9 030 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 202
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 568,00 JPY
Average target price 5 115,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki Executive Officer
Yoshiaki Nakazato Manager-Electric Business Office
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.29%8 966
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.38%55 269
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-1.13%53 849
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.27%9 625
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-7.76%9 067
ALLKEM LIMITED36.92%6 542
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer