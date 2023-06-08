Sumitomo Metal Mining : Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents)(Revised)

The following is an English translation of the Notice of Convocation of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"). The Company provides this translation for your reference and convenience only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. The Japanese original is the sole official version and shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation. Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Business Report…………………………………………………… 1 Main businesses, etc.

Main offices and plants, etc.

Employees

Summary of details of Contract for Limitation of Liability

Matters related to Directors and Officers liability insurance contract

Matters related to Accounting Auditor

Matters related to the development of systems necessary to ensure the properness of operations

Basic policies related to the way a person is to control the decisions on the financial and business policies of the Company Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………… 11 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements Non-consolidated Financial Statements………………………… 27 Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Changes in Equity Notes on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. In accordance with the laws and regulations and Article 16, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the above matters are excluded from the paper-based documents (that contain matters subject to measures for electronic provision) delivered to shareholders who have made a request for paper-based delivery.

Business Report Main businesses, etc. (as of March 31, 2023) Reportable segment, etc. Major products, etc. Mineral resources Gold and silver ore, copper concentrates, copper, geological surveys, civil engineering work, etc. Smelting & Refining Gold, silver, copper, nickel, ferronickel, chemical products, etc. Battery materials (nickel hydroxide, NCA, etc.), powder materials (paste, nickel powder, near- Materials infrared absorbing materials, magnet materials, thin film materials, etc.), crystal materials (lithium tantalate, etc.), package materials (tape materials, printed wiring boards, etc.), ALC products (Siporex), and other materials Others Environmental protection equipment and machinery, real estate business, etc. Main offices and plants, etc. (as of March 31, 2023) (1) The Company Head Office 11-3, Shimbashi 5-chome,Minato-ku, Tokyo Main branch and other Osaka Branch, Nagoya Branch, Besshi-Niihama District Div. (Niihama City, Ehime branches Prefecture) Toyo Smelter & Refinery (Saijo City, Ehime Prefecture), Niihama Nickel Refinery (Niihama Plants City, Ehime Prefecture), Harima Refinery (Harima Town, Kako-gun, Hyogo Prefecture), Ome District Div. (Ome City, Tokyo), Isoura Plant (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture) Mine Hishikari Mine (Isa City, Kagoshima Prefecture) Niihama Research Laboratories (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture), Battery Research Research laboratories Laboratories (Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture), Materials Laboratories (Ome City, Tokyo), Ichikawa Research Center (Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture) (2) Subsidiaries Name Location Sumitomo Metal Mining America Inc. Seattle Office: the United States Sumitomo Metal Mining Arizona, Inc. Morenci Copper Mine: the United States SMM Morenci Inc. Morenci Copper Mine: the United States Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania Pty. Ltd. Northparkes copper mine: Australia Hyuga Smelting Co., Ltd. Main plant: Hyuga City, Miyazaki Prefecture Coral Bay Nickel Corporation Main plant: Philippines Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation Main plant: Philippines Ohkuchi Electronics Co., Ltd. Main plant: Isa City, Kagoshima Prefecture Main plant: Minowa Town, Kamiina-gun, Nagano Shinko Co., Ltd. Prefecture Ina Plant: Ina City, Nagano Prefecture Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo Sumitomo Metal Mining Siporex Co., Ltd. Tochigi Plant: Nakagawa Town, Nasu-gun, Tochigi Prefecture Mie Plant: Kameyama City, Mie Prefecture 1

Employees (as of March 31, 2023) (1) Status of employees of the corporate group Number of employees Number of occasional employees Reportable segment, etc. End of FY2022 Year-on-year FY2022 Year-on-year change change Persons Persons Persons Persons Mineral Resources 388 3 60 1 Smelting & Refining 2,701 94 75 (10) Materials 2,764 (44) 269 (70) Others 559 21 112 (7) Head Office and others (the Company) 918 54 131 7 Total 7,330 128 647 (79) (Note) The number of occasional employees is the average for the period. (2) Status of employees of the Company Number of employees Average age Average length Number of occasional employees End of FY2022 Year-on-year of service FY2022 Year-on-year change change Persons Persons Age Year Persons Persons 2,728 163 41.5 18.0 273 1 (Note) The number of occasional employees is the average for the period. Summary of details of Contract for Limitation of Liability The Company has entered into a Contract for Limitation of Liability with Outside Directors Mr. Kazuhisa Nakano, Ms. Taeko Ishii, and Mr. Manabu Kinoshita, and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members Mr. Wataru Yoshida and Mr. Shoji Wakamatsu to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the same Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under such contract is 10 million yen or the minimum liability amount prescribed by applicable laws and regulations, whichever is higher. Matters related to Directors and Officers liability insurance contract The Company has entered into a Directors and Officers liability insurance contract with the insurance company. (1) Coverage of the insured under the Directors and Officers liability insurance contract It covers Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and executive officers of the Company and all Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of all of the Company's 52 consolidated subsidiary companies. (2) Summary of details of the Directors and Officers liability insurance contract This insurance compensates for damages and legal costs incurred by the insured due to claims for damages arising out of acts (including omissions) committed by the insured in the course of his or her duties as a corporate officer, etc. of the company 2

described in 1) above. However, measures are taken to ensure that the appropriateness of the execution of duties by corporate officers, etc. is not compromised by excluding from coverage criminal acts such as bribery, or damages caused by corporate officers themselves who intentionally commit illegal acts, and by providing a deductible of 200,000 yen per insured person or 1 million yen per series of claims, and not providing coverage for damages that do not reach the above amounts. The Company bears all insurance premiums for the insured. Matters related to Accounting Auditor Name of Accounting Auditor of the Company

KPMG AZSA LLC Amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year and the reasons why the Audit & Supervisory Board agreed to such remunerations, etc. 1) Amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year Previous fiscal year (FY2021) Current fiscal year (FY2022) Category Remunerations, etc., Remunerations, etc., Remunerations, etc., Remunerations, etc., based on audit based on non-audit based on audit based on non-audit certification work work certification work work (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) The Company 183 26 188 2 Subsidiaries 20 0 20 0 Total 203 26 208 2 (Note) The audit contract between the Company and the Accounting Auditor does not distinguish between the amount of remunerations for audits based on the Companies Act and the amount of remunerations for audits based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, so the amount of remunerations, etc. based on audit certification work includes the amount of remunerations, etc., for audit based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Reasons why the Audit & Supervisory Board agreed to the amount of remunerations, etc., for the Accounting Auditor for the current fiscal year The Audit & Supervisory Board has obtained the necessary materials, including the status of execution of duties during the previous fiscal year, and has examined the content of the Accounting Auditor's audit plan, the basis for calculating the estimated amount of remunerations, and other factors to determine their appropriateness, and has given its consent under Article 399, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act with respect to their remunerations, etc. for the Company's audit certification work. Services other than those stipulated in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (non-audit services)

The Company has entrusted the Accounting Auditor with comfort letter creation, etc., which constitutes services other than those stipulated in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Certified Public Accountants Act (non-audit services), and has paid remunerations for this (¥2 million in (2) 1) above). Policy on determining dismissal or non-reappointment

The Audit & Supervisory Board shall dismiss the Accounting Auditor with the unanimous consent of the Audit & Supervisory Board Members if the Accounting Auditor is deemed to fall under any of the circumstances described in each item of Article 340, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. In addition, the Audit & Supervisory Board decides the content of the proposal for dismissal or non-reappointment of the Accounting Auditor to be submitted 3