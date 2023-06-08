Sumitomo Metal Mining : Partial Revision to Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
06/08/2023 | 11:03pm EDT
June 9, 2023
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there was misstatement in the Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
