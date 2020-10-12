Sumitomo Metal Mining : Production increase of cathode materials (Lithium nickel oxide) for secondary batteries and the expansion of battery research laboratories

September 30, 2020

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & Representative Director: Akira Nozaki) has decided to increase production of the lithium nickel oxide used as the cathode material in secondary batteries to meet the growing demand for automobile secondary batteries as the push towards electric automobiles grows.

We have also decided to expand our research laboratories to strengthen our development of next-generation battery materials.

