Sumitomo Metal Mining : Q&A transcript of the Telephone Conference for Financial Result of 2nd Quarter FY2021

Date of Teleconference: November 8, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

Teleconference Questions and Answers

[Questioner 1]

The detailed documents you've put out showing things like the difference between the 1H and 2H have made things easy to understand. Talking about the ¥70.0 bn profit on the divestment of Sierra Gorda, were dividends calculated after taking that ¥70.0 bn from the full-year profit before tax of ¥266.0 bn that acts as the base for the dividend? Additionally, will the equity-method profit related to Sierra Gorda not be appropriated from Q3?

The ¥70.0 bn divestment impact is included in the profit before tax for the full-year operating results forecast; however, it has been left out of the calculations for the dividend forecast. There is the possibility that the transfer may not take place before the end of March 2022, which is why the entire amount has been left out of the calculations

for dividends. If the transfer is completed, dividends will include what is left of the ¥70.0 bn after necessary deductions have been made.

Profit and loss for Sierra Gorda is recognized as profit (loss) in terms of the equity method up until Q2 and then it is not going to be recognized from Q3. Results for the first half show ¥6.1 bn, full-year forecasts show ¥8.0 bn and the forecast for the second half shows ¥1.9 bn. However, this is only the return on unrealized profit being appropriated.

While the timing may not match up exactly, is it safe to assume that the transfer will take place?

The timing may not match up, but yes, it is safe to assume that.

I'd like you to tell us about direction each of the major mines is moving in, like the prospects for Morenci mineral ore processing and Lundin Mining putting out a plan for Candelaria.

We are currently ramping up things at Morenci and believe that it is moving in a positive direction. While they haven't updated the production forecasts for Candelaria, we are

currently undergoing measures, like guaranteeing the safety of the pit.

It is shown that ore grade at Cerro Verde dropped; do you expect it to recover from next year? I believe that originally there was a plan before COVID-19 to offset the drop in grade by increasing ore production. Are you going back to that plan after COVID-19?