Sumitomo Metal Mining : Q&A transcript of the Telephone Conference for Financial Result of 2nd Quarter FY2022

Date of Teleconference: November 8, 2022 (English translation released on December 8, 2022)

Questions and Answers Script of Teleconference

for Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 2023 (FY2022)

[Questioner 1]

Are energy costs leading to a worsening of profit when it is calculated with sensitivities? From what I've seen of the financial results at each of the overseas mines, production costs have risen

greatly. Additionally, what's the reason for the large increase to energy costs in nickel smelting and refining? What type of raw materials and fuels are you using?

The increasing energy costs related to nickel are due to increases to electric power and coal

prices. We use electric power in the refining of electrolytic nickel, so that is affected by electric power prices. Coal is used in overseas plans, so that's having an effect there. The effect of increasing energy costs is large both domestically and overseas.

So, domestically, it is largely due to the effect of electric power for the Niihama area's electrolytic nickel and coal is for the two overseas HPALs?

Yes, this is as you say.

Amid this incredibly severe business climate, the forecast for profit before tax sees the number dropping to ¥30.0 bn for the second half of the fiscal year. While I believe that effect of inventory is included in this profit, despite it not having a significant effect, are there any one-off factors and will the amount return to normal from the next fiscal year? If this is the actual potential and the

external environment does not improve, will the profit level for next year be about double this? I imagine it's difficult as we deal in commodity markets and it's difficult to improve the profit by raising prices.

In the ¥30.0 bn for profit before tax for the second half of the year, settlement differences for overseas mines, smelting and refining inventory evaluation, and battery income and expense differential are included as one-off factors. Further increases to energy costs and the manifestation of a variety of business operation risks, including those from the past, have been incorporated, and these elements are included in the second half of the year as deterioration to profit and loss that is somewhere in the area of several billions of yen. Without these factors, even if we move forward with the current business environment, we calculate that the profit before tax

for the next fiscal year will be ¥120.0 bn.

Am I correct in my understanding that you will be taking on the increase in capital expenditures for the Cote Gold Project that was mentioned in today's announcement, with no change in the

equity held?

Yes, this is as you say.

[Questioner 2]

I understand that there were upward and downward revisions for sales in the materials business. Could you tell me what the issue was? Additionally, the battery materials business saw an upward

revision for sales, but what was the situation like when you looked at the sales volume?

For the battery materials business, in terms of sale volume, we were able to acquire a very good deal, allowing us to work at near full production. For those other than battery materials, advanced materials overall saw a large deceleration in demand in response to the slowing of the economy that came with China's lockdowns. We expect that this deceleration will continue into the second half of the year, and that our sales figures will drop. For forecast moving forward, while Japanese electronics part makers are paying careful attention to the current state of affairs, they've

explained that they're expecting to see a recovery next near, and so are we.

The cashflow statement for the first half of the year showed expenditures of approximately ¥11.0 bn for stock acquisition from affiliated companies and expenditures for long-term loans receivable at approximately ¥34.0 bn. Could you tell me what these are related to?