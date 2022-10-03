Sumitomo Metal Mining : Regarding the partial transfer of shares of Coral Bay Nickel Corporation

October 3, 2022
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan / President and Representative Director: Akira Nozaki / "SMM") holds 90% of the outstanding shares of Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (Head office: Province of Palawan, Republic of the Philippines / President: Shiro Imai / "CBNC"), a nickel smelting and refining company located in the Philippines. However, as of today, SMM transferred a portion of its shareholdings in CBNC equivalent to 5.625% of CBNC's outstanding shares to Nickel Asia Corporation (Head office: Metro Manila, Republic of the Philippines / President and CEO: Martin Antonio G. Zamora).
Please check the below PDF file for details.
Regarding the partial transfer of shares of Coral Bay Nickel Corporation
