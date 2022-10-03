Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-03 am EDT
4160.00 JPY    0.00%
09/29SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/13Nikkei 225 Up 0.3% on Transportation Outlook, Nintendo Sales
MT
09/13Sumitomo Metal Mining : Corporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Metal Mining : Regarding the partial transfer of shares of Coral Bay Nickel Corporation

10/03/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 3, 2022
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan / President and Representative Director: Akira Nozaki / "SMM") holds 90% of the outstanding shares of Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (Head office: Province of Palawan, Republic of the Philippines / President: Shiro Imai / "CBNC"), a nickel smelting and refining company located in the Philippines. However, as of today, SMM transferred a portion of its shareholdings in CBNC equivalent to 5.625% of CBNC's outstanding shares to Nickel Asia Corporation (Head office: Metro Manila, Republic of the Philippines / President and CEO: Martin Antonio G. Zamora).

Please check the below PDF file for details.

Regarding the partial transfer of shares of Coral Bay Nickel Corporation

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
09/29SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for in..
FA
09/13Nikkei 225 Up 0.3% on Transportation Outlook, Nintendo Sales
MT
09/13Sumitomo Metal Mining : Corporation
PU
09/08UBS Adjusts Sumitomo Metal Mining's Price Target to 3,760 Yen From 4,100 Yen, Keeps at ..
MT
09/06Sumitomo Metal Mining : Q&A transcript of the Telephone Conference for Financial Result of..
PU
09/01Sumitomo Metal Mining : Updated Corporate Governance Report
PU
09/01Sumitomo Metal Mining : Explanation Script of the Telephone Conference for Financial Resul..
PU
08/24Sumitomo Metal Mining : (All Download) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarte..
PU
08/16Chile dictates measures against mining company for giant sinkhole
RE
08/09Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. - Update on the Forecast Capital Costs of Construction ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 390 B 9 608 M 9 608 M
Net income 2023 165 B 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net Debt 2023 184 B 1 273 M 1 273 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,02x
Yield 2023 4,92%
Capitalization 1 143 B 7 900 M 7 900 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 7 202
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4 160,00 JPY
Average target price 5 195,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki Executive Officer
Yoshiaki Nakazato Manager-Electric Business Office
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.37%7 900
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%42 246
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-34.51%39 062
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-27.34%34 665
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-30.51%10 909
ALLKEM LIMITED33.17%5 690