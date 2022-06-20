Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 20, 2022 To our shareholders Company name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Representative: Akira Nozaki, President & Representative Director (Code number: 5713, PRIME, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Daiji Toyama, PR & IR Department (TEL: +81-3−3436−7705) (Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there was misstatement in the Consolidated Financial Statements & Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and revisions are made as outlined below. The revised parts are underlined. Revised point 2. Convocation Notice of the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Business Report for Shareholders Meeting, Page 54 5.(4) 2) b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance (Before Revision) b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year. The individual performance evaluation coefficient is determined, in the range of 90% to 160%, based on the predetermined coefficient table according to the total score (in this table, profit before tax is taken into account), and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers with special titles (Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Executive Officers, Managing Executive Officers), the total score shall be calculated by scoring the "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to long-term

management strategies," and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year, respectively, and then weighing them based on the following ratio: "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year: achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record=3:3:4:1" and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company-wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the current fiscal year. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers, in view of the COVID19 pandemic, only the achievement of the published forecast shall be considered for the current fiscal year concerning the division results, and the total score shall be calculated as follows: "achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record = 6:4:1" for the current fiscal year, respectively, and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above. Amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations = Amount of basic remunerations for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient Amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus = Amount of bonus for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient (After Revision) b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year. The individual performance evaluation coefficient is determined, in the range of 90% to 160%, based on the predetermined coefficient table according to the total score (in this table, profit before tax is taken into account), and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers with special titles (Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Executive Officers, Managing Executive Officers), the total score shall, in principle, be calculated by scoring the "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to long-termmanagement strategies," and "achievement level of safety record" each for the previous fiscal year, weighing them, and calculating in the same manner as above. However, in light

of the severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous fiscal year, in the current fiscal year, evaluations of division results only take into consideration "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," which does not include "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," and weighs each of them for the previous fiscal year based on the following ratio: "achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record = 6:4:1." With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company-wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the current fiscal year. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers, the total score shall be calculated as follows: "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets" and "achievement level of safety record" each for the current fiscal year at a ratio of 2:4:4:1, and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above. Amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations = Amount of basic remunerations for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient Amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus = Amount of bonus for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient 2. Convocation Notice of the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Consolidated Financial Statements for Shareholders Meeting, Page 57 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Before Revision) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (as of March 31, 2022) (Millions of yen) Items Amount Items Amount Assets Liabilities Current assets Current liabilities Cash and cash equivalents 213,977 Trade and other payables 206,013 Trade and other receivables 187,310 Bonds and borrowings 91,106 Other financial assets 49,342 Other financial liabilities 7,027 Inventories 420,136 Income taxes payable 24,940 Other current assets 44,354 Provisions 6,101 Total current assets 915,119 Other current liabilities 19,727 Non-current assets Total current liabilities 354,914 Property, plant and equipment 507,822 Non-current liabilities Intangible assets and goodwill 56,586 Bonds and borrowings 240,126 Investment property 3,477 Other financial liabilities 9,579 Investments accounted for using 368,751 Provisions 25,107 equity method Other financial assets 387,507 Retirement benefit liability 5,310 Deferred tax assets 1,645 Deferred tax liabilities 75,631 Other non-current assets 27,849 Other non-current liabilities 671 Total non-current assets 1,353,637 Total non-current liabilities 356,424 Total liabilities 711,338 Equity Share capital 93,242 Capital surplus 90,213 Treasury shares (38,056) Other components of equity 124,304 Retained earnings 1,175,626 Total equity attributable to 1,445,329 owners of parent Non-controlling interests 112,089 Total equity 1,557,418 Total assets 2,268,756 Total liabilities and equity 2,268,756