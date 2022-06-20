Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
June 20, 2022
To our shareholders
Company name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Representative: Akira Nozaki, President & Representative Director
(Code number: 5713, PRIME, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Daiji Toyama, PR & IR Department
(TEL: +81-3−3436−7705)
(Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements
and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General
Meeting of Shareholders
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there was misstatement in the Consolidated Financial Statements & Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and revisions are made as outlined below.
The revised parts are underlined.
Revised point
2. Convocation Notice of the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Business Report for Shareholders Meeting, Page 54
5.(4) 2) b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance
(Before Revision)
b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance
With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year. The individual performance evaluation coefficient is determined, in the range of 90% to 160%, based on the predetermined coefficient table according to the total score (in this table, profit before tax is taken into account), and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated.
With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers with special titles (Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Executive Officers, Managing Executive Officers), the total score shall be calculated by scoring the "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets undermedium-tolong-term
management strategies," and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year, respectively, and then weighing them based on the following ratio: "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year: achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record=3:3:4:1" and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above.
With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company-wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the current fiscal year. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers, in view of the COVID19 pandemic, only the achievement of the published forecast shall be considered for the current fiscal year concerning the division results, and the total score shall be calculated as follows: "achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record = 6:4:1" for the current fiscal year, respectively, and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above.
Amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations = Amount of basic remunerations for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient
Amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus = Amount of bonus for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient
(After Revision)
b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance
With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year. The individual performance evaluation coefficient is determined, in the range of 90% to 160%, based on the predetermined coefficient table according to the total score (in this table, profit before tax is taken into account), and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated.
With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers with special titles (Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Executive Officers, Managing Executive Officers), the total score shall, in principle, be calculated by scoring the "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets undermedium-tolong-termmanagement strategies," and "achievement level of safety record" each for the previous fiscal year, weighing them, and calculating in the same manner as above. However, in light
of the severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous fiscal year, in the current fiscal year, evaluations of division results only take into consideration "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," which does not include "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," and weighs each of them for the previous fiscal year based on the following ratio: "achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record = 6:4:1."
With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company-wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the current fiscal year. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers, the total score shall be calculated as follows: "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets" and "achievement level of safety record" each for the current fiscal year at a ratio of 2:4:4:1, and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above.
Amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations = Amount of basic remunerations for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient
Amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus = Amount of bonus for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient
2. Convocation Notice of the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Consolidated Financial Statements for Shareholders Meeting, Page 57
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Before Revision)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(as of March 31, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
Items
Amount
Items
Amount
Assets
Liabilities
Current assets
Current liabilities
Cash and cash equivalents
213,977
Trade and other payables
206,013
Trade and other receivables
187,310
Bonds and borrowings
91,106
Other financial assets
49,342
Other financial liabilities
7,027
Inventories
420,136
Income taxes payable
24,940
Other current assets
44,354
Provisions
6,101
Total current assets
915,119
Other current liabilities
19,727
Non-current assets
Total current liabilities
354,914
Property, plant and equipment
507,822
Non-current liabilities
Intangible assets and goodwill
56,586
Bonds and borrowings
240,126
Investment property
3,477
Other financial liabilities
9,579
Investments accounted for using
368,751
Provisions
25,107
equity method
Other financial assets
387,507
Retirement benefit liability
5,310
Deferred tax assets
1,645
Deferred tax liabilities
75,631
Other non-current assets
27,849
Other non-current liabilities
671
Total non-current assets
1,353,637
Total non-current liabilities
356,424
Total liabilities
711,338
Equity
Share capital
93,242
Capital surplus
90,213
Treasury shares
(38,056)
Other components of equity
124,304
Retained earnings
1,175,626
Total equity attributable to
1,445,329
owners of parent
Non-controlling interests
112,089
Total equity
1,557,418
Total assets
2,268,756
Total liabilities and equity
2,268,756
(After Revision)
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(as of March 31, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
Items
Amount
Items
Amount
Assets
Liabilities
Current assets
Current liabilities
Cash and cash equivalents
213,977
Trade and other payables
206,013
Trade and other receivables
187,310
Bonds and borrowings
120,983
Other financial assets
49,342
Other financial liabilities
7,027
Inventories
420,136
Income taxes payable
24,940
Other current assets
44,354
Provisions
6,101
Total current assets
915,119
Other current liabilities
19,727
Non-current assets
Total current liabilities
384,791
Property, plant and equipment
507,822
Non-current liabilities
Intangible assets and goodwill
56,586
Bonds and borrowings
210,249
Investment property
3,477
Other financial liabilities
9,579
Investments accounted for using
368,751
Provisions
25,107
equity method
Other financial assets
387,507
Retirement benefit liability
5,310
Deferred tax assets
1,645
Deferred tax liabilities
75,631
Other non-current assets
27,849
Other non-current liabilities
671
Total non-current assets
1,353,637
Total non-current liabilities
326,547
Total liabilities
711,338
Equity
Share capital
93,242
Capital surplus
90,213
Treasury shares
(38,056)
Other components of equity
124,304
Retained earnings
1,175,626
Total equity attributable to
1,445,329
owners of parent
Non-controlling interests
112,089
Total equity
1,557,418
Total assets
2,268,756
Total liabilities and equity
2,268,756
