Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
June 20, 2022

To our shareholders

Company name: Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Representative: Akira Nozaki, President & Representative Director

(Code number: 5713, PRIME, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Daiji Toyama, PR & IR Department

(TEL: +81-3−3436−7705)

(Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements

and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there was misstatement in the Consolidated Financial Statements & Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and revisions are made as outlined below.

The revised parts are underlined.

Revised point

2. Convocation Notice of the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Business Report for Shareholders Meeting, Page 54

5.(4) 2) b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance

(Before Revision)

b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance

With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year. The individual performance evaluation coefficient is determined, in the range of 90% to 160%, based on the predetermined coefficient table according to the total score (in this table, profit before tax is taken into account), and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated.

With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers with special titles (Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Executive Officers, Managing Executive Officers), the total score shall be calculated by scoring the "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to long-term

management strategies," and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year, respectively, and then weighing them based on the following ratio: "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year: achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record=3:3:4:1" and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above.

With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company-wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the current fiscal year. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers, in view of the COVID19 pandemic, only the achievement of the published forecast shall be considered for the current fiscal year concerning the division results, and the total score shall be calculated as follows: "achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record = 6:4:1" for the current fiscal year, respectively, and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above.

Amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations = Amount of basic remunerations for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient

Amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus = Amount of bonus for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient

(After Revision)

b. Method of calculating the amount reflecting individual performance

With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the previous fiscal year. The individual performance evaluation coefficient is determined, in the range of 90% to 160%, based on the predetermined coefficient table according to the total score (in this table, profit before tax is taken into account), and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated.

With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers with special titles (Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Executive Officers, Managing Executive Officers), the total score shall, in principle, be calculated by scoring the "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to long-termmanagement strategies," and "achievement level of safety record" each for the previous fiscal year, weighing them, and calculating in the same manner as above. However, in light

of the severity of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous fiscal year, in the current fiscal year, evaluations of division results only take into consideration "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," which does not include "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," and weighs each of them for the previous fiscal year based on the following ratio: "achievement level of the published forecast of division results: the degree of attainment of personal targets: achievement level of safety record = 6:4:1."

With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for the President and Director, the total score shall be calculated based on a 4:1 ratio of "achievement level of the published forecast of company-wide performance" and "achievement level of safety record" for the current fiscal year. With respect to the amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus for Directors who concurrently serve as executive officers, the total score shall be calculated as follows: "comparison of division results with the previous fiscal year," "achievement level of the published forecast of division results," "the degree of attainment of personal targets" and "achievement level of safety record" each for the current fiscal year at a ratio of 2:4:4:1, and the amount reflecting individual performance is calculated in the same manner as above.

Amount reflecting individual performance related to the basic remunerations = Amount of basic remunerations for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient

Amount reflecting individual performance related to the bonus = Amount of bonus for each position x Certain coefficients not based on performance x Individual performance evaluation coefficient

2. Convocation Notice of the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Consolidated Financial Statements for Shareholders Meeting, Page 57

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Before Revision)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(as of March 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Items

Amount

Items

Amount

Assets

Liabilities

Current assets

Current liabilities

Cash and cash equivalents

213,977

Trade and other payables

206,013

Trade and other receivables

187,310

Bonds and borrowings

91,106

Other financial assets

49,342

Other financial liabilities

7,027

Inventories

420,136

Income taxes payable

24,940

Other current assets

44,354

Provisions

6,101

Total current assets

915,119

Other current liabilities

19,727

Non-current assets

Total current liabilities

354,914

Property, plant and equipment

507,822

Non-current liabilities

Intangible assets and goodwill

56,586

Bonds and borrowings

240,126

Investment property

3,477

Other financial liabilities

9,579

Investments accounted for using

368,751

Provisions

25,107

equity method

Other financial assets

387,507

Retirement benefit liability

5,310

Deferred tax assets

1,645

Deferred tax liabilities

75,631

Other non-current assets

27,849

Other non-current liabilities

671

Total non-current assets

1,353,637

Total non-current liabilities

356,424

Total liabilities

711,338

Equity

Share capital

93,242

Capital surplus

90,213

Treasury shares

(38,056)

Other components of equity

124,304

Retained earnings

1,175,626

Total equity attributable to

1,445,329

owners of parent

Non-controlling interests

112,089

Total equity

1,557,418

Total assets

2,268,756

Total liabilities and equity

2,268,756

(After Revision)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(as of March 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Items

Amount

Items

Amount

Assets

Liabilities

Current assets

Current liabilities

Cash and cash equivalents

213,977

Trade and other payables

206,013

Trade and other receivables

187,310

Bonds and borrowings

120,983

Other financial assets

49,342

Other financial liabilities

7,027

Inventories

420,136

Income taxes payable

24,940

Other current assets

44,354

Provisions

6,101

Total current assets

915,119

Other current liabilities

19,727

Non-current assets

Total current liabilities

384,791

Property, plant and equipment

507,822

Non-current liabilities

Intangible assets and goodwill

56,586

Bonds and borrowings

210,249

Investment property

3,477

Other financial liabilities

9,579

Investments accounted for using

368,751

Provisions

25,107

equity method

Other financial assets

387,507

Retirement benefit liability

5,310

Deferred tax assets

1,645

Deferred tax liabilities

75,631

Other non-current assets

27,849

Other non-current liabilities

671

Total non-current assets

1,353,637

Total non-current liabilities

326,547

Total liabilities

711,338

Equity

Share capital

93,242

Capital surplus

90,213

Treasury shares

(38,056)

Other components of equity

124,304

Retained earnings

1,175,626

Total equity attributable to

1,445,329

owners of parent

Non-controlling interests

112,089

Total equity

1,557,418

Total assets

2,268,756

Total liabilities and equity

2,268,756

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
