Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
06/20/2022 | 02:14am EDT
June 20, 2022
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there was misstatement in the Consolidated Financial Statements & Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and revisions are made as outlined below.
