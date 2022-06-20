Log in
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/20/2022
June 20, 2022
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there was misstatement in the Consolidated Financial Statements & Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and revisions are made as outlined below.

Please check the below PDF file for details.

(Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Akira Nozaki Executive Officer
Yoshiaki Nakazato Manager-Electric Business Office
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
