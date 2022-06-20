Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 20, 2022

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that there was misstatement in the Consolidated Financial Statements & Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and revisions are made as outlined below.

Please check the below PDF file for details.

(Revision) Partial Revision to the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders