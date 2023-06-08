Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
06/08/2023 | 11:03pm EDT
June 9, 2023
To our shareholders
Company Name:
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director
(Code number:
5713, PRIME, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Atsuyuki Inoue, Manager, PR & IR Dept.
(Tel:+81-3-3436-7705)
Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM) has announced that it has made the following revisions as there are some matters stated in the Business Report in "Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" that should be revised. Revised sections are underlined.
Revised point
"Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders", Page 2
(Before revision)
Employees (as of March 31, 2023)
Status of employees of the corporate group
Reportable segment, etc.
Number of employees
Number of occasional employees
End of FY2022
Year-on-year
FY2022
Year-on-year
change
change
Persons
Persons
Persons
Persons
Mineral Resources
381
(4)
60
1
Smelting & Refining
2,684
77
75
(10)
Materials
2,755
(53)
269
(70)
Others
559
21
112
(7)
Head Office and others (the
901
37
131
7
Company)
Total
7,280
78
647
(79)
(Note) The number of occasional employees is the average for the period.
