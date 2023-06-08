Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:54:22 2023-06-08 pm EDT
4609.00 JPY   +0.90%
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Partial Revision to Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents)(Revised)
PU
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/08/2023 | 11:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 9, 2023

To our shareholders

Company Name:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Akira Nozaki, President and Representative Director

(Code number:

5713, PRIME, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Atsuyuki Inoue, Manager, PR & IR Dept.

(Tel:+81-3-3436-7705)

Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM) has announced that it has made the following revisions as there are some matters stated in the Business Report in "Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" that should be revised. Revised sections are underlined.

Revised point

"Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matters Excluded from Delivered Paper-Based Documents) Regarding the Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders", Page 2

(Before revision)

  • Employees (as of March 31, 2023)
    1. Status of employees of the corporate group

Reportable segment, etc.

Number of employees

Number of occasional employees

End of FY2022

Year-on-year

FY2022

Year-on-year

change

change

Persons

Persons

Persons

Persons

Mineral Resources

381

(4)

60

1

Smelting & Refining

2,684

77

75

(10)

Materials

2,755

(53)

269

(70)

Others

559

21

112

(7)

Head Office and others (the

901

37

131

7

Company)

Total

7,280

78

647

(79)

(Note) The number of occasional employees is the average for the period.

(After revision)

  • Employees (as of March 31, 2023)
  1. Status of employees of the corporate group

Reportable segment, etc.

Number of employees

Number of occasional employees

End of FY2022

Year-on-year

FY2022

Year-on-year

change

change

Mineral Resources

Persons

Persons

Persons

Persons

388

3

60

1

Smelting & Refining

2,701

94

75

(10)

Materials

2,764

(44)

269

(70)

Others

559

21

112

(7)

Head Office and others (the

918

54

131

7

Company)

Total

7,330

128

647

(79)

(Note) The number of occasional

employees is the average for the period.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 03:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Partial Revision to Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electron..
PU
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : Other Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision (Matter..
PU
06/08Sumitomo Metal Mining : (Revision) Partial Revision to the Other Matters Subject to Measur..
PU
06/08Chile court extends closure of Lundin copper mine over sinkhole
RE
06/05Japanese miners see Chile's tax hikes deterring new investment
RE
05/31Sumitomo Metal Mining : "Sumitomo Metal Mining Group's Water Policy" has been established
PU
05/31Sumitomo Metal Mining : Updated Corporate Governance Report
PU
05/31Sumitomo Metal Mining : (All Download) Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended M..
PU
05/26Sumitomo Metal Mining : Document of Matters Subject to Measures for Electronic Provision
PU
05/26Sumitomo Metal Mining : Convocation Notice of the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 445 B 10 393 M 10 393 M
Net income 2023 162 B 1 165 M 1 165 M
Net Debt 2023 183 B 1 314 M 1 314 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,75x
Yield 2023 4,36%
Capitalization 1 255 B 9 030 M 9 030 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 7 202
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 568,00 JPY
Average target price 5 115,56 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki Executive Officer
Yoshiaki Nakazato Manager-Electric Business Office
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.29%8 966
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION18.38%55 269
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-1.13%53 849
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.27%9 625
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-7.76%9 067
ALLKEM LIMITED36.92%6 542
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer