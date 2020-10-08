Log in
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sumitomo Metal Mining : SMM is reviewing its strategic options regarding Sierra Gorda

10/08/2020 | 05:10am EDT

October 8, 2020
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ('SMM', Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Akira Nozaki) and Sumitomo Corporation ('SC', Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Masayuki Hyodo) announced that SMM and SC are reviewing their strategic options regarding Sierra Gorda, including a potential sale of their ownership interests. Sierra Gorda is jointly owned by SMM, SC and KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. SMM and SC have retained the following advisors and are proceeding with an initial study in accordance with their professional advice.

Please check the below PDF file for details.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 09:09:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 869 B 8 199 M 8 199 M
Net income 2021 46 084 M 435 M 435 M
Net Debt 2021 249 B 2 345 M 2 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 899 B 8 479 M 8 473 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 873
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3 731,67 JPY
Last Close Price 3 270,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Nozaki President & Representative Director
Yoshiaki Nakazato Chairman
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hiroyuki Asai Director & Head-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.73%8 479
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-22.42%37 504
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.99%36 450
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.28.66%22 829
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-14.67%11 124
BOLIDEN AB3.62%8 016
