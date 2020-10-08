Sumitomo Metal Mining : SMM is reviewing its strategic options regarding Sierra Gorda

October 8, 2020

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ('SMM', Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Akira Nozaki) and Sumitomo Corporation ('SC', Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Masayuki Hyodo) announced that SMM and SC are reviewing their strategic options regarding Sierra Gorda, including a potential sale of their ownership interests. Sierra Gorda is jointly owned by SMM, SC and KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. SMM and SC have retained the following advisors and are proceeding with an initial study in accordance with their professional advice.

Please check the below PDF file for details.