    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
5060.00 JPY   -1.56%
02:07aSumitomo Metal Mining : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
02:07aSumitomo Metal Mining : Revision of FY2022 (98th Term) Dividend Forecast
PU
02:07aSumitomo Metal Mining : FY2023 Capital Expenditure and Total Investment Plans
PU
Sumitomo Metal Mining : Supplementary Explanation Materials for Telephone Conference of Financial Summary of FY2022

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
FY2022 (Year Ending March 2023)
May 10, 2023
Feb 8, 2023
Nov 8, 2022
Aug 8, 2022
Back number
FY2021 (Year Ending March 2022)
May 10, 2022
Feb 8, 2022
Nov 8, 2021
Aug 6, 2021
FY2020 (Year Ending March 2021)
May 10, 2021
Feb 8, 2021
Nov 9, 2020
Aug 7, 2020

Back to Presentations and Events

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 445 B 10 693 M 10 693 M
Net income 2023 162 B 1 199 M 1 199 M
Net Debt 2023 183 B 1 352 M 1 352 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,72x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 1 412 B 10 453 M 10 453 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 7 202
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5 140,00 JPY
Average target price 5 454,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki Executive Officer
Yoshiaki Nakazato Manager-Electric Business Office
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.04%10 453
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION30.88%61 106
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-3.53%52 544
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.62%10 155
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-7.51%9 705
ALLKEM LIMITED14.15%5 521
