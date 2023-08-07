Supplementary Explanation Material
of Financial Summary
(for Telephone Conference)
1st Quarter FY2023
【IFRS】
August 7th, 2023
The materials provided herein are not intended as disclosure under the Securities Law, and no warranty is made as to their completeness or accuracy. Any projections included in these materials are based solely on information available at the time of this briefing, and are subject to change based on market conditions, competitive conditions, and a number of other factors. Therefore, we ask that you refrain from making any investment decisions based on these materials alone. The Company cannot be held responsible in any way for any losses that may occur as a result of the use of these materials.
Figures are rounded or fractionalized, so totals and breakdown totals do not necessarily equal.
All copyrights, trademarks, and intellectual property rights attaching to the materials herein are the sole property of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd..
(1)
Financial Results Comparison
FY2023 1Q Result vs FY2022 1Q Result
JPY 100M
FY2023
FY2022
1Q
1Q
Diff.
Result
Result
①
②
①-②
Net sales
3,692
3,577
+115
Gross profit
363
945
-582
Profit before tax
271
1,040
-769
Profit attributable to
207
765
-558
owners of parent
(Inventory evaluation P&L*1)
-26
265
-291
(Other exchange gain / loss *2)
-77
112
-189
Cu ($/t)
8,478
9,526
-1,048
Ni ($/lb)
10.16
13.17
-3.01
Au ($/toz)
1,978
1,873
+105
Co ($/lb)
14.39
37.84
-23.45
Exchange (/$)
137.37
129.58
+7.79
Exchange
23/6E
23/3E
22/12E
22/9E
22/6E
(/$)
144.99
133.54
132.71
144.81
136.64
【Comparison No.1︓Diff in PBT of FY2023 1Q Result vs FY2022 1Q Result ① -②】《Profit before tax -769》
Metal Price/Exchange -460（Metal Price -232 (Cu -77, Ni -90, Co -68, Au etc +3), Exchange +76, Inventory evaluation -304), Other exchange gain / loss -189, Quantity +27, Cost@ -67, Materials Business -82,
Equity method companies / "Others" Segment (not included in "Metal Price / Exchange" or Materials Business) +34, Others -32
(JPY 100M)
Market factors -460
*1: Inventory evaluation P&L : Lower cost method / QP Diff of Smelting & Refining Segment + Lower cost method of Materials Business
*2: Other exchange gain / loss: Exchange gain or loss included in Finance income (or cost) and Other income (or expenses).
（2）
Financial Forecast Comparison
FY2023 1H Forecast (in Aug. vs in May), 2H Forecast (in Aug.), Full year Forecast (in Aug. vs in May)
JPY 100M
FY2023
FY2023
1Q
2Q
1H
1H
Diff
2H
Full year
Full year
Diff
Result
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
(Aug.)
(Aug.)
(May)
(Aug.)
(Aug.)
(May)
①
②
①-②
③-①
③
④
③-④
Net sales
3,692
3,408
7,100
6,860
+240
6,930
14,030
13,660
+370
Gross profit
363
377
740
690
+50
1,390
Profit before tax
271
219
490
430
+60
350
840
770
+70
Profit attributable to
207
143
350
260
+90
180
530
420
+110
owners of parent
(Inventory evaluation P&L*1)
-26
58
32
-103
+135
-224
(Other exchange gain / loss *2)
-77
33
-44
0
-44
29
-15
0
-15
Cu ($/t)
8,478
8,300
8,389
8,500
-111
8,600
8,495
8,500
-5
Ni ($/lb)
10.16
9.75
9.95
10.00
-0.05
9.50
9.73
10.00
-0.27
Au ($/toz)
1,978
1,850
1,914
1,800
+114
1,800
1,857
1,800
+57
Co ($/lb)
14.39
13.00
13.70
17.00
-3.30
13.00
13.35
17.00
-3.65
Exchange (/$)
137.37
140.00
138.69
130.00
+8.69
135.00
136.85
130.00
+6.85
【Comparison No.2︓Diff in PBT of FY2023 1H Forecst (in Aug. vs in May) ① -②】《Profit before tax +60》
Metal Price/Exchange +113（Metal Price -67 (Cu -21, Ni -32, Co -26, Au etc +12), Exchange +42, Inventory evaluation +138), Other exchange gain / loss -44, Quantity +2, Cost@ -78, Materials Business +10,
Equity method companies / "Others" Segment (not included in "Metal Price / Exchange" or Materials Business) +65, Others -8
【Comparison No.3︓Diff in PBT of FY2023 Full year Forecst ( in Aug. vs in May) ③-④】《Profit before tax ＋70》
Metal Price/Exchange +32（Metal Price -98 (Cu +13, Ni -62, Co -63, Au etc +14), Exchange +66, Inventory evaluation +64), Other exchange gain / loss -15, Quantity -4, Cost@ -29, Materials Business +10, Others +76
(JPY 100M)
Market factors +32
Profit/Loss Exclude Temporary Factor*︓
¥130.0bn ~ ¥140.0bn
Profit/loss exclude temporary factor : Calculated by excluding the impact of temporary gains/losses in a situation where metal prices or foreign exchange fluctuate, as well as the impact of special factors for the concerned period from the forecast value
*1: Inventory evaluation P&L : Lower cost method / QP Diff of Smelting & Refining Segment + Lower cost method of Materials Business
*2: Other exchange gain / loss: Exchange gain or loss included in Finance income (or cost) and Other income (or expenses).
（3）
Financial Results Comparison by Segment
FY2023 1Q Result vs FY2022 1Q Result
JPY 100M
Gross Profit
FY2023/1Q
FY2022/1Q
Diff.
①
②
①-②
Mineral Resources
187
250
-63
Smelting & Refining
104
634
-530
Materials
66
128
-62
Others
6
4
+2
Diff. Adjustment
0
-71
+71
Gross Profit
363
945
-582
JPY 100M
Segment Profit (loss)
FY2023/1Q
FY2022/1Q
Diff.
③
④
③-④
Mineral Resources
277
345
-68
Smelting & Refining
61
564
-503
Materials
14
96
-82
Others
-2
-9
+7
Diff. Adjustment
-79
44
-123
Segment Profit
271
1,040
-769
|<>
1. Mineral Resources
JPY 100M
Diff.
Quantity
Price
Exchange
Cost@
Others
Hishikari (Au)
-7
-13
+6
+5
-4
-1
Morenci / NP (Cu)
-47
-12
-35
+14
-19
+5
Others
-9
Total
-63
Au Sales (t)
FY2023/1Q
FY2022/1Q
Diff.
Hishikari (Au)
1.2
1.4
-0.2
2．Smelting & Refining
JPY 100M
Diff.
Quantity
Price
Cost@
Inventory
Others
Copper
-197
+2
-6
-7
-158
-28
Nickel
-307
+47
-158
-30
-148
-18
Others*
-26
+2
-28
Total
-530
+49
-164
-37
-304
-74
*Others consisits mainly the eliminations of transactions within the segment.
・Inventory evaluation P&L
Total
Cu
Ni
Others
FY2023/1Q
-26
10
-36
0
FY2022/1Q
278
168
112
-2
（4）
Financial Results Comparison by Segment
FY2023 1Q Result vs FY2022 1Q Result
3．Materials (Net sales)
JPY 100M
FY2023/1Q
FY2022/1Q
Diff.
①
②
①-②
Battery Materials (NCA, NMC, Nickel Hydroxide, etc.)
645
404
+241
Applied Powder Materials
97
124
-27
(Thick Film, Thin Film, Magnet, Alloy, Ink, etc. )
Package Materials (Leadframes, CuPI, PWB, etc.)
53
56
-3
Crystal Material, Construction Materials, Connector, Others
116
169
-53
Total
911
753
+158
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
JPY 100M
FY2023/1Q
FY2022/1Q
Diff.
①
②
①-②
Cerro Verde
91
102
-11
Cu
Candelaria/Ojos
22
24
-2
Acids/Jinlong/MSMMBC
8
13
-5
Total
121
139
-18
Ni
Figesbal/NAC
6
3
+3
NECC/NK/MSZ/others
12
-19
+31
Total
139
123
+16
Segment
Mineral Resources
123
105
+18
Smelting & Refining
14
17
-3
Materials/Others
2
1
+1
Total
139
123
+16
Main changes in financial income/cost and other income/cost
（amount displayed in profit and loss）
JPY 100M
FY2023/1Q
FY2022/1Q
Diff.
①
②
①-②
Finance income/cost
21
227
-206
(exchange gain/loss from valuation of financial assets and liabilities)
Other income/cost
-98
-115
+17
(exchange gain/loss from settlement of other assets and liabilities)
（5）
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 06:12:31 UTC.