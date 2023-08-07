Supplementary Explanation Material

of Financial Summary

(for Telephone Conference)

1st Quarter FY2023

IFRS

August 7th, 2023

(1)

Financial Results Comparison

FY2023 1Q Result vs FY2022 1Q Result

JPY 100M

FY2023

FY2022

1Q

1Q

Diff.

Result

Result

-

Net sales

3,692

3,577

+115

Gross profit

363

945

-582

Profit before tax

271

1,040

-769

Profit attributable to

207

765

-558

owners of parent

(Inventory evaluation P&L*1)

-26

265

-291

(Other exchange gain / loss *2)

-77

112

-189

Cu ($/t)

8,478

9,526

-1,048

Ni ($/lb)

10.16

13.17

-3.01

Au ($/toz)

1,978

1,873

+105

Co ($/lb)

14.39

37.84

-23.45

Exchange (/$)

137.37

129.58

+7.79

Exchange

23/6E

23/3E

22/12E

22/9E

22/6E

(/$)

144.99

133.54

132.71

144.81

136.64

Comparison No.1Diff in PBT of FY2023 1Q Result vs FY2022 1Q Result -Profit before tax -769

Metal Price/Exchange -460Metal Price -232 (Cu -77, Ni -90, Co -68, Au etc +3), Exchange +76, Inventory evaluation -304), Other exchange gain / loss -189, Quantity +27, Cost@ -67, Materials Business -82,

Equity method companies / "Others" Segment (not included in "Metal Price / Exchange" or Materials Business) +34, Others -32

(JPY 100M)

Market factors -460

*1: Inventory evaluation P&L : Lower cost method / QP Diff of Smelting & Refining Segment + Lower cost method of Materials Business

*2: Other exchange gain / loss: Exchange gain or loss included in Finance income (or cost) and Other income (or expenses).

2

Financial Forecast Comparison

FY2023 1H Forecast (in Aug. vs in May), 2H Forecast (in Aug.), Full year Forecast (in Aug. vs in May)

JPY 100M

FY2023

FY2023

1Q

2Q

1H

1H

Diff

2H

Full year

Full year

Diff

Result

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

(Aug.)

(Aug.)

(May)

(Aug.)

(Aug.)

(May)

-

-

-

Net sales

3,692

3,408

7,100

6,860

+240

6,930

14,030

13,660

+370

Gross profit

363

377

740

690

+50

1,390

Profit before tax

271

219

490

430

+60

350

840

770

+70

Profit attributable to

207

143

350

260

+90

180

530

420

+110

owners of parent

(Inventory evaluation P&L*1)

-26

58

32

-103

+135

-224

(Other exchange gain / loss *2)

-77

33

-44

0

-44

29

-15

0

-15

Cu ($/t)

8,478

8,300

8,389

8,500

-111

8,600

8,495

8,500

-5

Ni ($/lb)

10.16

9.75

9.95

10.00

-0.05

9.50

9.73

10.00

-0.27

Au ($/toz)

1,978

1,850

1,914

1,800

+114

1,800

1,857

1,800

+57

Co ($/lb)

14.39

13.00

13.70

17.00

-3.30

13.00

13.35

17.00

-3.65

Exchange (/$)

137.37

140.00

138.69

130.00

+8.69

135.00

136.85

130.00

+6.85

Comparison No.2Diff in PBT of FY2023 1H Forecst (in Aug. vs in May) -Profit before tax +60

Metal Price/Exchange +113Metal Price -67 (Cu -21, Ni -32, Co -26, Au etc +12), Exchange +42, Inventory evaluation +138), Other exchange gain / loss -44, Quantity +2, Cost@ -78, Materials Business +10,

Equity method companies / "Others" Segment (not included in "Metal Price / Exchange" or Materials Business) +65, Others -8

Comparison No.3Diff in PBT of FY2023 Full year Forecst ( in Aug. vs in May) -Profit before tax 70

Metal Price/Exchange +32Metal Price -98 (Cu +13, Ni -62, Co -63, Au etc +14), Exchange +66, Inventory evaluation +64), Other exchange gain / loss -15, Quantity -4, Cost@ -29, Materials Business +10, Others +76

(JPY 100M)

Market factors +32

Profit/Loss Exclude Temporary Factor*

¥130.0bn ~ ¥140.0bn

Profit/loss exclude temporary factor : Calculated by excluding the impact of temporary gains/losses in a situation where metal prices or foreign exchange fluctuate, as well as the impact of special factors for the concerned period from the forecast value

*1: Inventory evaluation P&L : Lower cost method / QP Diff of Smelting & Refining Segment + Lower cost method of Materials Business

*2: Other exchange gain / loss: Exchange gain or loss included in Finance income (or cost) and Other income (or expenses).

3

Financial Results Comparison by Segment

FY2023 1Q Result vs FY2022 1Q Result

JPY 100M

Gross Profit

FY2023/1Q

FY2022/1Q

Diff.

-

Mineral Resources

187

250

-63

Smelting & Refining

104

634

-530

Materials

66

128

-62

Others

6

4

+2

Diff. Adjustment

0

-71

+71

Gross Profit

363

945

-582

JPY 100M

Segment Profit (loss)

FY2023/1Q

FY2022/1Q

Diff.

-

Mineral Resources

277

345

-68

Smelting & Refining

61

564

-503

Materials

14

96

-82

Others

-2

-9

+7

Diff. Adjustment

-79

44

-123

Segment Profit

271

1,040

-769

<>

1. Mineral Resources

JPY 100M

Diff.

Quantity

Price

Exchange

Cost@

Others

Hishikari (Au)

-7

-13

+6

+5

-4

-1

Morenci / NP (Cu)

-47

-12

-35

+14

-19

+5

Others

-9

Total

-63

Au Sales (t)

FY2023/1Q

FY2022/1Q

Diff.

Hishikari (Au)

1.2

1.4

-0.2

2Smelting & Refining

JPY 100M

Diff.

Quantity

Price

Cost@

Inventory

Others

Copper

-197

+2

-6

-7

-158

-28

Nickel

-307

+47

-158

-30

-148

-18

Others*

-26

+2

-28

Total

-530

+49

-164

-37

-304

-74

*Others consisits mainly the eliminations of transactions within the segment.

Inventory evaluation P&L

Total

Cu

Ni

Others

FY2023/1Q

-26

10

-36

0

FY2022/1Q

278

168

112

-2

4

Financial Results Comparison by Segment

FY2023 1Q Result vs FY2022 1Q Result

3Materials (Net sales)

JPY 100M

FY2023/1Q

FY2022/1Q

Diff.

-

Battery Materials (NCA, NMC, Nickel Hydroxide, etc.)

645

404

+241

Applied Powder Materials

97

124

-27

(Thick Film, Thin Film, Magnet, Alloy, Ink, etc. )

Package Materials (Leadframes, CuPI, PWB, etc.)

53

56

-3

Crystal Material, Construction Materials, Connector, Others

116

169

-53

Total

911

753

+158

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

JPY 100M

FY2023/1Q

FY2022/1Q

Diff.

-

Cerro Verde

91

102

-11

Cu

Candelaria/Ojos

22

24

-2

Acids/Jinlong/MSMMBC

8

13

-5

Total

121

139

-18

Ni

Figesbal/NAC

6

3

+3

NECC/NK/MSZ/others

12

-19

+31

Total

139

123

+16

Segment

Mineral Resources

123

105

+18

Smelting & Refining

14

17

-3

Materials/Others

2

1

+1

Total

139

123

+16

Main changes in financial income/cost and other income/cost

amount displayed in profit and loss

JPY 100M

FY2023/1Q

FY2022/1Q

Diff.

-

Finance income/cost

21

227

-206

(exchange gain/loss from valuation of financial assets and liabilities)

Other income/cost

-98

-115

+17

(exchange gain/loss from settlement of other assets and liabilities)

5

