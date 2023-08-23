Corporate Governance
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
Last updated: July 4, 2023
(English translation released on August 23, 2023)
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
President & Representative Director: Akira Nozaki
Contact: +81-3-3436-7705
Securities Code: 5713
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/
The corporate governance of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. ("the Company") is
as set out below.
Basic Philosophy of Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Data, and Other Basic Information
1. Basic philosophy
The Company's basic philosophy pertaining to corporate governance is set out in "Corporate Governance Basic Policy, 2. Basic philosophy" and is displayed publicly on the Company website at the address below.
Corporate Governance Basic Policy
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/ir/management/governance/
Reasons for not applying a particular principle of Japan's Corporate Governance
Code
The Company writes this Corporate Governance Report by reference to all Principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised as of June 1, 2021.
Supplementary Principle 4.1.3: The board's engagement in succession planning
for the CEO and other top executives
The succession planning for holders of the office of chief executive officer (president and director) is conducted and executed appropriately on the basis of our corporate philosophy and business plans.
With regard to the candidate for the successor to the president, the Governance Committee (Chair: Kazuhisa Nakano, Director), composed of the chairman of the Board of Directors who is not an executive officer and three independent outside directors, has opportunities to deliberate on the environment and methods for fostering the next president as well as concerning the candidates, etc. Regarding the specific procedure for selecting the successor to the president, after consulting with the Governance Committee about the
1
candidate recommended by the president and receiving advice on whether the candidate has the qualifications, knowledge, experience, abilities, and insight worthy of a president and director, the president makes the final proposal to the Board of Directors, which makes the final decision after due deliberation.
With regard to the selection of the candidate executive officers who will constitute the pool of candidates for future president, the president, based on recommendations from the executive officers, consults with the Governance Committee regarding the best lineup to resolve the issues management faces, formulates the final proposal with reference to that advice, and submits the proposal to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors then makes the final decision after due deliberation.
Supplementary Principle 4.2.1: Management remuneration as an incentive
The Company's financial results are significantly impacted by prevailing metal market conditions and exchange rates, and thus do not necessarily correspond with the progress of management strategies and projects. Furthermore, projects related to resource development and the construction of smelting and refining plants require extremely long time periods from start to completion, and it is not unusual for the composition of management to have changed by the time the fruits of those projects can be reaped.
Given these characteristics of its business, the Company has considered how remuneration should operate as a healthy incentive for individual directors and managers and has consequently laid down its current remuneration system composed of performance-based remuneration and bonuses based on consolidated financial results and assessment factors such as the degree of attainment of personal targets under medium-to-long-term management strategies. For the basic policies and procedures for remuneration, please refer to section (iii) of "Principle 3.1: Full disclosure" below. At present, we do not believe that remuneration in the form of Company stock would effectively operate as a healthy incentive for management, and thus have not introduced it.
Disclosures pursuant to specific principles of Japan's Corporate Governance Code
The Company writes this Corporate Governance Report by reference to all Principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised as of June 1, 2021.
Principle 1.4: Cross-shareholdings
When advancing our business strategy, the Company may engage in strategic shareholdings with business partners or other companies if it is judged that doing so will contribute to strengthening our business base over the mid to long term. With regard to existing cross-shareholdings, the Board of Directors verifies aspects such as the objectives of holdings and whether the benefits therefrom cover the Company's cost of capital every
2
year. As a result of this verification, with regard to shares whose holding is judged to have little significance, including shares considered no longer worth the cost of capital and shares judged to have become less relevant due to recent business changes, we will proceed with concrete consideration based on the premise of reduction. Furthermore, in cases where a company cross-holding the Company's shares expresses a desire to sell, we will not prevent such a sale, etc. by suggesting a reduction in the size of the transaction, or by other means.
With regard to the exercise of voting rights in cross-shareholdings, the Company determines whether to vote for or against each proposal after giving comprehensive consideration, based on the financial results and other aspects of the financial condition of each of the issuing companies, to matters such as whether each proposal will contribute to increasing the corporate value of, or enhancing shareholders' interests in, that company over the medium to long term, and what impact it will have on the Company's corporate value or shareholders' interests. In order to determine whether to approve or reject proposals, the Company will engage in dialogue with the issuing company regarding the contents of each proposal, etc., as necessary. Decisions on voting are made particularly cautiously in circumstances such as cases of companies affected by major scandals or by persistent losses.
In fiscal 2022, the Company sold all cross-shareholdings in five companies, and partial cross-shareholdings in three companies.
As of May 31, 2023, the Company maintained cross-shareholdings in 48 publicly-listed companies. Each of the aforementioned cross-shareholdings was verified at the regular Board of Directors meeting held in June 2023.
Principle 1.7: Related-party transactions
Transactions between the Company and our Directors or Audit & Supervisory Board Members will require the prior approval of the Board of Directors so as to ensure that the interests of the Company and the common interests of our shareholders are not harmed. Additionally, the Company will survey whether or not such transactions have been carried out and report our findings to the Board of Directors semiannually.
If any transaction with a major shareholder arises, it will be handled under the same
standards as transactions between the Company and our Directors. A major shareholder is one who holds 10% or more of the voting rights of the Company.
3
Supplementary Principle 2.4.1: Ensuring diversity in the promotion of core human resources
1. Approach to ensuring diversity
Based on the concept of respect for all individuals set forth in the SMM Group Corporate Philosophy and in line with the Sumitomo Metal Mining Group Policy on Human Rights, the SMM Group respects the diverse values of each and every employee, strives to create a work environment that allows each employee to fully demonstrate his or her abilities, and works to secure, develop, and utilize human resources.
2. Voluntary and measurable goals for ensuring diversity and progress toward their achievement
- Women in managerial positions
In order to realize the Company's "Vision for 2030," we are working to promote greater opportunities for women, including promotion to managerial positions, active roles at production and mining sites, and assignment to overseas posts in addition to domestic locations. The Company aims to increase the number of women in managerial positions to 20 or greater by the end of fiscal 2022 in the General Employers Action Plan based on the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace, and the number of women in managerial positions as of October 2022 was 20. Furthermore, in the Company's "Vision for 2030," we aim to have 50 women in managerial positions and a female employee ratio of at least 20%. In order to create an environment where women can naturally thrive, and to promote our growth strategy, we will continue implementing necessary measures from a medium- to long-term perspective.
- Midcareer hires
The Company is actively promoting midcareer hiring. In addition to securing personnel with specific expertise and skills, we are also working to further promote an open and vibrant organizational culture by incorporating the diverse knowledge and perspectives that our members from different backgrounds offer. The Company hired 49 midcareer career-track employees in fiscal 2022, and as we continue to expand our business in line with our growth strategy, we will proactively increase the number of midcareer hires from the current level through to fiscal 2030.
- Foreign nationals
The Company continues to hire regardless of nationality. As of April 2023, the Company employs 14 non-Japanese employees, and as we expand our business domain and create opportunities for new business outside Japan, we will continue to increase the number of human resources who can play an active role globally, regardless of whether they are new graduates or midcareer hires. In addition, at business sites outside Japan, (particularly those operating under the Company's operatorship), we appoint locally employed staff to core positions.
4
- Persons with disabilities
The Company is working across the organization to improve the environment for persons with disabilities so that they can have pride, motivation, and joy in their work. Among our specific initiatives, we offer internships for students with disabilities on an ongoing basis each year. By deepening students' understanding of the workplace and work through on-the-job experience, we are striving to encourage more students with disabilities to join the Company. The employment rate of persons with disabilities in the SMM (in Japan) is 2.57% as of June 2022, and in the Company's "Vision for 2030," we aim to raise this rate to at least 3% by 2030-higher than the legally mandated rate (2.3%).
3. Policies for human resource development and internal environment development to ensure diversity, and the status of their implementation
The SMM Group has set "a company where all employees can take a vibrant and active part" as a key component of its "Vision for 2030," and aims to be a company that respects the humanity of each and every employee, and where employees feel pride, motivation, and joy in work, as well as a company that provides each and every employee with opportunities to improve his/her capabilities, and grows together with employees. Among our specific initiatives, we established a new "Work-Life Support Desk" in April 2021 which handles consultations and helps resolve issues in a wide range of areas including human rights and harassment, workplace relations, balancing work with childcare and nursing care, and career counseling. 18 consultations were responded to in fiscal 2022. For information on our other initiatives, refer to the Company's
Integrated Report below.
URL: https://www.smm.co.jp/en/ir/library/integrated_report/
Principle 2.6: Roles of corporate pension funds as asset owners
The Company has established the Asset Management Committee and a structure to ensure appropriate investment and management of corporate pensions. The committee advises the president, who has responsibility for pension management, in such areas as the formulation and revision of basic management policy and the strategic asset mix, and the evaluation of asset managers. The committee also endeavors to enhance the expertise of secretariat personnel by such means as having them participate in pension-related seminars.
Principle 3.1: Full disclosure
- Business principles and strategies
The SMM Group Corporate Philosophy and its source, Sumitomo Business Spirit, the SMM Group Management Vision, which delineates what the Company aims to become on the basis of the corporate philosophy, and the SMM Group Code of Conduct, which sets out the standards of conduct required of officers and employees to fulfill its corporate philosophy, are displayed publicly on the Company's website at the addresses below.
5
