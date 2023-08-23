year. As a result of this verification, with regard to shares whose holding is judged to have little significance, including shares considered no longer worth the cost of capital and shares judged to have become less relevant due to recent business changes, we will proceed with concrete consideration based on the premise of reduction. Furthermore, in cases where a company cross-holding the Company's shares expresses a desire to sell, we will not prevent such a sale, etc. by suggesting a reduction in the size of the transaction, or by other means.

With regard to the exercise of voting rights in cross-shareholdings, the Company determines whether to vote for or against each proposal after giving comprehensive consideration, based on the financial results and other aspects of the financial condition of each of the issuing companies, to matters such as whether each proposal will contribute to increasing the corporate value of, or enhancing shareholders' interests in, that company over the medium to long term, and what impact it will have on the Company's corporate value or shareholders' interests. In order to determine whether to approve or reject proposals, the Company will engage in dialogue with the issuing company regarding the contents of each proposal, etc., as necessary. Decisions on voting are made particularly cautiously in circumstances such as cases of companies affected by major scandals or by persistent losses.

In fiscal 2022, the Company sold all cross-shareholdings in five companies, and partial cross-shareholdings in three companies.

As of May 31, 2023, the Company maintained cross-shareholdings in 48 publicly-listed companies. Each of the aforementioned cross-shareholdings was verified at the regular Board of Directors meeting held in June 2023.

Principle 1.7: Related-party transactions

Transactions between the Company and our Directors or Audit & Supervisory Board Members will require the prior approval of the Board of Directors so as to ensure that the interests of the Company and the common interests of our shareholders are not harmed. Additionally, the Company will survey whether or not such transactions have been carried out and report our findings to the Board of Directors semiannually.

If any transaction with a major shareholder arises, it will be handled under the same

standards as transactions between the Company and our Directors. A major shareholder is one who holds 10% or more of the voting rights of the Company.