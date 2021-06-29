Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sumitomo Metal sees global nickel demand for battery use to rise 18% in 2021

06/29/2021 | 09:35am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Global demand of nickel used in batteries is expected to rise 18% this year from 2020, backed by strong sales of electric-vehicles (EVs) in China, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Japan's biggest nickel smelter, said on Tuesday.

Sumitomo Metal, which supplies cathode materials for Panasonic lithium ion batteries that are used in Tesla EVs, said demand of nickel used in rechargeable batteries will increase to 228,000 tonnes in 2021 from 193,000 tonnes in 2020.

Nickel is mainly used in stainless steelmaking, but is also a vital ingredient for the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs, where demand is set to accelerate over coming years.

"Sales of EVs are growing very fast, especially in China, despite the COVID-19 pandemic," Yusuke Niwa, general manager of Sumitomo Metal's nickel sales and raw materials department, told reporters.

"The recent drawdown in LME's nickel stocks is seen to reflect rising demand for the metal used in batteries," he said, pointing to a drop by more than 30,000 tonnes over the past two months.

The company also predicted that a global nickel market surplus will narrow to 58,000 tonnes this year from 132,000 tonnes in 2020 as robust demand from the stainless steel sector will offset higher output of nickel pig iron (NPI) in Indonesia.

Global demand for nickel is seen increasing by 9.2% in 2021 to 2.58 million tonnes, while supply is expected to climb by 5.8% to 2.638 million tonnes.

During the first four months of the year, the global nickel market saw a deficit of 34,900 tonnes, the International Nickel Study Group said.

"But we expect a surplus later this year as more projects for NPI production in Indonesia will start up," Niwa said.

Japan's demand for nickel is projected to rise 15.7% to 167,400 tonnes, while supply is forecast to fall 2.4% to 165,800 tonnes. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.46% 1303 End-of-day quote.9.45%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. -1.01% 4512 End-of-day quote.-1.46%
TESLA, INC. 2.51% 688.72 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
All news about SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
09:35aSumitomo Metal sees global nickel demand for battery use to rise 18% in 2021
RE
06/17UPDATE : Dual-Listed Metalla Sees Losses in US, Canada Trading as Closes Acquisi..
MT
06/17METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING  : Dual-Listed Metalla Closes Acquisition of Royalty..
MT
06/08Nikkei 225 Slips 0.2% on Inflation Outlook, Asian Market Softness
MT
06/08Heavyweights pull Nikkei lower, Topix gains on drugmakers' boost
RE
06/08Nikkei falls as market heavyweights offset gains in drugmakers
RE
05/10SUMITOMO METAL MINING  : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March..
PU
05/10SUMITOMO METAL MINING  : FY2021 Capital Expenditure and Total Investment Plan
PU
05/10SUMITOMO METAL MINING  : Revision of FY2020 (96th Term) Dividend Forecast
PU
04/15NIKKEI 225  : Up 0.1% After See-Saw Day; Pandemic Worsens
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 915 B 8 275 M 5 965 M
Net income 2021 80 003 M 723 M 522 M
Net Debt 2021 230 B 2 084 M 1 502 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 1 240 B 11 217 M 8 082 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 873
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4 512,00 JPY
Average target price 5 548,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki President & Representative Director
Yoshiaki Nakazato Chairman
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.46%11 307
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.43.12%54 576
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.03%49 801
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.63.80%13 512
BOLIDEN AB11.60%10 416
MMG LIMITED2.67%4 040