Sumitomo Metal sees global nickel demand for battery use to rise 18% in 2021

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Global demand of nickel used in
batteries is expected to rise 18% this year from 2020, backed by
strong sales of electric-vehicles (EVs) in China, Sumitomo Metal
Mining, Japan's biggest nickel smelter, said on
Tuesday.
Sumitomo Metal, which supplies cathode materials for
Panasonic lithium ion batteries that are used in Tesla
EVs, said demand of nickel used in rechargeable
batteries will increase to 228,000 tonnes in 2021 from 193,000
tonnes in 2020.
Nickel is mainly used in stainless steelmaking, but is also
a vital ingredient for the lithium-ion batteries used to power
EVs, where demand is set to accelerate over coming years.
"Sales of EVs are growing very fast, especially in China,
despite the COVID-19 pandemic," Yusuke Niwa, general manager of
Sumitomo Metal's nickel sales and raw materials department, told
reporters.
"The recent drawdown in LME's nickel stocks is seen to
reflect rising demand for the metal used in batteries," he said,
pointing to a drop by more than 30,000 tonnes over the past two
months.
The company also predicted that a global nickel market
surplus will narrow to 58,000 tonnes this year from 132,000
tonnes in 2020 as robust demand from the stainless steel sector
will offset higher output of nickel pig iron (NPI) in Indonesia.
Global demand for nickel is seen increasing by 9.2% in 2021
to 2.58 million tonnes, while supply is expected to climb by
5.8% to 2.638 million tonnes.
During the first four months of the year, the global nickel
market saw a deficit of 34,900 tonnes, the International Nickel
Study Group said.
"But we expect a surplus later this year as more projects
for NPI production in Indonesia will start up," Niwa said.
Japan's demand for nickel is projected to rise 15.7% to
167,400 tonnes, while supply is forecast to fall 2.4% to 165,800
tonnes.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Louise Heavens)