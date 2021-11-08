Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5713   JP3402600005

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

(5713)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Supplementary Explanation for Financial Summary 2nd Quarter FY2021

11/08/2021 | 01:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplementary Explanation for Financial Summary

2nd Quarter FY2021

IFRS

November 8th, 2021

The materials provided herein are not intended as disclosure under the Securities Law, and no warranty is made as to their completeness or accuracy. Any projections included in these materials are based solely on information available at the time of this briefing, and are subject to change based on market conditions, competitive conditions, and a number of other factors. Therefore, we ask that you refrain from making any investment decisions based on these materials alone. The Company cannot be held responsible in any way for any losses that may occur as a result of the use of these materials.

All copyrights, trademarks, and intellectual property rights attaching to the materials herein are the sole property of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd..

Comparison

FY2021/1H Result vs FY2020/1H Result and FY2021/1H Forecast in Aug.

JPY 100M

21/1H

20/1H

Diff.

21/1H

Diff.

Result

Result

-

Forecast in Aug.

-

Net sales

5,979

4,067

+1,912

5,660

+319

Gross profit

1,147

562

+585

990

+157

Profit before tax

1,217

259

+958

1,060

+157

Net income *1

1,138

175

+963

780

+358

(Inventory evaluation P&L)

39

6

+33

33

+6

(Other exchange gain / loss *2)

9

-26

+35

2

+7

Cu ($/t)

9,541

5,931

+3,610

9,356

+185

Ni ($/lb)

8.27

5.99

+2.28

7.69

+0.58

Au ($/toz)

1,803

1,811

-8

1,783

+20

Co ($/lb)

22.43

14.84

+7.59

19.34

+3.09

Exchange (/$)

109.81

106.92

+2.89

109.75

+0.06

Exchange

21/9E

21/6E

21/3E

20/12E

20/9E

(/$)

111.95

110.61

110.71

103.50

105.78

(Note) Changes in accounting policies regarding non-free supplied materials were retroactively applied to sales of 2020 /2Q

Comparison 2021/2H vs 2020/1H -②】

Profit before tax +958

Metal Price/Exchange +886 (Metal Price +838 (Cu +679, Ni +123, Co +26, Au +7, etc.), Exchange +4, Inventory evaluation +44), Quantity +2, Other exchange gain / loss +35, Cost@ -54, Material Business +113, Cost associated with QB2 project suspension +39, Others -63

Comparison 2021/1H Result vs Forecast in Aug. -③】

Profit before tax +157

Metal Price/Exchange +77 (Metal Price +70 (Cu +2, Ni +49, Co +18, Au +1, etc.), Exchange +1,

Inventory evaluation +6), Other exchange gain / loss +7, Material Business +10, Ohters +44

New and Old Forecast of FY2021 (in Nov. vs in Aug.) / 1H Result vs 2H Forecast

JPY100M

21/1H

21/2H

FY2021

FY2021

Diff.

Diff.

Result

Forecast in Nov.

Forecast in Nov.

Forecast in May.

③－④

②－①

Net sales

5,979

5,771

11,750

10,470

+1,280

-208

Gross profit

1,147

833

1,980

1,500

+480

-314

Profit before tax

1,217

1,443

2,660

1,380

+1,280

+226

Net income *1

1,138

1,002

2,140

1,040

+1,100

-136

(Inventory evaluation P&L)

39

-46

-7

-154

+147

-85

(Other exchange gain / loss *2)

9

-4

5

0

+5

-13

Cu ($/t)

9,541

8,600

9,071

7,800

+1,271

-941

Ni ($/lb)

8.27

8.00

8.14

7.00

+1.14

-0.27

Au ($/toz)

1,803

1,700

1,751

1,700

+51

-103

Co ($/lb)

22.43

20.00

21.21

15.00

+6.21

-2.43

Exchange (/$)

109.81

110.00

109.90

107.00

+2.90

+0.19

Diff. of FY2021 Forecast in Nov. vs Forecast in May. -④】

Profit before tax +1,280

Metal price / Exchange +759(Metal price +566 (Cu +357, Ni +140, Co +54, Au +20, etc.), Exchange +51, Inventory evaluation +142), Quantity -12, Other exchange gain/loss +5, Cost@ -186, Material business +70, Transferring Interest of Sierra Gorda +700, Others -56

Diff. of FY2021 2H Forecast vs 1H Result -①】

Profit before tax +226

Metal price / Exchange -260(Metal price -193 (Cu -120, Ni -47, Co -14, Au -11, etc.), Exchange +17, Inventory evaluation -84), Quantity +53, Other exchange gain/loss -13, Cost@ -34, Material business -80, Transferring Interest of Sierra Gorda +700, exclude Sierra Gorda from Equity methode(2H) -42, Others -98

*1: Net income (loss)Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

*2: Other exchange gain / loss: Exchange gain or loss included in Finance income (or cost) and Other income (or expenses).

(1)

Metal price and Exchange rate

Copper ($/t)

Copper ( /lb)

Nickel ($/lb)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Apr

6,445

5,048

9,336

292

229

423

5.81

5.33

7.48

May

6,028

5,234

10,184

273

237

462

5.44

5.50

7.99

Jun

5,868

5,742

9,612

266

260

436

5.43

5.76

8.14

1QAve.

6,114

5,341

9,711

277

242

440

5.56

5.53

7.87

Jul

5,940

6,354

9,434

269

288

428

6.11

6.05

8.54

Aug

5,708

6,497

9,357

259

295

424

7.11

6.57

8.69

Sep

5,745

6,712

9,324

261

304

423

8.02

6.74

8.80

2QAve.

5,798

6,521

9,372

263

296

425

7.08

6.46

8.68

Oct

5,743

6,703

260

304

7.76

6.90

Nov

5,860

7,063

266

320

6.89

7.16

Dec

6,062

7,755

275

352

6.26

7.62

3QAve.

5,888

7,174

267

325

6.97

7.23

Jan

6,049

7,971

274

362

6.15

8.10

Feb

5,686

8,460

258

384

5.78

8.42

Mar

5,179

9,005

235

408

5.39

7.47

4QAve.

5,638

8,479

256

385

5.77

7.99

FY Ave.

5,860

6,879

266

312

6.35

6.80

Jan-Dec Ave.

6,005

6,169

272

280

6.31

6.25

Oct.-Mar.(FCST in Nov.)

8,600

390

8.00

FY2021(FCST in Nov.)

9,071

411

8.14

FY2021(FCST in May.)

7,800

354

7.00

Cobalt ($/lb)(Standard-Low)

Gold (/toz)

Exchange （￥/US$)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Apr

15.36

15.55

21.48

1,287

1,681

1,760

111.73

107.96

109.15

May

16.07

14.91

20.03

1,284

1,716

1,850

109.87

107.35

109.20

Jun

14.23

14.45

20.50

1,359

1,733

1,835

108.12

107.56

110.14

1QAve.

15.22

14.97

20.67

1,310

1,710

1,815

109.91

107.62

109.50

Jul

12.61

13.82

24.20

1,414

1,842

1,807

108.28

106.84

110.31

Aug

14.69

14.97

23.97

1,498

1,970

1,784

106.33

106.05

109.85

Sep

17.16

15.36

24.40

1,511

1,923

1,779

107.45

105.77

110.18

2QAve.

14.82

14.72

24.19

1,474

1,912

1,790

107.35

106.22

110.11

Oct

17.67

15.56

1,495

1,901

108.15

105.27

Nov

16.67

15.51

1,471

1,866

108.90

104.42

Dec

15.34

15.45

1,478

1,855

109.25

103.85

3QAve.

16.56

15.50

1,481

1,874

108.77

104.51

Jan

15.86

17.31

1,561

1,868

109.39

103.70

Feb

16.80

22.38

1,598

1,811

109.99

105.38

Mar

16.61

24.17

1,593

1,720

107.44

108.64

4QAve.

16.42

21.29

1,584

1,800

108.94

105.91

FY Ave.

15.76

16.62

1,462

1,824

108.74

106.07

Jan-Dec Ave.

16.09

15.40

1,392

1,770

109.06

106.82

Oct.-Mar.(FCST in Nov.)

20.00

1,700

110.00

FY2021(FCST in Nov.)

21.21

1,751

109.90

FY2021(FCST in May.)

15.00

1,700

107.00

LME Price

21/1Q

21/2Q

21/3-4Q(F)

E-Ni applied

Mar-May

7.65

Jun-Aug

8.46

Sep-Feb

8.13

Fe-Ni applied

Jan-Mar

7.99

Apr-Jun

7.87

Jul-Dec

8.34

Exchange

21/1Q

21/2Q

21/3-4Q(F)

E-Ni applied

Mar-May

109.00

Jun-Aug

110.10

Sep-Feb

110.03

Fe-Ni applied

Jan-Mar

105.91

Apr-Jun

109.50

Jul-Dec

110.06

(2)

Comparison

(2021/1H Result vs 2020/1H Result)

JPY100M

JPY100M

Gross Profit

Segment Profit (loss)

21/1H

20/1H

Diff.

21/1H

20/1H

Diff.

-

-

Mineral Resources

458

216

+242

Mineral Resources

674

121

+553

Smelting & Refining

553

257

+296

Smelting & Refining

502

152

+350

Materials

208

95

+113

Materials

130

17

+113

Others

11

9

+2

Others

0

-3

+3

Diff. Adjustment

-83

-15

-68

Diff. Adjustment

-89

-28

-61

Gross Profit

1,147

562

+585

Profit before tax

1,217

259

+958

<>

1. Mineral Resources

JPY100M

Diff.

Quantity

Price

Exchange

Cost@

Others

Hishikari (Au)

+39

+31

+4

+5

+4

-5

Morenci / NP (Cu)

+195

-7

+216

-1

-15

+2

Others

+8

Total

+242

Au Sales (t)

21/1H

20/1H

Diff.

Hishikari (Au)

3.7

3.1

+0.6

2Smelting & Refining

JPY100M

Diff

Quantity

Price

Cost@

Inventory

Others

Copper

+134

+10

+8

+6

+19

+91

Nickel

+122

-21

+150

-41

+26

+8

Others*

+40

-1

+41

Total

+296

-11

+158

-35

+44

+140

*Others consisits mainly the eliminations of transactions within the segment.

Inventory evaluation P&L

JPY100M

Total

Cu

Ni

Others

21/1H

+37

+23

+16

-2

20/1H

-7

+4

-10

-1

(3)

Comparison

(2021/1H Result vs 2020/1H Result) 3Materials (Net sales)

JPY100M

21/1H

20/1H

Diff.

-

Battery Materials (NCA, NMC, Nickel Hydroxide, etc.)

626

405

+221

Applied Powder Materials

258

168

+90

(Thick Film, Thin Film, Magnet, Alloy, Ink, etc. )

Package Materials (Leadframes, CuPI, PWB, etc.)

111

78

+33

Crystal Material, Construction Materials, Connector, Others

340

296

+44

Total

1,335

947

+388

(Note) Changes in accounting policies regarding non-free supplied materials were retroactively

applied to the sales of Battery Materials of 2020/2Q.

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

JPY100M

21/1H

20/1H

Diff.

-

Cerro Verde

117

3

+114

Candelaria/Ojos

34

9

+25

Cu

Sierra Gorda

61

-61

+122

Acids/Jinlong/MSMMBC

25

6

+19

Total

237

-43

+280

Ni

Figesbal/NAC/Others

13

10

+3

NECC/NK/MSZ/others

-6

-11

+5

Total

244

-44

+288

Segment

Mineral Resources

222

-72

+294

Smelting & Refining

38

16

+22

Materials/Others

-16

12

-28

Total

244

-44

+288

Main changes in financial income/cost and other income/cost

(amount displayed in profit and loss)

JPY100M

21/1H

20/1H

Diff.

-

Finance income/cost (exchange gain/loss from valuation of financial assets and liabilities)

11

-26

+37

Other income/cost (exchange gain/loss from settlement of other assets and liabilities)

-2

0

-2

(4)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
01:18aNotice Regarding Earnings and Dividend Forecast etc.
PU
01:18aFY2021 Capital Expenditure and Total Investment Plan
PU
01:18aNotice on the Selection to Apply to the New Market Segment “Prime Market”
PU
01:08aConsolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
PU
01:08aNotice regarding Difference of Figures between Forecast of Consolidated Operating Resul..
PU
01:08aFY2021 Capital Expenditure and Total Investment Plans
PU
01:08aNotice on the Selection to Apply to the New Market Segment "Prime Market"
PU
01:08aReview of the development plan of the Cote Gold Project (Canada)
PU
01:08a(Digest) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
PU
01:08aSupplementary Explanation for Financial Summary 2nd Quarter FY2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 161 B 10 214 M 10 214 M
Net income 2022 152 B 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net Debt 2022 252 B 2 220 M 2 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,93x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 1 207 B 10 637 M 10 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 7 072
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4 391,00 JPY
Average target price 4 946,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Nozaki President & Representative Director
Yoshiaki Nakazato Chairman
Masahiro Morimoto Manager-Accounting & Head-Secretariat
Atsushi Idegami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Hitoshi Taimatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.11%10 637
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.42.20%54 392
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.78%45 921
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.120.71%19 228
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.29.08%4 821
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED41.88%4 087