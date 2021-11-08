Supplementary Explanation for Financial Summary 2nd Quarter FY2021
Supplementary Explanation for Financial Summary
2nd Quarter FY2021
【IFRS】
November 8th, 2021
Comparison
FY2021/1H Result vs FY2020/1H Result and FY2021/1H Forecast in Aug.
JPY 100M
21/1H
20/1H
Diff.
③21/1H
Diff.
① Result
②Result
①-②
Forecast in Aug.
①-③
Net sales
5,979
4,067
+1,912
5,660
+319
Gross profit
1,147
562
+585
990
+157
Profit before tax
1,217
259
+958
1,060
+157
Net income *1
1,138
175
+963
780
+358
(Inventory evaluation P&L)
39
6
+33
33
+6
(Other exchange gain / loss *2)
9
-26
+35
2
+7
Cu ($/t)
9,541
5,931
+3,610
9,356
+185
Ni ($/lb)
8.27
5.99
+2.28
7.69
+0.58
Au ($/toz)
1,803
1,811
-8
1,783
+20
Co ($/lb)
22.43
14.84
+7.59
19.34
+3.09
Exchange (￥/$)
109.81
106.92
+2.89
109.75
+0.06
Exchange
21/9E
21/6E
21/3E
20/12E
20/9E
(￥/$)
111.95
110.61
110.71
103.50
105.78
(Note) Changes in accounting policies regarding non-free supplied materials were retroactively applied to sales of 2020 /2Q
【Comparison 2021/2H vs 2020/1H ① -②】
Profit before tax +958
Metal Price/Exchange +886 (Metal Price +838 (Cu +679, Ni +123, Co +26, Au +7, etc.), Exchange +4, Inventory evaluation +44), Quantity +2, Other exchange gain / loss +35, Cost@ -54, Material Business +113, Cost associated with QB2 project suspension +39, Others -63
【Comparison 2021/1H Result vs Forecast in Aug. ① -③】
Profit before tax +157
Metal Price/Exchange +77 (Metal Price +70 (Cu +2, Ni +49, Co +18, Au +1, etc.), Exchange +1,
Inventory evaluation +6), Other exchange gain / loss +7, Material Business +10, Ohters +44
New and Old Forecast of FY2021 (in Nov. vs in Aug.) / 1H Result vs 2H Forecast
JPY100M
① 21/1H
②21/2H
③FY2021
④FY2021
Diff.
Diff.
Result
Forecast in Nov.
Forecast in Nov.
Forecast in May.
③－④
②－①
Net sales
5,979
5,771
11,750
10,470
+1,280
-208
Gross profit
1,147
833
1,980
1,500
+480
-314
Profit before tax
1,217
1,443
2,660
1,380
+1,280
+226
Net income *1
1,138
1,002
2,140
1,040
+1,100
-136
(Inventory evaluation P&L)
39
-46
-7
-154
+147
-85
(Other exchange gain / loss *2)
9
-4
5
0
+5
-13
Cu ($/t)
9,541
8,600
9,071
7,800
+1,271
-941
Ni ($/lb)
8.27
8.00
8.14
7.00
+1.14
-0.27
Au ($/toz)
1,803
1,700
1,751
1,700
+51
-103
Co ($/lb)
22.43
20.00
21.21
15.00
+6.21
-2.43
Exchange (￥/$)
109.81
110.00
109.90
107.00
+2.90
+0.19
【Diff. of FY2021 Forecast in Nov. vs Forecast in May. ③-④】
Profit before tax +1,280
Metal price / Exchange +759(Metal price +566 (Cu +357, Ni +140, Co +54, Au +20, etc.), Exchange +51, Inventory evaluation +142), Quantity -12, Other exchange gain/loss +5, Cost@ -186, Material business +70, Transferring Interest of Sierra Gorda +700, Others -56
【Diff. of FY2021 2H Forecast vs 1H Result ②-①】
Profit before tax +226
Metal price / Exchange -260(Metal price -193 (Cu -120, Ni -47, Co -14, Au -11, etc.), Exchange +17, Inventory evaluation -84), Quantity +53, Other exchange gain/loss -13, Cost@ -34, Material business -80, Transferring Interest of Sierra Gorda +700, exclude Sierra Gorda from Equity methode(2H) -42, Others -98
*1: Net income (loss)＝Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
*2: Other exchange gain / loss: Exchange gain or loss included in Finance income (or cost) and Other income (or expenses).
(1)
Metal price and Exchange rate
Copper ($/t)
Copper (￠ /lb)
Nickel ($/lb)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Apr
6,445
5,048
9,336
292
229
423
5.81
5.33
7.48
May
6,028
5,234
10,184
273
237
462
5.44
5.50
7.99
Jun
5,868
5,742
9,612
266
260
436
5.43
5.76
8.14
1QAve.
6,114
5,341
9,711
277
242
440
5.56
5.53
7.87
Jul
5,940
6,354
9,434
269
288
428
6.11
6.05
8.54
Aug
5,708
6,497
9,357
259
295
424
7.11
6.57
8.69
Sep
5,745
6,712
9,324
261
304
423
8.02
6.74
8.80
2QAve.
5,798
6,521
9,372
263
296
425
7.08
6.46
8.68
Oct
5,743
6,703
260
304
7.76
6.90
Nov
5,860
7,063
266
320
6.89
7.16
Dec
6,062
7,755
275
352
6.26
7.62
3QAve.
5,888
7,174
267
325
6.97
7.23
Jan
6,049
7,971
274
362
6.15
8.10
Feb
5,686
8,460
258
384
5.78
8.42
Mar
5,179
9,005
235
408
5.39
7.47
4QAve.
5,638
8,479
256
385
5.77
7.99
FY Ave.
5,860
6,879
266
312
6.35
6.80
Jan-Dec Ave.
6,005
6,169
272
280
6.31
6.25
Oct.-Mar.(FCST in Nov.)
8,600
390
8.00
FY2021(FCST in Nov.)
9,071
411
8.14
FY2021(FCST in May.)
7,800
354
7.00
Cobalt ($/lb)(Standard-Low)
Gold (＄/toz)
Exchange （￥/US$)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Apr
15.36
15.55
21.48
1,287
1,681
1,760
111.73
107.96
109.15
May
16.07
14.91
20.03
1,284
1,716
1,850
109.87
107.35
109.20
Jun
14.23
14.45
20.50
1,359
1,733
1,835
108.12
107.56
110.14
1QAve.
15.22
14.97
20.67
1,310
1,710
1,815
109.91
107.62
109.50
Jul
12.61
13.82
24.20
1,414
1,842
1,807
108.28
106.84
110.31
Aug
14.69
14.97
23.97
1,498
1,970
1,784
106.33
106.05
109.85
Sep
17.16
15.36
24.40
1,511
1,923
1,779
107.45
105.77
110.18
2QAve.
14.82
14.72
24.19
1,474
1,912
1,790
107.35
106.22
110.11
Oct
17.67
15.56
1,495
1,901
108.15
105.27
Nov
16.67
15.51
1,471
1,866
108.90
104.42
Dec
15.34
15.45
1,478
1,855
109.25
103.85
3QAve.
16.56
15.50
1,481
1,874
108.77
104.51
Jan
15.86
17.31
1,561
1,868
109.39
103.70
Feb
16.80
22.38
1,598
1,811
109.99
105.38
Mar
16.61
24.17
1,593
1,720
107.44
108.64
4QAve.
16.42
21.29
1,584
1,800
108.94
105.91
FY Ave.
15.76
16.62
1,462
1,824
108.74
106.07
Jan-Dec Ave.
16.09
15.40
1,392
1,770
109.06
106.82
Oct.-Mar.(FCST in Nov.)
20.00
1,700
110.00
FY2021(FCST in Nov.)
21.21
1,751
109.90
FY2021(FCST in May.)
15.00
1,700
107.00
LME Price
21/1Q
21/2Q
21/3-4Q(F)
E-Ni applied
Mar-May
7.65
Jun-Aug
8.46
Sep-Feb
8.13
Fe-Ni applied
Jan-Mar
7.99
Apr-Jun
7.87
Jul-Dec
8.34
Exchange
21/1Q
21/2Q
21/3-4Q(F)
E-Ni applied
Mar-May
109.00
Jun-Aug
110.10
Sep-Feb
110.03
Fe-Ni applied
Jan-Mar
105.91
Apr-Jun
109.50
Jul-Dec
110.06
(2)
Comparison
(2021/1H Result vs 2020/1H Result)
JPY100M
JPY100M
Gross Profit
Segment Profit (loss)
21/1H
20/1H
Diff.
21/1H
20/1H
Diff.
①
②
①-②
③
④
③-④
Mineral Resources
458
216
+242
Mineral Resources
674
121
+553
Smelting & Refining
553
257
+296
Smelting & Refining
502
152
+350
Materials
208
95
+113
Materials
130
17
+113
Others
11
9
+2
Others
0
-3
+3
Diff. Adjustment
-83
-15
-68
Diff. Adjustment
-89
-28
-61
Gross Profit
1,147
562
+585
Profit before tax
1,217
259
+958
<>
1. Mineral Resources
JPY100M
Diff.
Quantity
Price
Exchange
Cost@
Others
Hishikari (Au)
+39
+31
+4
+5
+4
-5
Morenci / NP (Cu)
+195
-7
+216
-1
-15
+2
Others
+8
Total
+242
Au Sales (t)
21/1H
20/1H
Diff.
Hishikari (Au)
3.7
3.1
+0.6
2．Smelting & Refining
JPY100M
Diff
Quantity
Price
Cost@
Inventory
Others
Copper
+134
+10
+8
+6
+19
+91
Nickel
+122
-21
+150
-41
+26
+8
Others*
+40
-1
+41
Total
+296
-11
+158
-35
+44
+140
*Others consisits mainly the eliminations of transactions within the segment.
・Inventory evaluation P&L
JPY100M
Total
Cu
Ni
Others
21/1H
+37
+23
+16
-2
20/1H
-7
+4
-10
-1
(3)
Comparison
(2021/1H Result vs 2020/1H Result) 3．Materials (Net sales)
