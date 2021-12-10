Sumitomo Mitsui Construction : Coporate Governance

The status of our corporate governance is as described below.
Basic concepts on corporate governance, capital structure, corporate attributes, and other basic information
1. Basic approach
The Group has constructed an efficient and fair management system, and in order to maintain close relationships with all stakeholders, including all shareholders, as well as customers, the local community, and employees, etc., as well as for transparent, fair, prompt, and decisive decision making, by improving sustainable growth and medium to long term corporate value, has adopted the following five points as the basic policy for its corporate governance.
Prompt management decision making
Highly strategic organizational design
Ensuring the transparency and rationality of corporate acts
Establishing an appropriate internal control system
Performing accountability through proper disclosure
Under this basic policy, we shall construct and operate an appropriate internal control system as a corporate group, shall work on the preparation and enhancement of the compliance system on an ongoing basis, and shall conduct a prompt and accurate response to various risks that have a significant effect on management.
[Reasons for not implementing each of the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated
(Applicable codes)
These statements are based on the codes after the June 2021 revision. In addition, they pertain to the listing on the Prime Market, which will be applied from April 2022.
4-10-1>
In order to ensure the transparency and fairness of officer personnel and officer remuneration, we have established the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors. Currently, the committee is composed of three Inside Directors, four Outside Directors, and two Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members (part-time), and the majority of the members are independent officers, including the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members; therefore, we have determined that the committee is sufficiently independent and that the structure is appropriate for strengthening the independence, objectivity, and accountability of the functions of the Board of Directors.
In addition, the authorities, roles, etc. of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee are described in "II Status of management organizations and other corporate governance systems related to managerial decision making, execution, and supervision 2. Matters relating to functions such as the execution of business, auditing, supervision, nomination, and the determination of remuneration (overview of the current corporate governance system) □ Decisions on the appointment, dismissal, and remuneration of officers" of this report.
[Disclosures based on each of the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] ]Updated
1-4>[Cross-shareholdings policy]
The Group, in comprehensive consideration of business strategy and business relationships with trading partners, etc., and from the perspective of maintaining and strengthening trading relationships with the companies that we have invested in to improve corporate value in the medium to long term, has cross-shareholdings. For individual cross-shareholdings, we verify the economic rationality, including the objective of the holding and whether or not the benefits and risks in conjunction with the holding are commensurate with the cost of capital, etc., as well as the future outlook, etc.
Based on the results of the verification, the Group's policy is to reduce the number of shares with diminished meaning behind their holding by selling them,we decided to sell shares of four companies and are sequentially proceeding with these sales. In addition, we also have plans for selling shares of a few other companies in FY2021.
In regard to the exercising of voting rights for cross-shareholdings, we make decisions of approval or disapproval based on whether or not the content of the proposal is contrary to the medium to long term improvement in corporate value of the company being invested in, and whether or not any major issues have arisen in relation to corporate governance at the company being invested in.
1-7> [Transactions between related parties]
Transactions with officers: Pursuant to the Board of Directors Rules, these are subject to the passing of a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors.
Transactions with major shareholders (holdings of 10% or more of voting rights): The Board of Directors verifies market price and transaction conditions, etc., in the same manner as for other general transactions, and a resolution is passed at a meeting of the Board of Directors.
2-4-1>
Concepts, human resource development policy, and internal environmental improvement policy for ensuring diversity, as well as the implementation status thereof
The Company believes that the source of competitiveness is "human resources" and that securing diverse human resources is the driving force for enhancing corporate value and for sustainable growth. Based on the motto - "Respect for Employees' Vitality" - stipulated in our Corporate Principles and in order to realize a work style that respects diversity, we promote diversity and inclusion by creating a working environment that allows each employee to fully exercise their abilities.
With regard to female employees, we believe that building an "environment where women can continuously work with peace of mind" in all workplaces will lead to the realization of a comfortable working environment for not only female employees, but all employees. We
promote the active participation of women with a view to long-term career development, such as promoting female employees to managerial positions, converting their career paths from non-career tracks to career tracks, establishing career consultation desks, and responding flexibly to their life events. In addition, in order to cultivate future female executives, we formulate and implement a "Female Executives Training Plan" to systematically train female executive candidates over a certain period of time.
With regard to foreign national employees, in conjunction with setting up a consultation desk for foreign employees working in Japan and their families as well as conducting business Japanese language training courses for foreign employees and foreign students who have received job offers from the Company, we have also prepared an English version of training materials for new recruits.
With regard to mid-career recruits, we conduct training for mid-career recruits with the aim of enhancing their overall understanding of our management philosophy, policies, and business, as well as creating a sense of belonging by getting them familiar with our corporate culture.
(2) Voluntary and measurable targets as well as current status of efforts in ensuring diversity The targets and current status concerning female employees (the Company only) are as follows. ・Target: 2.5% or more by the end of FY2021 (2.4% as of the end of September 2021)
・Target: 5% or more by the end of FY2024 (1.3% as of October 2021)
With regard to foreign national employees, the Company is promoting employees suitable for managerial positions taking into account their experiences, qualities, skills, etc., regardless of nationality. Although we have not set a target for the appointment of foreign national employees to managerial positions, we are giving due considerations to it in anticipation of the future progression of globalization, increase of foreign national employees, etc.
With regard to mid-career employees, the Company is promoting employees suitable for managerial positions taking into account their experiences, qualities, skills, etc., regardless of employment type. Although we have not set a target for the appointment of mid-career employees to managerial positions, we are giving due considerations to it in anticipation of the future diversification, increase, etc. of mid- career employees.
Our basic concepts and basic policy on corporate governance are as stated in "I. Basic concepts on corporate governance, capital structure, corporate attributes, and other basic information 1. Basic concepts" of this report.
The policies and procedures for determining individual officer remuneration are as described in "II. Overview of management organizations and other corporate governance systems related to managerial decision making 2. Matters relating to functions such as the execution of business, auditing, supervision, nomination, and the determination of remuneration (overview of the current corporate governance system)" of this report.
The policies and procedures for appointment and dismissal of management level executives as well as the nomination of candidate directors and audit & supervisory board members by the Board of Directors are as described in "II. Overview of management organizations and other corporate governance systems related to managerial decision making 2. Matters relating to functions such as the execution of business, auditing, supervision, nomination, and the determination of remuneration (overview of the current corporate governance system)" of this report.
In order to resolve long-term social issues, the Company is putting into practice sustainable business activities by taking advantage of the strengths it has cultivated over many years, including its technological capabilities, and by encouraging individual officers and employees to take future-oriented actions. For details on our sustainability concepts, policies, and initiatives, please see our company website.
(2) Investments in human capital, intellectual property, etc.
The Company is striving to create a corporate culture where diverse human resources can play an active role, and to develop a system and environment in which each employee can demonstrate their abilities. For details on our initiatives relating to human resources, please see our company website.
In addition, we plan to make disclosures on these matters in the next Medium-term Management Plan (2022-2024).
(3) Impact of risks and economic opportunities related to climate change on the Company's business activities and revenues
In May 2021, the Company announced its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and will promote responses to risks and opportunities related to climate change. We will also incorporate our response to risks and opportunities related to climate change into our next Medium-term Management Plan (2022-2024) to achieve a sustainable society and the Company's sustainable growth.
The Company has introduced an executive officer system to separate the supervisory function of the Board of Directors from the business execution function of executive officers. In regard to matters to be entrusted to executive officers, these matters are made subject to a clear resolution of a meeting of the Board of Directors, and the responsibilities, division of duties, and decision-making authority are clarified in subordinate rules, in accordance with the matter being entrusted.
4-8> [Effective use of independent outside directors
In order to further enhance the independence and objectivity of the supervisory function of the Audit & Supervisory Board and the monitoring and supervisory function of the Board of Directors, we have appointed four independent, outside directors, and communications and coordination, etc., with management being handled by the Secretariat of Board of Directors, an organization under the direct control of the Board of Directors. In addition, outside directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board regularly hold meetings at which they share information and exchange opinions on important managerial issues and the state of the Board of Directors, etc., and aim to work together.
4-9> [Independent determination criteria and qualities of independent outside directors]
The Company selects persons as independent outside directors on the condition that they meet the requirements for independent officers set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It should be noted that for persons involved in transactions, there is the requirement of not being a stakeholder of a "specified related business operator". In addition, we regard persons affiliated with an advising law firm or corporate accounting office as not being independent.
4-11-1>
From the perspective of maintaining a system appropriate to carry out business activities as a company listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in consideration of diversity including gender and internationality, members of the Board of Directors must possess not only skills in corporate management, sales and marketing, technology, risk management, compliance, and auditing, but also skills in terms of global competence, sustainability, as well as diversity promotion and human resource development.
As a comprehensive construction company mainly engaged in civil engineering and building construction, any person to be appointed an Inside Director of the Board must have considerable experience in businesses in these two fields.
Outside Directors will be appointed to constitute at least one-third of the Board, and they include those who have managerial experience at other companies and will supplement the skills of Inside Directors for conducting appropriate decision-making and supervision.
Following discussions within the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, where the majority of committee members are independent Outside Directors and part-time Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the Board of Directors will decide upon the policy pertaining to the nomination of director candidates and the specific proposals for candidate nomination while respecting the opinions of said Committee to the greatest possible extent.
An overview of the results of assessments on the current situation concerning the effectiveness of the Board of Directors conducted by directors and audit & supervisory board members is disclosed on the Company's website. We seek advice and opinions for further improvements, and endeavor to contribute to the effectiveness of the Board of Directors.
We endeavor to utilize opportunities to provide executive training, etc., for directors, and to cultivate their qualities as managers. In addition, we provide members of the Board of Directors with opportunities to learn the knowledge required for business management, including corporate law and corporate governance, as well as for regular training on management information, and aim to cultivate their skills so that they can achieve their missions as members of the Board of Directors.
5-1> [Policy on constructive dialog with shareholders]
We hold various meeting as an opportunity for communication with shareholders and investors, including general meetings of shareholders, annual financial results briefings for analysts, and individual meetings, and we endeavor to provide explanations on the corporate management and business activities of the Company, and aim to enhance content based on the opinions and requests, etc., of shareholders and investors.
These aforementioned dialogs with shareholders and investors are supervised by the Division Director the Corporate Planning Division and the Division Director the Administration Division, and assistance is provided by the managers of the Public Relations Office, Planning Department, and General Affairs Department. The related internal departments that assist with dialog engage in business while actively collaborating in matters such as the creation and review of disclosure materials and the sharing of information, towards the realization of constructive dialog.
The content of dialog with all shareholders and investors is reported by the Division Director the division concerned to the Board of Directors, and an explanation is provided on the Company's response policy as necessary.
When engaging in dialog with shareholders and investors, we appropriately manage insider information in accordance with our internal regulations entitled "Insider Trading Management Regulations". It should be noted that the period from the day following the quarterly settlement date until the settlement announcement date has been positioned as a "silent period" in which we refrain from dialog concerning settlement information.
5-2> [Formulation and publication of management strategy and management plan]
The Company regularly calculates the cost of capital. We formulate our business operations and management strategy based on the calculated cost of capital, and are aware of achieving an ROE (return on equity) that is at a level which exceeds the cost of shareholders' equity in the Company.
In addition, in regard to the formulated management strategy, we check and analyze the progress status each year, and conduct reviews on the allocation of management resources, including investment in new technology development and human resource development. In the future as well, towards improving corporate value, we shall endeavor to secure profits that exceed the cost of shareholders' equity.
As for the status of response to other codes revised in June 2021, it is as described in "V Other 2. Other matters relating to the corporate governance system" at the end of this report.
2. Capital Composition
Foreign stockholding ratio
30% or more
Updated
[Status of Major Shareholders] Updated
Name or Title
Number of Shares
Ratio (%)
Held (Shares)
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
19,015,000
12.16
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
5,631,700
3.60
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
5,397,965
3.45
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.
5,340,413
3.41
City Index Eleventh Co., Ltd.
4,161,000
2.66
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd.
3,461,671
2.21
JPMBL RE BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LIMITED COLL EQUITY
3,385,569
2.16
NORTHERN TRUST GLOBAL SERVICES SE, LUXEMBOURG RE LUDU RE: UCITS
3,301,120
2.11
CLIENTS 15.
315 PCT NON TREATY ACCOUNT
MSIP CLIENT SECURITIES
2,749,900
1.75
JUNIPER
2,449,700
1.56
Presence or absence of controlling
―――
shareholders (excludes parent company)
Presence or absence of parent company
None
Supplementary Explanation Updated
[Status of major shareholders] Described based on the registry of shareholders current as of September 30, 2021.
The Company hold 6,380,000 treasury shares, however, when calculating the ratio in [Status of Major Shareholders], these treasury shares were not included in the total number of issued shares.
3. Corporate Attributes
Listed exchange and market classification
Settlement Date
Industry
Number of (consolidated) employees as of the end of the immediately preceding fiscal year
(Consolidated) sales in the immediately preceding fiscal year
Number of consolidated subsidiaries as of the end of the immediately preceding fiscal year
Tokyo 1st Section
March
Construction
Over 1,000
Between 100 billion yen and 1 trillion yen
Between 10 and 50
4. Guidelines on measures to protect minority shareholders at the time of transactions, etc., with controlling shareholders
―――
5. Other special circumstances that have a major impact on corporate governance Updated
About listed subsidiaries
The corporate group of the Company includes the listed subsidiary SUMIKEN MITSUI ROAD CO., LTD., and the ratio of voting rights in said company held by our Company is 53.94% (as of September 30, 2021).
Said subsidiary, through the laying of roads and parking lots, the construction of condominium exteriors, as well as the manufacture and sale of asphalt mixes, is involved in a part of the construction business of the Group, and conducts corporate activities that emphasize profitability in order to contribute to mutual development, under the basic policy of the maintenance of voluntary action and independence.
The situation of it being a listed company leads to the maintenance of social credibility, and as it is a major tool for expanding public works, we are aiming to ensure that the company maximizes its corporate value against the background of its social credibility as a listed company; we believe that this will directly lead to an increase in the corporate value of the Group itself.
The Company respects the interest of minority shareholders in the management of subsidiaries that have minority shareholders, and performs appropriate procedures for the setting of transaction conditions, etc., as well, based on the same principle of competition as other partner companies, so as to ensure that no unjust or unreasonable transactions are forced.
The Company has constructed an internal control system to cover the corporate group, and in order to improve the corporate value of the Group, engages in ongoing initiatives to improve and strengthen the compliance system, provides a prompt and accurate response to various risks that may have a significant impact on management, and in addition, has formed a highly transparent corporate group through the making of proper information disclosures to stakeholders and society.
