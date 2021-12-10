Sumitomo Mitsui Construction : Coporate Governance

Corporate Governance

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. Last Update: December10, 2021 Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd. President and Representative Director Shigetoshi Kondo Inquiries: 03-4582-3000 Securities Code: 1821 https://www.smcon.co.jp

The status of our corporate governance is as described below.

Basic concepts on corporate governance, capital structure, corporate attributes, and other basic information

1. Basic approach

The Group has constructed an efficient and fair management system, and in order to maintain close relationships with all stakeholders, including all shareholders, as well as customers, the local community, and employees, etc., as well as for transparent, fair, prompt, and decisive decision making, by improving sustainable growth and medium to long term corporate value, has adopted the following five points as the basic policy for its corporate governance.

Prompt management decision making Highly strategic organizational design Ensuring the transparency and rationality of corporate acts Establishing an appropriate internal control system Performing accountability through proper disclosure

Under this basic policy, we shall construct and operate an appropriate internal control system as a corporate group, shall work on the preparation and enhancement of the compliance system on an ongoing basis, and shall conduct a prompt and accurate response to various risks that have a significant effect on management.

[Reasons for not implementing each of the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated

(Applicable codes)

These statements are based on the codes after the June 2021 revision. In addition, they pertain to the listing on the Prime Market, which will be applied from April 2022.

4-10-1>

In order to ensure the transparency and fairness of officer personnel and officer remuneration, we have established the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee as an advisory body to the Board of Directors. Currently, the committee is composed of three Inside Directors, four Outside Directors, and two Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members (part-time), and the majority of the members are independent officers, including the Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members; therefore, we have determined that the committee is sufficiently independent and that the structure is appropriate for strengthening the independence, objectivity, and accountability of the functions of the Board of Directors.

In addition, the authorities, roles, etc. of the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee are described in "II Status of management organizations and other corporate governance systems related to managerial decision making, execution, and supervision 2. Matters relating to functions such as the execution of business, auditing, supervision, nomination, and the determination of remuneration (overview of the current corporate governance system) □ Decisions on the appointment, dismissal, and remuneration of officers" of this report.

[Disclosures based on each of the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] ] Updated

1-4>[Cross-shareholdings policy]

The Group, in comprehensive consideration of business strategy and business relationships with trading partners, etc., and from the perspective of maintaining and strengthening trading relationships with the companies that we have invested in to improve corporate value in the medium to long term, has cross-shareholdings. For individual cross-shareholdings, we verify the economic rationality, including the objective of the holding and whether or not the benefits and risks in conjunction with the holding are commensurate with the cost of capital, etc., as well as the future outlook, etc.

Based on the results of the verification, the Group's policy is to reduce the number of shares with diminished meaning behind their holding by selling them,we decided to sell shares of four companies and are sequentially proceeding with these sales. In addition, we also have plans for selling shares of a few other companies in FY2021.

In regard to the exercising of voting rights for cross-shareholdings, we make decisions of approval or disapproval based on whether or not the content of the proposal is contrary to the medium to long term improvement in corporate value of the company being invested in, and whether or not any major issues have arisen in relation to corporate governance at the company being invested in.

1-7> [Transactions between related parties]

Transactions with officers: Pursuant to the Board of Directors Rules, these are subject to the passing of a resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors.

Transactions with major shareholders (holdings of 10% or more of voting rights): The Board of Directors verifies market price and transaction conditions, etc., in the same manner as for other general transactions, and a resolution is passed at a meeting of the Board of Directors.

2-4-1>