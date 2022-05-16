Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/16 02:00:00 am EDT
3902.00 JPY   +1.19%
11:18aAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 bln deal
RE
04:08aJapan's top lender MUFG expects profit fall after record year
RE
02:56aJapan's Nikkei extends gains, though China's slowdown fears weigh
RE
Aircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 bln deal

05/16/2022 | 11:18am EDT
Illustration shows SMBC Aviation Captial logo

DUBLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world's top five aircraft lessors, agreed to buy smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for $6.7 billion in enterprise value, the two companies said on Monday.

The deal to create a combined company with 37 billion euros ($38.45 billion) in assets comes six months after AerCap Holdings NV consolidated its position as the world's largest aircraft lessor through its takeover of General Electric's leasing business.

SMBC, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , said it would become the second-largest global player by number of aircraft, including jets it currently has on order.

"We are undertaking this transaction at a strategic point in the cycle with a strong recovery building across the global airline industry and we expect the transaction to be accretive to SMBC Aviation Capital's return on capital," SMBC Chief Executive Officer Peter Barrett said in a statement.

SMBC said any Goshawk-owned aircraft that are located in Russia and subject to EU sanctions are excluded from the transaction.

Dublin-based Goshawk is a 50-50 joint venture between Hong Kong-based conglomerate NWS Holdings Ltd and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd.

The $30 billion AerCap acquisition was widely predicted to spur further consolidation in a sector that finances over half of the world's passenger jet output, in deals worth around $150 billion of aircraft every year. ($1 = 0.9624 euro) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. -0.16% 44.69 Delayed Quote.-31.69%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -2.11% 114 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.72% 7.11 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
PSI 20 INDEX 0.60% 5739.32 Real-time Quote.2.44%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION -1.46% 1820.5 Delayed Quote.8.64%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.19% 3902 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 878 B 22 269 M 22 269 M
Net income 2022 689 B 5 333 M 5 333 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,74x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 5 349 B 41 392 M 41 392 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 86 800
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 902,00 JPY
Average target price 4 970,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-2.21%40 904
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.79%349 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.95%283 361
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.11%175 700
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.13%161 621