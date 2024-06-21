CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Items

Balance sheet as in

published financial statements

(As of Mar. 31, 2024)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

72,661,204

Call loans

4,305,503

Receivables under resale agreements

1,781,354

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

2,538,794

Monetary claims bought

2,370,100

Trading assets

2,702,185

Securities

34,666,605

Loans and bills discounted

101,124,712

Foreign exchanges

1,941,854

Other assets

8,879,250

Tangible fixed assets

746,606

Intangible fixed assets

341,974

Prepaid pension cost

479,688

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

15,712,360

Reserve for possible loan losses

(523,385)

Reserve for possible losses on investments

(6,630)

Total assets

249,722,179

Liabilities

Deposits

153,494,437

Negotiable certificates of deposit

14,826,777

Call money

1,028,135

Payables under repurchase agreements

12,357,578

Payables under securities lending transactions

669,425

Commercial paper

1,549,515

Trading liabilities

1,823,239

Borrowed money

25,119,261

Foreign exchanges

2,907,692

Bonds

472,161

Due to trust account

1,810,236

Other liabilities

9,427,116

Reserve for employee bonuses

14,343

Reserve for executive bonuses

1,344

Reserve for point service program

1,581

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

8,283

Deferred tax liabilities

429,760

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

27,316

Acceptances and guarantees

15,712,360

Total liabilities

241,680,568

Net assets

Capital stock

1,770,996

Capital surplus

1,774,554

Retained earnings

3,496,700

Treasury stock

(210,003)

Total stockholders' equity

6,832,248

Net unrealized gains or losses on other securities

1,803,310

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

(618,692)

Land revaluation excess

24,744

Total valuation and translation adjustments

1,209,362

Total net assets

8,041,611

Total liabilities and net assets

249,722,179

Note: The regulatory balance sheet is the same as the accounting balance sheet.

(Millions of yen)

Reference to

Reference to

Template CC1

appended table

6-a

6-b

6-c

6-d

2

3

6-e

7-a

7-b

6-f

4-a

4-b

1-a

1-b

1-c

1-d

5

(a)

(Appended Table)

1. Stockholders' equity

(1) Balance sheet

Balance sheet items

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2024

Ref. No.

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury stock

Total stockholders' equity

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

1,770,996

1,774,554

3,496,700

(210,003)

6,832,248

As of Mar. 31,

2024

Including eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement

Including eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement

Eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

1-a

1-b

1-c

1-d

Basel III Template

No.

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related capital surplus and retained earnings

of which: capital and capital surplus

of which: retained earnings

of which: treasury stock (-)

of which: other than the above

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown

Stockholders' equity attributable to common shares (before

6,832,248 adjusting national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed))

3,335,548

3,496,700

  • Stockholders' equity attributable to preferred shares with a loss absorbency clause upon entering into effectively bankruptcy

1a

2

1c

31a

2. Intangible fixed assets

(1) Balance sheet

Balance sheet items

Intangible fixed assets

Income taxes related to above

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Goodwill

Other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights

Mortgage servicing rights

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

3. Prepaid pension cost

(1) Balance sheet

Balance sheet items

Prepaid pension cost

Income taxes related to above

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Prepaid pension cost

As of Mar. 31,

2024

341,974

104,712

As of Mar. 31,

2024

237,262 Software and other

As of Mar. 31,

2024

479,688

146,880

As of Mar. 31,

2024

332,807

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

Ref. No.

2

Basel III Template

No.

8

9

20

24

74

Ref. No.

3

Basel III Template

No.

15

4. Deferred tax assets

(1) Balance sheet

Balance sheet items

Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

Tax effects on intangible fixed assets

Tax effects on prepaid pension cost

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

5. Deferred gains or losses on derivatives under hedge accounting

(1) Balance sheet

Balance sheet items

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2024

429,760

27,316

104,712

146,880

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2024

  • This item does not agree with the amount reported on the balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
  • This item does not agree with the amount reported on the balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2024

(618,692)

Ref. No.

4-a

4-b

Basel III Template

No.

10

21

25

75

Ref. No.

5

(2) Composition of capital

(Millions of yen)

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2024

Excluding those items whose valuation differences arising from

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

(698,455)

hedged items are recognized as "Total valuation and translation

adjustments"

6. Items associated with investments in the capital of financial institutions

(1) Balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

Balance sheet items

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2024

Trading assets

2,702,185

Including trading account securities and derivatives for trading

assets

Basel III Template

No.

11

Ref. No.

6-a

Securities

34,666,605

Loans and bills discounted

101,124,712

Other assets

8,879,250

Trading liabilities

1,823,239

Other liabilities

9,427,116

Including subordinated loans Including derivatives

Including trading account securities sold and derivatives for trading liabilities

Including derivatives

6-b

6-c

6-d

6-e

6-f

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Investments in own capital instruments Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital Tier 2 capital

Reciprocal cross-holdings in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities

Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the 10% threshold)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities

Non-significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities

Significant investments in the common stock of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)

7. Other capital instruments

(1) Balance sheet

As of Mar. 31,

2024

867,125

69,027

14,973

4,838

778,284

650,740

82,978

45,399

522,362

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Basel III Template

No.

16

37

52

17

38

53

18

39

54

72

19

23

40

55

73

Balance sheet items

Borrowed money

Bonds

Total

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

As of Mar. 31,

2024

25,119,261

472,161

25,591,423

As of Mar. 31,

2024

1,967,330

948,121

Remarks

Ref. No.

7-a

7-b

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

Basel III Template

No.

32

46

