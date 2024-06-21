CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
Items
Balance sheet as in
published financial statements
(As of Mar. 31, 2024)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
72,661,204
Call loans
4,305,503
Receivables under resale agreements
1,781,354
Receivables under securities borrowing transactions
2,538,794
Monetary claims bought
2,370,100
Trading assets
2,702,185
Securities
34,666,605
Loans and bills discounted
101,124,712
Foreign exchanges
1,941,854
Other assets
8,879,250
Tangible fixed assets
746,606
Intangible fixed assets
341,974
Prepaid pension cost
479,688
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
15,712,360
Reserve for possible loan losses
(523,385)
Reserve for possible losses on investments
(6,630)
Total assets
249,722,179
Liabilities
Deposits
153,494,437
Negotiable certificates of deposit
14,826,777
Call money
1,028,135
Payables under repurchase agreements
12,357,578
Payables under securities lending transactions
669,425
Commercial paper
1,549,515
Trading liabilities
1,823,239
Borrowed money
25,119,261
Foreign exchanges
2,907,692
Bonds
472,161
Due to trust account
1,810,236
Other liabilities
9,427,116
Reserve for employee bonuses
14,343
Reserve for executive bonuses
1,344
Reserve for point service program
1,581
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
8,283
Deferred tax liabilities
429,760
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
27,316
Acceptances and guarantees
15,712,360
Total liabilities
241,680,568
Net assets
Capital stock
1,770,996
Capital surplus
1,774,554
Retained earnings
3,496,700
Treasury stock
(210,003)
Total stockholders' equity
6,832,248
Net unrealized gains or losses on other securities
1,803,310
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
(618,692)
Land revaluation excess
24,744
Total valuation and translation adjustments
1,209,362
Total net assets
8,041,611
Total liabilities and net assets
249,722,179
Note: The regulatory balance sheet is the same as the accounting balance sheet.
(Millions of yen)
Reference to
Reference to
Template CC1
appended table
6-a
6-b
6-c
6-d
2
3
6-e
7-a
7-b
6-f
4-a
4-b
1-a
1-b
1-c
1-d
5
(a)
(Appended Table)
1. Stockholders' equity
(1) Balance sheet
Balance sheet items
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2024
Ref. No.
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury stock
Total stockholders' equity
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
1,770,996
1,774,554
3,496,700
(210,003)
6,832,248
As of Mar. 31,
2024
Including eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement
Including eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement
Eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
1-a
1-b
1-c
1-d
Basel III Template
No.
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related capital surplus and retained earnings
of which: capital and capital surplus
of which: retained earnings
of which: treasury stock (-)
of which: other than the above
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown
Stockholders' equity attributable to common shares (before
6,832,248 adjusting national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed))
3,335,548
3,496,700
－
－
- Stockholders' equity attributable to preferred shares with a loss absorbency clause upon entering into effectively bankruptcy
1a
2
1c
31a
2. Intangible fixed assets
(1) Balance sheet
Balance sheet items
Intangible fixed assets
Income taxes related to above
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Goodwill
Other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights
Mortgage servicing rights
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
3. Prepaid pension cost
(1) Balance sheet
Balance sheet items
Prepaid pension cost
Income taxes related to above
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Prepaid pension cost
As of Mar. 31,
2024
341,974
104,712
As of Mar. 31,
2024
－
237,262 Software and other
－
－
－
－
As of Mar. 31,
2024
479,688
146,880
As of Mar. 31,
2024
332,807
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
Ref. No.
2
Basel III Template
No.
8
9
20
24
74
Ref. No.
3
Basel III Template
No.
15
4. Deferred tax assets
(1) Balance sheet
Balance sheet items
Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
Tax effects on intangible fixed assets
Tax effects on prepaid pension cost
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
5. Deferred gains or losses on derivatives under hedge accounting
(1) Balance sheet
Balance sheet items
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2024
429,760
27,316
104,712
146,880
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2024
- This item does not agree with the amount reported on the balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
- This item does not agree with the amount reported on the balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
－
－
－
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2024
(618,692)
Ref. No.
4-a
4-b
Basel III Template
No.
10
21
25
75
Ref. No.
5
(2) Composition of capital
(Millions of yen)
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2024
Excluding those items whose valuation differences arising from
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
(698,455)
hedged items are recognized as "Total valuation and translation
adjustments"
6. Items associated with investments in the capital of financial institutions
(1) Balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
Balance sheet items
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2024
Trading assets
2,702,185
Including trading account securities and derivatives for trading
assets
Basel III Template
No.
11
Ref. No.
6-a
Securities
34,666,605
Loans and bills discounted
101,124,712
Other assets
8,879,250
Trading liabilities
1,823,239
Other liabilities
9,427,116
Including subordinated loans Including derivatives
Including trading account securities sold and derivatives for trading liabilities
Including derivatives
6-b
6-c
6-d
6-e
6-f
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Investments in own capital instruments Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital Tier 2 capital
Reciprocal cross-holdings in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities
Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the 10% threshold)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities
Non-significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities
Significant investments in the common stock of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)
7. Other capital instruments
(1) Balance sheet
As of Mar. 31,
2024
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
867,125
69,027
14,973
4,838
778,284
650,740
－
－
82,978
45,399
522,362
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Basel III Template
No.
16
37
52
17
38
53
18
39
54
72
19
23
40
55
73
Balance sheet items
Borrowed money
Bonds
Total
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
As of Mar. 31,
2024
25,119,261
472,161
25,591,423
As of Mar. 31,
2024
1,967,330
948,121
Remarks
Ref. No.
7-a
7-b
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
Basel III Template
No.
32
46
