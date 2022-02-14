Log in
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet (404KB)

02/14/2022
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

a

Items

Consolidated balance sheet as in

published financial statements

(As of Dec. 31, 2021)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

73,199,223

Call loans and bills bought

4,732,709

Receivables under resale agreements

5,246,295

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

5,132,038

Monetary claims bought

5,298,362

Trading assets

7,408,750

Money held in trust

310

Securities

36,450,576

Loans and bills discounted

88,014,485

Foreign exchanges

3,196,130

Lease receivables and investment assets

229,075

Other assets

8,608,481

Tangible fixed assets

1,483,064

Intangible fixed assets

934,002

Net defined benefit asset

591,511

Deferred tax assets

45,387

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

10,843,754

Reserve for possible loan losses

(765,998)

Total assets

250,648,163

Liabilities

Deposits

146,414,241

Negotiable certificates of deposit

12,724,386

Call money and bills sold

827,534

Payables under repurchase agreements

17,220,652

Payables under securities lending transactions

1,073,187

Commercial paper

2,350,773

Trading liabilities

4,999,602

Borrowed money

18,735,444

Foreign exchanges

1,362,928

Short-term bonds

374,000

Bonds

9,581,058

Due to trust account

2,333,682

Other liabilities

8,668,763

Reserve for employee bonuses

54,351

Net defined benefit liability

42,546

Reserve for executive retirement benefits

1,046

Reserve for point service program

24,565

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

6,448

Reserve for losses on interest repayment

113,038

Reserves under the special laws

3,990

Deferred tax liabilities

541,157

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

29,298

Acceptances and guarantees

10,843,754

Total liabilities

238,326,456

Net assets

Capital stock

2,341,878

Capital surplus

693,709

Retained earnings

6,834,716

Treasury stock

(13,424)

Total stockholders' equity

9,856,880

Net unrealized gains or losses on other securities

2,050,217

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

(52,821)

Land revaluation excess

36,254

Foreign currency translation adjustments

230,666

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

108,214

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,372,531

Stock acquisition rights

1,498

Non-controlling interests

90,796

Total net assets

12,321,706

Total liabilities and net assets

250,648,163

Note: The regulatory scope of consolidation is the same as the accounting scope of consolidation.

(Millions of yen)

b

c

Reference to

Reference to

Template CC1

appended table

7-a

3-b,7-b

7-c

7-d

3-a

4

5-a

7-e

9-a

9-b

7-f

5-b

5-c

1-a

1-b

1-c

1-d

6

(a)

2, 8-a

8-b

(Appended Table)

1. Stockholders' equity

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated balance sheet items

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

Capital stock

2,341,878

Capital surplus

693,709

Retained earnings

6,834,716

Treasury stock

(13,424)

Total stockholders' equity

9,856,880

(2) Composition of capital

(Millions of yen)

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

Ref. No.

1-a

1-b

1-c

1-d

Basel III Template No.

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related capital surplus and retained earnings

of which: capital and capital surplus

of which: retained earnings

of which: treasury stock (-)

of which: other than the above

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown

Stockholders' equity attributable to common shares (before

9,856,880 adjusting national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed))

3,035,588

6,834,716

13,424

  • Stockholders' equity attributable to preferred shares with a loss absorbency clause upon entering into effectively bankruptcy

1a

2

1c

31a

2. Stock acquisition rights

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Stock acquisition rights

of which: Stock acquisition rights issued by bank holding company

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Stock acquisition rights to common shares

Stock acquisition rights to Additional Tier 1 instruments Stock acquisition rights to Tier 2 instruments

3. Intangible fixed assets

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Intangible fixed assets Securities

of which: goodwill attributable to equity-method investees

Income taxes related to above

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Goodwill (including those equivalent)

Other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights

Mortgage servicing rights

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

As of Dec. 31,

2021

1,498

1,498

As of Dec. 31,

2021

1,498

As of Dec. 31,

2021

934,002

36,450,576

125,141

182,874

As of Dec. 31,

2021

442,329

433,939 Software and other

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

Ref. No.

2

Basel III Template No.

1b

31b

46

Ref. No.

3-a

3-b

Basel III Template No.

8

9

20

24

74

4. Net defined benefit asset

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Net defined benefit asset

Income taxes related to above

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Net defined benefit asset

5. Deferred tax assets

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Deferred tax assets Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

Tax effects on intangible fixed assets

Tax effects on net defined benefit asset

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

(Millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

591,511

181,223

(Millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

410,288

(Millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

45,387

541,157

29,298

182,874

181,223

(Millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

Ref. No.

4

Basel III Template No.

15

Ref. No.

5-a

5-b

5-c

Basel III Template No.

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding

those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax3,760 liability)

This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.

10

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

6. Deferred gains or losses on derivatives under hedge accounting

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

20,568

20,568

As of Dec. 31,

2021

(52,821)

This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

21

25

75

Ref. No.

6

(2) Composition of capital

(Millions of yen)

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

Excluding those items whose valuation differences arising from

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

(51,597) hedged items are recognized as "Accumulated other

comprehensive income"

7. Items associated with investments in the capital of financial institutions

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated balance sheet items

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

Basel III Template No.

11

Ref. No.

Trading assets

7,408,750

Securities

36,450,576

Loans and bills discounted

88,014,485

Other assets

8,608,481

Trading liabilities

4,999,602

Other liabilities

8,668,763

Including trading account securities and derivatives for trading assets

Including subordinated loans Including derivatives

Including trading account securities sold and derivatives for trading liabilities

Including derivatives

7-a

7-b

7-c

7-d

7-e

7-f

(2) Composition of capital

(Millions of yen)

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

Investments in own capital instruments

4,918

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

4,918

Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital

0

Reciprocal cross-holdings in the capital of banking, financial

and insurance entities

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance

entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own

1,222,859

more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the

10% threshold)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

110,019

Additional Tier 1 capital

1,276

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities

19,465

Non-significant investments in the capital and other

TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below

1,092,097

the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and

insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

1,086,193

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified

items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified

items

Additional Tier 1 capital

25,525

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities

34,503

Significant investments in the common stock of other

financials that are below the thresholds for

1,026,164

deductions (before risk weighting)

8. Non-controlling interests

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated balance sheet items

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

Basel III Template No.

16

37

52

17

38

53

18

39

54

72

19

23

40

55

73

Ref. No.

Stock acquisition rights

Non-controlling interests

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Amount allowed in group CET1

Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

Amount allowed in group AT1

Qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

Amount allowed in group T2

9. Other capital instruments

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

1,498

90,796

(Millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

1,179 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

  • After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

20,659 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

  • After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

4,459 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

(Millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

8-a

8-b

Basel III Template No.

5

30-31ab-32

34-35

46

48-49

Ref. No.

Borrowed money

18,735,444

Bonds

9,581,058

Total

28,316,503

9-a

9-b

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

(Millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31,

Remarks

2021

655,000

758,915

Basel III Template No.

32

46

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
