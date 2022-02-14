CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet (404KB)
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
a
Items
Consolidated balance sheet as in
published financial statements
(As of Dec. 31, 2021)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
73,199,223
Call loans and bills bought
4,732,709
Receivables under resale agreements
5,246,295
Receivables under securities borrowing transactions
5,132,038
Monetary claims bought
5,298,362
Trading assets
7,408,750
Money held in trust
310
Securities
36,450,576
Loans and bills discounted
88,014,485
Foreign exchanges
3,196,130
Lease receivables and investment assets
229,075
Other assets
8,608,481
Tangible fixed assets
1,483,064
Intangible fixed assets
934,002
Net defined benefit asset
591,511
Deferred tax assets
45,387
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
10,843,754
Reserve for possible loan losses
(765,998)
Total assets
250,648,163
Liabilities
Deposits
146,414,241
Negotiable certificates of deposit
12,724,386
Call money and bills sold
827,534
Payables under repurchase agreements
17,220,652
Payables under securities lending transactions
1,073,187
Commercial paper
2,350,773
Trading liabilities
4,999,602
Borrowed money
18,735,444
Foreign exchanges
1,362,928
Short-term bonds
374,000
Bonds
9,581,058
Due to trust account
2,333,682
Other liabilities
8,668,763
Reserve for employee bonuses
54,351
Net defined benefit liability
42,546
Reserve for executive retirement benefits
1,046
Reserve for point service program
24,565
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
6,448
Reserve for losses on interest repayment
113,038
Reserves under the special laws
3,990
Deferred tax liabilities
541,157
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
29,298
Acceptances and guarantees
10,843,754
Total liabilities
238,326,456
Net assets
Capital stock
2,341,878
Capital surplus
693,709
Retained earnings
6,834,716
Treasury stock
(13,424)
Total stockholders' equity
9,856,880
Net unrealized gains or losses on other securities
2,050,217
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
(52,821)
Land revaluation excess
36,254
Foreign currency translation adjustments
230,666
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans
108,214
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,372,531
Stock acquisition rights
1,498
Non-controlling interests
90,796
Total net assets
12,321,706
Total liabilities and net assets
250,648,163
Note: The regulatory scope of consolidation is the same as the accounting scope of consolidation.
(Millions of yen)
b
c
Reference to
Reference to
Template CC1
appended table
7-a
3-b,7-b
7-c
7-d
3-a
4
5-a
7-e
9-a
9-b
7-f
5-b
5-c
1-a
1-b
1-c
1-d
6
(a)
2, 8-a
8-b
(Appended Table)
1. Stockholders' equity
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated balance sheet items
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
Capital stock
2,341,878
Capital surplus
693,709
Retained earnings
6,834,716
Treasury stock
(13,424)
Total stockholders' equity
9,856,880
(2) Composition of capital
(Millions of yen)
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
Ref. No.
1-a
1-b
1-c
1-d
Basel III Template No.
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related capital surplus and retained earnings
of which: capital and capital surplus
of which: retained earnings
of which: treasury stock (-)
of which: other than the above
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown
Stockholders' equity attributable to common shares (before
9,856,880 adjusting national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed))
3,035,588
6,834,716
13,424
－
Stockholders' equity attributable to preferred shares with a loss absorbency clause upon entering into effectively bankruptcy
2. Stock acquisition rights
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Stock acquisition rights
of which: Stock acquisition rights issued by bank holding company
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Stock acquisition rights to common shares
Stock acquisition rights to Additional Tier 1 instruments Stock acquisition rights to Tier 2 instruments
3. Intangible fixed assets
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Intangible fixed assets Securities
of which: goodwill attributable to equity-method investees
Income taxes related to above
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Goodwill (including those equivalent)
Other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights
Mortgage servicing rights
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
As of Dec. 31,
2021
1,498
1,498
As of Dec. 31,
2021
1,498
－
－
As of Dec. 31,
2021
934,002
36,450,576
125,141
182,874
As of Dec. 31,
2021
442,329
433,939 Software and other
－
－
－
－
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
Ref. No.
2
Basel III Template No.
1b
31b
46
Ref. No.
3-a
3-b
Basel III Template No.
8
9
20
24
74
4. Net defined benefit asset
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Net defined benefit asset
Income taxes related to above
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Net defined benefit asset
5. Deferred tax assets
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Deferred tax assets Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
Tax effects on intangible fixed assets
Tax effects on net defined benefit asset
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
(Millions of yen)
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
591,511
181,223
(Millions of yen)
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
410,288
(Millions of yen)
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
45,387
541,157
29,298
182,874
181,223
(Millions of yen)
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
Ref. No.
4
Basel III Template No.
15
Ref. No.
5-a
5-b
5-c
Basel III Template No.
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding
those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax
3,760 liability)
This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
6. Deferred gains or losses on derivatives under hedge accounting
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
20,568
－
－
20,568
As of Dec. 31,
2021
(52,821)
This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(2) Composition of capital
(Millions of yen)
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
Excluding those items whose valuation differences arising from
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
(51,597) hedged items are recognized as "Accumulated other
comprehensive income"
7. Items associated with investments in the capital of financial institutions
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated balance sheet items
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
Basel III Template No.
11
Ref. No.
Trading assets
7,408,750
Securities
36,450,576
Loans and bills discounted
88,014,485
Other assets
8,608,481
Trading liabilities
4,999,602
Other liabilities
8,668,763
Including trading account securities and derivatives for trading assets
Including subordinated loans Including derivatives
Including trading account securities sold and derivatives for trading liabilities
Including derivatives
(2) Composition of capital
(Millions of yen)
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
Investments in own capital instruments
4,918
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
4,918
Additional Tier 1 capital
－
Tier 2 capital
0
Reciprocal cross-holdings in the capital of banking, financial
－
and insurance entities
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
－
Additional Tier 1 capital
－
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities
－
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance
entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,
net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own
1,222,859
more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the
10% threshold)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
110,019
Additional Tier 1 capital
1,276
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities
19,465
Non-significant investments in the capital and other
TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below
1,092,097
the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and
insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
1,086,193
consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified
－
items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified
－
items
Additional Tier 1 capital
25,525
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities
34,503
Significant investments in the common stock of other
financials that are below the thresholds for
1,026,164
deductions (before risk weighting)
8. Non-controlling interests
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated balance sheet items
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
Basel III Template No.
16
37
52
17
38
53
18
39
54
72
19
23
40
55
73
Ref. No.
Stock acquisition rights
Non-controlling interests
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Amount allowed in group CET1
Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities
Amount allowed in group AT1
Qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities
Amount allowed in group T2
9. Other capital instruments
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
1,498
90,796
(Millions of yen)
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
1,179 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
20,659 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
4,459 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
(Millions of yen)
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
8-a
8-b
Basel III Template No.
5
30-31ab-32
34-35
46
48-49
Ref. No.
Borrowed money
18,735,444
Bonds
9,581,058
Total
28,316,503
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
(Millions of yen)
As of Dec. 31,
Remarks
2021
655,000
758,915
Basel III Template No.
32
46
