CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Subsidiaries
Items
Consolidated balance sheet as in
published financial statements
(As of Mar. 31, 2023)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
73,403,912
Call loans and bills bought
6,374,812
Receivables under resale agreements
4,603,145
Receivables under securities borrowing transactions
1,612,415
Monetary claims bought
5,549,887
Trading assets
4,084,755
Money held in trust
0
Securities
32,074,167
Loans and bills discounted
99,823,911
Foreign exchanges
1,940,736
Lease receivables and investment assets
226,302
Other assets
8,753,186
Tangible fixed assets
1,337,805
Intangible fixed assets
354,939
Net defined benefit asset
698,974
Deferred tax assets
57,428
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
12,278,891
Reserve for possible loan losses
(607,747)
Total assets
252,567,523
Liabilities
Deposits
159,251,139
Negotiable certificates of deposit
13,252,060
Call money and bills sold
786,055
Payables under repurchase agreements
14,194,027
Payables under securities lending transactions
438,094
Commercial paper
2,320,969
Trading liabilities
4,234,268
Borrowed money
22,246,521
Foreign exchanges
1,496,765
Bonds
681,821
Due to trust account
2,413,464
Other liabilities
8,811,706
Reserve for employee bonuses
52,102
Reserve for executive bonuses
1,623
Net defined benefit liability
6,367
Reserve for executive retirement benefits
596
Reserve for point service program
1,140
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
10,845
Deferred tax liabilities
325,598
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
27,952
Acceptances and guarantees
12,278,891
Total liabilities
242,832,013
Net assets
Capital stock
1,770,996
Capital surplus
1,965,682
Retained earnings
4,239,771
Treasury stock
(210,003)
Total stockholders' equity
7,766,447
Net unrealized gains or losses on other securities
972,941
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
(15,964)
Land revaluation excess
35,005
Foreign currency translation adjustments
697,887
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans
131,222
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,821,091
Non-controlling interests
147,969
Total net assets
9,735,509
Total liabilities and net assets
252,567,523
Note: The regulatory scope of consolidation is the same as the accounting scope of consolidation.
(Millions of yen)
Reference to
Reference to
Template CC1
appended table
6-a
2-b,6-b
6-c
6-d
2-a
3
4-a
6-e
8-a
8-b
6-f
4-b
4-c
1-a
1-b
1-c
1-d
5
(a)
7-b
(Appended Table)
1. Stockholders' equity
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2023
Ref. No.
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury stock
Total stockholders' equity
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
1,770,996
1,965,682
4,239,771
(210,003)
7,766,447
As of Mar. 31,
2023
Including eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement
Including eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement
Eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
1-a
1-b
1-c
1-d
Basel III Template
No.
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related capital surplus and retained earnings
of which: capital and capital surplus
of which: retained earnings
of which: treasury stock (-)
of which: other than the above
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown
2. Intangible fixed assets
Stockholders' equity attributable to common shares (before
7,766,447 adjusting national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed))
3,526,676
4,239,771
－
－
- Stockholders' equity attributable to preferred shares with a loss absorbency clause upon entering into effectively bankruptcy
1a
2
1c
31a
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Intangible fixed assets Securities
of which: goodwill attributable to equity-method investees
Income taxes related to above
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Goodwill (including those equivalent)
Other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights
Mortgage servicing rights
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
3. Net defined benefit asset
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Net defined benefit asset
Income taxes related to above
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Net defined benefit asset
As of Mar. 31,
2023
354,939
32,074,167
3,801
104,177
As of Mar. 31,
2023
3,801
250,761 Software and other
－
－
－
－
As of Mar. 31,
2023
698,974
213,879
As of Mar. 31,
2023
485,094
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
Ref. No.
2-a
2-b
Basel III Template
No.
8
9
20
24
74
Ref. No.
3
Basel III Template
No.
15
4. Deferred tax assets
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Deferred tax assets Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
Tax effects on intangible fixed assets
Tax effects on net defined benefit asset
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2023
57,428
325,598
27,952
104,177
213,879
(Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2023
Ref. No.
4-a
4-b
4-c
Basel III Template
No.
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
5. Deferred gains or losses on derivatives under hedge accounting
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
1,292
48,842
－
－
48,842
As of Mar. 31,
2023
(15,964)
This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
10
21
25
75
Ref. No.
5
(2) Composition of capital
(Millions of yen)
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2023
Excluding those items whose valuation differences arising from
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
(77,631)
hedged items are recognized as "Accumulated other
comprehensive income"
6. Items associated with investments in the capital of financial institutions
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated balance sheet items
As of Mar. 31,
Remarks
2023
Trading assets
4,084,755
Including trading account securities and derivatives for trading
assets
Basel III Template
No.
11
Ref. No.
6-a
Securities
32,074,167
Loans and bills discounted
99,823,911
Other assets
8,753,186
Trading liabilities
4,234,268
Other liabilities
8,811,706
Including subordinated loans Including derivatives
Including trading account securities sold and derivatives for trading liabilities
Including derivatives
6-b
6-c
6-d
6-e
6-f
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Investments in own capital instruments Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital Tier 2 capital
Reciprocal cross-holdings in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities
Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the 10% threshold)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Non-significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities
Significant investments in the common stock of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)
7. Non-controlling interests
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Non-controlling interests
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Mar. 31,
2023
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
532,660
－
－
－
532,660
720,906
－
－
82,978
40,062
597,865
As of Mar. 31,
2023
147,969
As of Mar. 31,
2023
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
Basel III Template
No.
16
37
52
17
38
53
18
39
54
72
19
23
40
55
73
Ref. No.
7-b
Basel III Template
No.
Amount allowed in group CET1
Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities
1,404 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
- After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
5
30-31ab-32
Amount allowed in group AT1
Qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities
Amount allowed in group T2
8. Other capital instruments
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Borrowed money
Bonds
Total
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
23,597
－
4,491
As of Mar. 31,
2023
22,246,521
681,821
22,928,343
As of Mar. 31,
2023
After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
34-35
46
48-49
Ref. No.
8-a
8-b
Basel III Template
No.
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
1,267,000
766,614
32
46
