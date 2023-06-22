CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Subsidiaries

Items

Consolidated balance sheet as in

published financial statements

(As of Mar. 31, 2023)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

73,403,912

Call loans and bills bought

6,374,812

Receivables under resale agreements

4,603,145

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

1,612,415

Monetary claims bought

5,549,887

Trading assets

4,084,755

Money held in trust

0

Securities

32,074,167

Loans and bills discounted

99,823,911

Foreign exchanges

1,940,736

Lease receivables and investment assets

226,302

Other assets

8,753,186

Tangible fixed assets

1,337,805

Intangible fixed assets

354,939

Net defined benefit asset

698,974

Deferred tax assets

57,428

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

12,278,891

Reserve for possible loan losses

(607,747)

Total assets

252,567,523

Liabilities

Deposits

159,251,139

Negotiable certificates of deposit

13,252,060

Call money and bills sold

786,055

Payables under repurchase agreements

14,194,027

Payables under securities lending transactions

438,094

Commercial paper

2,320,969

Trading liabilities

4,234,268

Borrowed money

22,246,521

Foreign exchanges

1,496,765

Bonds

681,821

Due to trust account

2,413,464

Other liabilities

8,811,706

Reserve for employee bonuses

52,102

Reserve for executive bonuses

1,623

Net defined benefit liability

6,367

Reserve for executive retirement benefits

596

Reserve for point service program

1,140

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

10,845

Deferred tax liabilities

325,598

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

27,952

Acceptances and guarantees

12,278,891

Total liabilities

242,832,013

Net assets

Capital stock

1,770,996

Capital surplus

1,965,682

Retained earnings

4,239,771

Treasury stock

(210,003)

Total stockholders' equity

7,766,447

Net unrealized gains or losses on other securities

972,941

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

(15,964)

Land revaluation excess

35,005

Foreign currency translation adjustments

697,887

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

131,222

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,821,091

Non-controlling interests

147,969

Total net assets

9,735,509

Total liabilities and net assets

252,567,523

Note: The regulatory scope of consolidation is the same as the accounting scope of consolidation.

(Millions of yen)

Reference to

Reference to

Template CC1

appended table

6-a

2-b,6-b

6-c

6-d

2-a

3

4-a

6-e

8-a

8-b

6-f

4-b

4-c

1-a

1-b

1-c

1-d

5

(a)

7-b

(Appended Table)

1. Stockholders' equity

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2023

Ref. No.

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury stock

Total stockholders' equity

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

1,770,996

1,965,682

4,239,771

(210,003)

7,766,447

As of Mar. 31,

2023

Including eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement

Including eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement

Eligible Tier 1 capital instruments subject to transitional arrangement

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

1-a

1-b

1-c

1-d

Basel III Template

No.

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related capital surplus and retained earnings

of which: capital and capital surplus

of which: retained earnings

of which: treasury stock (-)

of which: other than the above

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown

2. Intangible fixed assets

Stockholders' equity attributable to common shares (before

7,766,447 adjusting national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed))

3,526,676

4,239,771

  • Stockholders' equity attributable to preferred shares with a loss absorbency clause upon entering into effectively bankruptcy

1a

2

1c

31a

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Intangible fixed assets Securities

of which: goodwill attributable to equity-method investees

Income taxes related to above

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Goodwill (including those equivalent)

Other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights

Mortgage servicing rights

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

3. Net defined benefit asset

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Net defined benefit asset

Income taxes related to above

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Net defined benefit asset

As of Mar. 31,

2023

354,939

32,074,167

3,801

104,177

As of Mar. 31,

2023

3,801

250,761 Software and other

As of Mar. 31,

2023

698,974

213,879

As of Mar. 31,

2023

485,094

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

Ref. No.

2-a

2-b

Basel III Template

No.

8

9

20

24

74

Ref. No.

3

Basel III Template

No.

15

4. Deferred tax assets

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Deferred tax assets Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

Tax effects on intangible fixed assets

Tax effects on net defined benefit asset

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2023

57,428

325,598

27,952

104,177

213,879

(Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2023

Ref. No.

4-a

4-b

4-c

Basel III Template

No.

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

5. Deferred gains or losses on derivatives under hedge accounting

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

1,292

48,842

48,842

As of Mar. 31,

2023

(15,964)

This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.

This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

10

21

25

75

Ref. No.

5

(2) Composition of capital

(Millions of yen)

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2023

Excluding those items whose valuation differences arising from

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

(77,631)

hedged items are recognized as "Accumulated other

comprehensive income"

6. Items associated with investments in the capital of financial institutions

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated balance sheet items

As of Mar. 31,

Remarks

2023

Trading assets

4,084,755

Including trading account securities and derivatives for trading

assets

Basel III Template

No.

11

Ref. No.

6-a

Securities

32,074,167

Loans and bills discounted

99,823,911

Other assets

8,753,186

Trading liabilities

4,234,268

Other liabilities

8,811,706

Including subordinated loans Including derivatives

Including trading account securities sold and derivatives for trading liabilities

Including derivatives

6-b

6-c

6-d

6-e

6-f

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Investments in own capital instruments Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital Tier 2 capital

Reciprocal cross-holdings in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities

Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the 10% threshold)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Non-significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities

Significant investments in the common stock of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)

7. Non-controlling interests

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Non-controlling interests

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Mar. 31,

2023

532,660

532,660

720,906

82,978

40,062

597,865

As of Mar. 31,

2023

147,969

As of Mar. 31,

2023

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

Basel III Template

No.

16

37

52

17

38

53

18

39

54

72

19

23

40

55

73

Ref. No.

7-b

Basel III Template

No.

Amount allowed in group CET1

Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

1,404 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

  • After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

5

30-31ab-32

Amount allowed in group AT1

Qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

Amount allowed in group T2

8. Other capital instruments

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Borrowed money

Bonds

Total

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

23,597

4,491

As of Mar. 31,

2023

22,246,521

681,821

22,928,343

As of Mar. 31,

2023

After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

34-35

46

48-49

Ref. No.

8-a

8-b

Basel III Template

No.

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

1,267,000

766,614

32

46

