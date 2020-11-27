CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet (407KB)
11/27/2020 | 08:15am EST
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
a
Items
Consolidated balance
sheet as in published
financial statements
(As of Sep. 30, 2020)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
68,474,446
Call loans and bills bought
2,346,355
Receivables under resale agreements
3,982,086
Receivables under securities borrowing transactions
5,186,289
Monetary claims bought
4,097,203
Trading assets
6,649,870
Money held in trust
333
Securities
29,190,464
Loans and bills discounted
84,516,005
Foreign exchanges
2,097,207
Lease receivables and investment assets
226,046
Other assets
7,958,448
Tangible fixed assets
1,426,529
Intangible fixed assets
748,040
Net defined benefit asset
374,032
Deferred tax assets
28,265
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
9,020,388
Reserve for possible loan losses
(564,094)
Total assets
225,757,919
Liabilities
Deposits
137,912,817
Negotiable certificates of deposit
10,237,691
Call money and bills sold
1,240,692
Payables under repurchase agreements
10,925,007
Payables under securities lending transactions
2,293,249
Commercial paper
1,895,452
Trading liabilities
5,465,919
Borrowed money
16,011,392
Foreign exchanges
1,003,624
(Millions of yen)
b
c
Reference to
Reference to
Template
appended
CC1
table
7-a
3-b,7-b
7-c
7-d
3-a
4
5-a
7-e
9-a
Short-term bonds
727,000
Bonds
9,204,155
9-b
Due to trust account
1,967,293
Other liabilities
5,840,581
7-f
Reserve for employee bonuses
54,133
Net defined benefit liability
35,323
Reserve for executive retirement benefits
966
Reserve for point service program
26,382
Reserve for reimbursement of deposits
2,097
Reserve for losses on interest repayment
126,107
Reserves under the special laws
3,467
Deferred tax liabilities
434,457
5-b
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
30,047
5-c
Acceptances and guarantees
9,020,388
Total liabilities
214,458,248
Net assets
Capital stock
2,341,274
1-a
Capital surplus
693,098
1-b
Retained earnings
6,427,428
1-c
Treasury stock
(13,693)
1-d
Total stockholders' equity
9,448,109
Net unrealized gains or losses on other securities
1,729,972
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
105,603
6
Land revaluation excess
37,056
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(87,545)
Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(568)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,784,519
(a)
Stock acquisition rights
1,808
2, 8-a
Non-controlling interests
65,234
8-b
Total net assets
11,299,671
Total liabilities and net assets
225,757,919
Note: The regulatory scope of consolidation is the same as the accounting scope of consolidation.
(Appended Table)
1. Stockholders' equity
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated balance sheet items
As of Sep. 30,
Remarks
2020
Capital stock
2,341,274
Capital surplus
693,098
Retained earnings
6,427,428
Treasury stock
(13,693)
Total stockholders' equity
9,448,109
(2) Composition of capital
(Millions of yen)
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Sep. 30,
Remarks
2020
Ref. No.
1-a
1-b
1-c
1-d
Basel III Template No.
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related capital surplus and retained earnings
of which: capital and capital surplus
of which: retained earnings
of which: treasury stock (-)
of which: other than the above
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown
Stockholders' equity attributable to common shares (before
9,448,109 adjusting national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed))
3,034,373
6,427,428
13,693
－
Stockholders' equity attributable to preferred shares with a loss absorbency clause upon entering into effectively bankruptcy
1a
2
1c
31a
2. Stock acquisition rights
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Stock acquisition rights
of which: Stock acquisition rights issued by bank holding company
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Stock acquisition rights to common shares
Stock acquisition rights to Additional Tier 1 instruments Stock acquisition rights to Tier 2 instruments
3. Intangible fixed assets
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Intangible fixed assets Securities
of which: goodwill attributable to equity-method investees
Income taxes related to above
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Goodwill (including those equivalent)
Other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights
Mortgage servicing rights
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
As of Sep. 30,
2020
1,808
1,808
As of Sep. 30,
2020
1,808
－
－
As of Sep. 30,
2020
748,040
29,190,464
45,391
167,466
As of Sep. 30,
2020
225,385
400,579 Software and other
－
－
－
－
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
Ref. No.
2
Basel III Template No.
1b
31b
46
Ref. No.
3-a
3-b
Basel III Template No.
8
9
20
24
74
4. Net defined benefit asset
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Net defined benefit asset
Income taxes related to above
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Net defined benefit asset
5. Deferred tax assets
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Deferred tax assets Deferred tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
Tax effects on intangible fixed assets
Tax effects on net defined benefit asset
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
(Millions of yen)
As of Sep. 30,
Remarks
2020
374,032
114,230
(Millions of yen)
As of Sep. 30,
Remarks
2020
259,802
(Millions of yen)
As of Sep. 30,
Remarks
2020
28,265
434,457
30,047
167,466
114,230
(Millions of yen)
As of Sep. 30,
Remarks
2020
Ref. No.
4
Basel III Template No.
15
Ref. No.
5-a
5-b
5-c
Basel III Template No.
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding
those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax3,538 liability)
This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
10
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
6. Deferred gains or losses on derivatives under hedge accounting
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
5,212
－
－
5,212
As of Sep. 30,
2020
105,603
This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
21
25
75
Ref. No.
6
(2) Composition of capital
(Millions of yen)
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Sep. 30,
Remarks
2020
Excluding those items whose valuation differences arising from
Net deferred gains or losses on hedges
107,931 hedged items are recognized as "Accumulated other
comprehensive income"
7. Items associated with investments in the capital of financial institutions
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Millions of yen)
Consolidated balance sheet items
As of Sep. 30,
Remarks
2020
Basel III Template No.
11
Ref. No.
Trading assets
6,649,870
Securities
29,190,464
Loans and bills discounted
84,516,005
Other assets
7,958,448
Trading liabilities
5,465,919
Other liabilities
5,840,581
Including trading account securities and derivatives for trading assets
Including subordinated loans Including derivatives
Including trading account securities sold and derivatives for trading liabilities
Including derivatives
7-a
7-b
7-c
7-d
7-e
7-f
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Investments in own capital instruments
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital
Reciprocal cross-holdings in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities
Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the 10% threshold)
Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Non-significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items
Additional Tier 1 capital
Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities
Significant investments in the common stock of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)
8. Non-controlling interests
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Stock acquisition rights
Non-controlling interests
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
As of Sep. 30,
2020
4,263
4,263
－
0
－
－
－
－
819,974
－
－
－
819,974
1,004,577
－
－
25,525
81,734
897,317
As of Sep. 30,
2020
1,808
65,234
As of Sep. 30,
2020
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
(Millions of yen)
Remarks
Basel III Template No.
16
37
52
17
38
53
18
39
54
72
19
23
40
55
73
Ref. No.
8-a
8-b
Basel III Template No.
Amount allowed in group CET1
Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities
Amount allowed in group AT1
Qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities
Amount allowed in group T2
9. Other capital instruments
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated balance sheet items
Borrowed money
Bonds
(2) Composition of capital
Composition of capital disclosure
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
1,140 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
10,187 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
1,949 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 13:14:03 UTC