SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet (407KB)

11/27/2020 | 08:15am EST
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

a

Items

Consolidated balance

sheet as in published

financial statements

(As of Sep. 30, 2020)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

68,474,446

Call loans and bills bought

2,346,355

Receivables under resale agreements

3,982,086

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

5,186,289

Monetary claims bought

4,097,203

Trading assets

6,649,870

Money held in trust

333

Securities

29,190,464

Loans and bills discounted

84,516,005

Foreign exchanges

2,097,207

Lease receivables and investment assets

226,046

Other assets

7,958,448

Tangible fixed assets

1,426,529

Intangible fixed assets

748,040

Net defined benefit asset

374,032

Deferred tax assets

28,265

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

9,020,388

Reserve for possible loan losses

(564,094)

Total assets

225,757,919

Liabilities

Deposits

137,912,817

Negotiable certificates of deposit

10,237,691

Call money and bills sold

1,240,692

Payables under repurchase agreements

10,925,007

Payables under securities lending transactions

2,293,249

Commercial paper

1,895,452

Trading liabilities

5,465,919

Borrowed money

16,011,392

Foreign exchanges

1,003,624

(Millions of yen)

b

c

Reference to

Reference to

Template

appended

CC1

table

7-a

3-b,7-b

7-c

7-d

3-a

4

5-a

7-e

9-a

Short-term bonds

727,000

Bonds

9,204,155

9-b

Due to trust account

1,967,293

Other liabilities

5,840,581

7-f

Reserve for employee bonuses

54,133

Net defined benefit liability

35,323

Reserve for executive retirement benefits

966

Reserve for point service program

26,382

Reserve for reimbursement of deposits

2,097

Reserve for losses on interest repayment

126,107

Reserves under the special laws

3,467

Deferred tax liabilities

434,457

5-b

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

30,047

5-c

Acceptances and guarantees

9,020,388

Total liabilities

214,458,248

Net assets

Capital stock

2,341,274

1-a

Capital surplus

693,098

1-b

Retained earnings

6,427,428

1-c

Treasury stock

(13,693)

1-d

Total stockholders' equity

9,448,109

Net unrealized gains or losses on other securities

1,729,972

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

105,603

6

Land revaluation excess

37,056

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(87,545)

Accumulated remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(568)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,784,519

(a)

Stock acquisition rights

1,808

2, 8-a

Non-controlling interests

65,234

8-b

Total net assets

11,299,671

Total liabilities and net assets

225,757,919

Note: The regulatory scope of consolidation is the same as the accounting scope of consolidation.

(Appended Table)

1. Stockholders' equity

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated balance sheet items

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

Capital stock

2,341,274

Capital surplus

693,098

Retained earnings

6,427,428

Treasury stock

(13,693)

Total stockholders' equity

9,448,109

(2) Composition of capital

(Millions of yen)

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

Ref. No.

1-a

1-b

1-c

1-d

Basel III Template No.

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related capital surplus and retained earnings

of which: capital and capital surplus

of which: retained earnings

of which: treasury stock (-)

of which: other than the above

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards and the breakdown

Stockholders' equity attributable to common shares (before

9,448,109 adjusting national specific regulatory adjustments (earnings to be distributed))

3,034,373

6,427,428

13,693

  • Stockholders' equity attributable to preferred shares with a loss absorbency clause upon entering into effectively bankruptcy

1a

2

1c

31a

2. Stock acquisition rights

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Stock acquisition rights

of which: Stock acquisition rights issued by bank holding company

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Stock acquisition rights to common shares

Stock acquisition rights to Additional Tier 1 instruments Stock acquisition rights to Tier 2 instruments

3. Intangible fixed assets

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Intangible fixed assets Securities

of which: goodwill attributable to equity-method investees

Income taxes related to above

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Goodwill (including those equivalent)

Other intangibles other than goodwill and mortgage servicing rights

Mortgage servicing rights

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Mortgage servicing rights that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

As of Sep. 30,

2020

1,808

1,808

As of Sep. 30,

2020

1,808

As of Sep. 30,

2020

748,040

29,190,464

45,391

167,466

As of Sep. 30,

2020

225,385

400,579 Software and other

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

Ref. No.

2

Basel III Template No.

1b

31b

46

Ref. No.

3-a

3-b

Basel III Template No.

8

9

20

24

74

4. Net defined benefit asset

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Net defined benefit asset

Income taxes related to above

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Net defined benefit asset

5. Deferred tax assets

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Deferred tax assets Deferred tax liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

Tax effects on intangible fixed assets

Tax effects on net defined benefit asset

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

(Millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

374,032

114,230

(Millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

259,802

(Millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

28,265

434,457

30,047

167,466

114,230

(Millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

Ref. No.

4

Basel III Template No.

15

Ref. No.

5-a

5-b

5-c

Basel III Template No.

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding

those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax3,538 liability)

This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.

10

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences that are below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

6. Deferred gains or losses on derivatives under hedge accounting

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

5,212

5,212

As of Sep. 30,

2020

105,603

This item does not agree with the amount reported on the consolidated balance sheet due to offsetting of assets and liabilities.

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

21

25

75

Ref. No.

6

(2) Composition of capital

(Millions of yen)

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

Excluding those items whose valuation differences arising from

Net deferred gains or losses on hedges

107,931 hedged items are recognized as "Accumulated other

comprehensive income"

7. Items associated with investments in the capital of financial institutions

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

Consolidated balance sheet items

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

Basel III Template No.

11

Ref. No.

Trading assets

6,649,870

Securities

29,190,464

Loans and bills discounted

84,516,005

Other assets

7,958,448

Trading liabilities

5,465,919

Other liabilities

5,840,581

Including trading account securities and derivatives for trading assets

Including subordinated loans Including derivatives

Including trading account securities sold and derivatives for trading liabilities

Including derivatives

7-a

7-b

7-c

7-d

7-e

7-f

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Investments in own capital instruments

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital

Reciprocal cross-holdings in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities

Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above the 10% threshold)

Common Equity Tier 1 capital Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities Non-significant investments in the capital and other TLAC liabilities of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specified items

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specified items

Additional Tier 1 capital

Tier 2 capital and other TLAC liabilities

Significant investments in the common stock of other financials that are below the thresholds for deductions (before risk weighting)

8. Non-controlling interests

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Stock acquisition rights

Non-controlling interests

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

As of Sep. 30,

2020

4,263

4,263

0

819,974

819,974

1,004,577

25,525

81,734

897,317

As of Sep. 30,

2020

1,808

65,234

As of Sep. 30,

2020

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

(Millions of yen)

Remarks

Basel III Template No.

16

37

52

17

38

53

18

39

54

72

19

23

40

55

73

Ref. No.

8-a

8-b

Basel III Template No.

Amount allowed in group CET1

Qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

Amount allowed in group AT1

Qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus issued by special purpose vehicles and other equivalent entities

Amount allowed in group T2

9. Other capital instruments

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated balance sheet items

Borrowed money

Bonds

(2) Composition of capital

Composition of capital disclosure

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related capital surplus of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

1,140 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

  • After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

10,187 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

  • After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

1,949 After reflecting amounts eligible for inclusion (Non-Controlling Interest after adjustments)

(Millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

16,011,392

9,204,155

(Millions of yen)

As of Sep. 30,

Remarks

2020

785,000

988,078

5

30-31ab-32

34-35

46

48-49

Ref. No.

9-a

9-b

Basel III Template No.

32

46

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 13:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
