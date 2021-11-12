Composition of Leverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

On-balance sheet exposures (1)

1 On-balance sheet exposures before deducting adjustment items

1a 1 Total assets reported in the consolidated balance sheet

1b 2 The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are not included in the scope of the leverage ratio －

on a consolidated basis (-)

The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are included in the scope of the leverage ratio on a

1c 7 consolidated basis (except those included in the total assets reported in the consolidated －

balance sheet)

1d 3 The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets reported in the consolidated 25,893,469

balance sheet (except adjustment items) (-)

2 7 The amount of adjustment items pertaining to Tier 1 capital (-)

3 Total on-balance sheet exposures

Exposures related to derivative transactions (2)

4 Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha factor

applied)

Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. 2,301,336

5 Add-on amount for potential future exposure associated with derivatives transactions, etc.

(with the 1.4 alpha factor applied)

Add-on amount associated with derivatives transactions, etc. 4,020,406

The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin in relation to derivatives 597,822

transactions, etc.

6 The amount of receivables arising from providing collateral, provided where deducted from

the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework

The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin, provided where deducted －

from the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework

7 The amount of deductions of receivables (out of those arising from providing cash variation 69,323

margin) (-)

8 The amount of client-cleared trade exposures for which a bank or bank holding company

acting as clearing member is not obliged to make any indemnification (-)

9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 1,168,454

10 The amount of deductions from effective notional amount of written credit derivatives (-) 990,751

11 4 Total exposures related to derivative transactions (b) 7,027,945

Exposures related to repo transactions (3)

12 The amount of assets related to repo transactions, etc. 10,492,895

13 The amount of deductions from the assets above (line 12) (-) －

14 The exposures for counterparty credit risk for repo transactions, etc. 485,120

15 The exposures for agent repo transaction

16 5 Total exposures related to repo transactions, etc. (c) 10,978,015

Exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (4)

17 Notional amount of off-balance sheet transactions 70,276,739

18 The amount of adjustments for conversion in relation to off-balance sheet transactions (-) 43,847,801

19 6 Total exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (d) 26,428,938

Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (5)

20 The amount of capital (Tier 1 capital)

21 8 Total exposures ((a)+(b)+(c)+(d))

22 Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis ((e)/(f))

Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (including deposits with the Bank of Japan) (6)

Total exposures (f)

The amount of deposits with the Bank of Japan

Total exposures (including deposits with the Bank of Japan) (f')