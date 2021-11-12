Log in
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 11/11
3828 JPY   +1.00%
Composition of Leverage Ratio
PU
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (average in Q2)
PU
KM1 - Key metrics related to capital ratio (229KB)
PU
Composition of Leverage Ratio

11/12/2021 | 05:57am EST
199,852,468 196,559,951
58,841,363 60,354,110
258,693,832 256,914,062
4.47% 4.42%
(e) 11,577,364 11,359,117
(f) 199,852,468 196,559,951
5.79% 5.77%
1,189,429 1,175,815
(a) 155,417,569 153,317,205
182,500,468 179,765,896
156,606,998 154,493,021
As of As of September 30, June 30,
2021 2021
(In million yen, %)

Composition of Leverage Ratio

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Corresponding Corresponding

line # on

line # on

Basel III

Basel III

Items

disclosure

disclosure

template

template

(Table2)

(Table1)

On-balance sheet exposures (1)

1

On-balance sheet exposures before deducting adjustment items

1a

1

Total assets reported in the consolidated balance sheet

1b

2

The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are not included in the scope of the leverage ratio

on a consolidated basis (-)

The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are included in the scope of the leverage ratio on a

1c

7

consolidated basis (except those included in the total assets reported in the consolidated

balance sheet)

1d

3

The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets reported in the consolidated

25,893,469

balance sheet (except adjustment items) (-)

2

7

The amount of adjustment items pertaining to Tier 1 capital (-)

3

Total on-balance sheet exposures

Exposures related to derivative transactions (2)

4

Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha factor

applied)

Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc.

2,301,336

5

Add-on amount for potential future exposure associated with derivatives transactions, etc.

(with the 1.4 alpha factor applied)

Add-on amount associated with derivatives transactions, etc.

4,020,406

The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin in relation to derivatives

597,822

transactions, etc.

6

The amount of receivables arising from providing collateral, provided where deducted from

the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework

The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin, provided where deducted

from the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework

7

The amount of deductions of receivables (out of those arising from providing cash variation

69,323

margin) (-)

8

The amount of client-cleared trade exposures for which a bank or bank holding company

acting as clearing member is not obliged to make any indemnification (-)

9

Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives

1,168,454

10

The amount of deductions from effective notional amount of written credit derivatives (-)

990,751

11

4

Total exposures related to derivative transactions

(b)

7,027,945

Exposures related to repo transactions (3)

12

The amount of assets related to repo transactions, etc.

10,492,895

13

The amount of deductions from the assets above (line 12) (-)

14

The exposures for counterparty credit risk for repo transactions, etc.

485,120

15

The exposures for agent repo transaction

16

5

Total exposures related to repo transactions, etc.

(c)

10,978,015

Exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (4)

17

Notional amount of off-balance sheet transactions

70,276,739

18

The amount of adjustments for conversion in relation to off-balance sheet transactions (-)

43,847,801

19

6

Total exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions

(d)

26,428,938

Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (5)

20

The amount of capital (Tier 1 capital)

21

8

Total exposures ((a)+(b)+(c)+(d))

22

Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis ((e)/(f))

Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (including deposits with the Bank of Japan) (6)

Total exposures

(f)

The amount of deposits with the Bank of Japan

Total exposures (including deposits with the Bank of Japan)

(f')

Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (including deposits with the Bank of Japan) ((e)/(f'))

25,272,875

2,426,405

3,932,007

681,802

190,483

1,036,834

929,362

6,957,205

9,874,070

423,967

10,298,038

68,673,749

42,686,246

25,987,503

Disclaimer

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 10:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
