Composition of Leverage Ratio
199,852,468 196,559,951
58,841,363 60,354,110
258,693,832 256,914,062
4.47% 4.42%
(e) 11,577,364 11,359,117
(f) 199,852,468 196,559,951
5.79% 5.77%
1,189,429 1,175,815
(a) 155,417,569 153,317,205
－
－
182,500,468 179,765,896
156,606,998 154,493,021
As of As of September 30, June 30,
2021 2021
(In million yen, %)
Composition of Leverage Ratio
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Corresponding Corresponding
line # on
line # on
Basel III
Basel III
Items
disclosure
disclosure
template
template
(Table2)
(Table1)
On-balance sheet exposures (1)
1
On-balance sheet exposures before deducting adjustment items
1a
1
Total assets reported in the consolidated balance sheet
1b
2
The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are not included in the scope of the leverage ratio
－
on a consolidated basis (-)
The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are included in the scope of the leverage ratio on a
1c
7
consolidated basis (except those included in the total assets reported in the consolidated
－
balance sheet)
1d
3
The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets reported in the consolidated
25,893,469
balance sheet (except adjustment items) (-)
2
7
The amount of adjustment items pertaining to Tier 1 capital (-)
3
Total on-balance sheet exposures
Exposures related to derivative transactions (2)
4
Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc. (with the 1.4 alpha factor
applied)
Replacement cost associated with derivatives transactions, etc.
2,301,336
5
Add-on amount for potential future exposure associated with derivatives transactions, etc.
(with the 1.4 alpha factor applied)
Add-on amount associated with derivatives transactions, etc.
4,020,406
The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin in relation to derivatives
597,822
transactions, etc.
6
The amount of receivables arising from providing collateral, provided where deducted from
the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework
The amount of receivables arising from providing cash margin, provided where deducted
－
from the consolidated balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework
7
The amount of deductions of receivables (out of those arising from providing cash variation
69,323
margin) (-)
8
The amount of client-cleared trade exposures for which a bank or bank holding company
acting as clearing member is not obliged to make any indemnification (-)
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
1,168,454
10
The amount of deductions from effective notional amount of written credit derivatives (-)
990,751
11
4
Total exposures related to derivative transactions
(b)
7,027,945
Exposures related to repo transactions (3)
12
The amount of assets related to repo transactions, etc.
10,492,895
13
The amount of deductions from the assets above (line 12) (-)
－
14
The exposures for counterparty credit risk for repo transactions, etc.
485,120
15
The exposures for agent repo transaction
16
5
Total exposures related to repo transactions, etc.
(c)
10,978,015
Exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions (4)
17
Notional amount of off-balance sheet transactions
70,276,739
18
The amount of adjustments for conversion in relation to off-balance sheet transactions (-)
43,847,801
19
6
Total exposures related to off-balance sheet transactions
(d)
26,428,938
Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (5)
20
The amount of capital (Tier 1 capital)
21
8
Total exposures ((a)+(b)+(c)+(d))
22
Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis ((e)/(f))
Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (including deposits with the Bank of Japan) (6)
Total exposures
(f)
The amount of deposits with the Bank of Japan
Total exposures (including deposits with the Bank of Japan)
(f')
Leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (including deposits with the Bank of Japan) ((e)/(f'))
25,272,875
2,426,405
3,932,007
681,802
－
190,483
1,036,834
929,362
6,957,205
9,874,070
－
423,967
10,298,038
68,673,749
42,686,246
25,987,503
Disclaimer
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 10:56:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Sales 2022
2 857 B
25 050 M
25 050 M
Net income 2022
667 B
5 850 M
5 850 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,84x
Yield 2022
5,24%
Capitalization
5 247 B
46 031 M
46 002 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,79x
Nbr of Employees
86 800
Free-Float
93,6%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
3 828,00 JPY
Average target price
5 124,62 JPY
Spread / Average Target
33,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.