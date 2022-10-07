Advanced search
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
4141.00 JPY   -1.22%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months

10/07/2022 | 02:56am EDT
SMBC Nikko Securities' logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case.

The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage's parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), to improve the group's compliance.

SMBC Nikko Securities and six former executives have been indicted on market manipulation charges over the purchase of 10 individual stocks on the market, allegedly to push up their prices and ensure that block trade deals in them did not fall through.

SMBC Nikko has already suspended its block trade business, which had accounted for about 5% of its annual trading revenue before the scandal.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 3 172 B 21 908 M 21 908 M
Net income 2023 749 B 5 171 M 5 171 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,60x
Yield 2023 5,20%
Capitalization 5 748 B 39 706 M 39 706 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 192,00 JPY
Average target price 5 237,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.6.32%39 706
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.29%324 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%256 485
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.41%206 987
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.96%164 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 780