  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's SMFG reports flat profit, Mizuho's earnings dip

02/02/2022 | 02:04am EST
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's signboard is pictured at its branch in Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc , Japan's second-largest bank, on Wednesday reported a 3% increase in third-quarter net profit, as it braces for risks associated with COVID-19's Omicron variant outbreak.

SMFG posted a profit of 168.7 billion yen in the October-December period versus 163.8 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

SMFG kept its full-year profit view through March at 670 billion yen, which compared with the 714.8 billion yen average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Net profit at Mizuho Financial Group Inc, the country's No. 3 lender, dropped 33% to 93.0 billion yen for the three months through December.

Mizuho also maintained its full-year profit forecasts.

Top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will release its third-quarter results later on Wednesday. ($1 = 114.7200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 2.92% 719 Delayed Quote.11.79%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.92% 1590 Delayed Quote.6.63%
PSI 20 INDEX 1.10% 5625.56 Real-time Quote.-0.09%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.88% 4232 Delayed Quote.5.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 879 B 25 071 M 25 071 M
Net income 2022 704 B 6 131 M 6 131 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,05x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 5 694 B 49 629 M 49 593 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 86 800
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4 154,00 JPY
Average target price 5 266,15 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.5.35%49 629
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.16%445 001
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.51%379 173
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%249 966
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.88%216 051
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 818