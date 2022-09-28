Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-28 am EDT
4170.00 JPY   -1.33%
Japan's securities watchdog recommends punishment for SMBC Nikko

09/28/2022 | 03:10am EDT
SMBC Nikko Securities' logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's securities watchdog on Wednesday recommended punishment of SMBC Nikko Securities, the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), over alleged market manipulation that led to the indictment of former executives.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission recommended that the Financial Service Agency impose an administrative punishment on Nikko after it found insufficient compliance had allowed the misconduct.

Such measures could typically entail temporary business suspensions or orders to improve internal controls, among other things.

The watchdog also said Nikko Securities and SMFG's banking unit shared customer information in violation of firewalls rules restricting such information sharing across banking and securities units within the same financial group.

Nikko Securities and six former executives have been indicted on market manipulation charges for its purchase of 10 individual stocks on the market, allegedly to push up their prices and ensure block trade deals in them did not fall through.

The company has said the revenue impact from the market manipulation was about 10 billion yen ($69.09 million) for the last financial year and likely to double in the current year through March as some institutional investors and companies suspended businesses.

SMFG and Nikko Securities issued a joint statement saying that they would take the recommendations seriously and make efforts to regain public trust.

($1 = 144.7300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 172 B 21 899 M 21 899 M
Net income 2023 749 B 5 169 M 5 169 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,65x
Yield 2023 5,15%
Capitalization 5 795 B 40 012 M 40 012 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 101 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4 226,00 JPY
Average target price 5 232,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.7.18%40 012
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.56%314 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.25%249 333
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.32%205 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.57%151 760
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 327