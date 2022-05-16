Log in
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/16 02:00:00 am EDT
3902.00 JPY   +1.19%
Summary 


Japan's top lender MUFG expects 12% drop in annual profit

05/16/2022 | 04:08am EDT
TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday it expects a 12% drop in net profit for the current financial year due to market volatility and an uncertain economic outlook, after scoring a record annual profit for the previous year.

MUFG joins Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's No. 2 and No. 3 lenders respectively, in offering cautious outlooks.

MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley, said it expects one trillion yen ($7.73 billion) in net income for the current business year. That is below analysts' forecasts of 1.06 trillion yen, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

For the previous year that ended in March 2022, MUFG posted a record annual of profit of 1.13 trillion yen ($8.73 billion) thanks to the release of cash from provisions that had been set aside to deal with a potential flood of pandemic-related bad loans.

However, the final quarter saw a 64.4% plunge in profit as MUFG set aside 140 billion yen to cover potential losses from its exposure to Russia.

That brought total Russian provisions by Japan's top three banking groups to 312 billion yen.

($1 = 129.3800 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -0.26% 728.9 Delayed Quote.16.95%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.09% 1499 Delayed Quote.4.65%
PSI 20 INDEX 0.73% 5747.83 Real-time Quote.2.44%
S&P 500 2.39% 4023.89 Real-time Quote.-15.57%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.19% 3902 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.47% 64.196 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 878 B 22 269 M 22 269 M
Net income 2022 689 B 5 333 M 5 333 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,64x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 5 286 B 40 904 M 40 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 86 800
Free-Float 93,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 856,00 JPY
Average target price 4 970,77 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
