Japan's top lender MUFG expects 12% drop in annual profit

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's largest lender Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday it
expects a 12% drop in net profit for the current financial year
due to market volatility and an uncertain economic outlook,
after scoring a record annual profit for the previous year.
MUFG joins Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG)
and Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Japan's No. 2
and No. 3 lenders respectively, in offering cautious outlooks.
MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street bank Morgan
Stanley, said it expects one trillion yen ($7.73 billion)
in net income for the current business year. That is below
analysts' forecasts of 1.06 trillion yen, according to Refinitiv
Eikon data.
For the previous year that ended in March 2022, MUFG posted
a record annual of profit of 1.13 trillion yen ($8.73 billion)
thanks to the release of cash from provisions that had been set
aside to deal with a potential flood of pandemic-related bad
loans.
However, the final quarter saw a 64.4% plunge in profit as
MUFG set aside 140 billion yen to cover potential losses from
its exposure to Russia.
That brought total Russian provisions by Japan's top three
banking groups to 312 billion yen.
($1 = 129.3800 yen)
