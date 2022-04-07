Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8316   JP3890350006

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8316)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/07 04:45:21 am EDT
3840.00 JPY   -0.65%
10:38aKKR to list Japan's Kokusai Electric as early as June, sources say
RE
04/01HICL Renegotiates $523.7 Million Sustainability-Linked Loan Facility
MT
04/01SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Notice regarding Progress of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
KKR to list Japan's Kokusai Electric as early as June, sources say

04/07/2022 | 10:38am EDT
Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc plans to take Japanese chip equipment maker Kokusai Electric Corp public in an IPO as early as June, three sources said, in what is likely to be Tokyo's biggest listing in more than three years.

While the size of the initial public offering was not immediately clear, one of the sources said Kokusai Electric would likely list with a market value of around 700 billion yen ($5.67 billion).

That would make it the biggest company to list in Tokyo since SoftBank Group Corp listed its telecom unit with a market value of 7.2 trillion yen in late 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

The Tokyo bourse is set to approve the listing as early as May, according to the three sources, all of whom declined to be identified because the matter was still private.

Lead underwriters include SMBC Nikko Securities, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, two of the sources said.

KKR plans to sell part of its stake to domestic and overseas investors, according to the three sources.

KKR, Kokusai Electric, the Tokyo Stock Exchange, SMBC Nikko and Goldman Sachs all declined to comment.

Kokusai Electric was spun off from Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc in June 2018.

The planned listing comes after U.S. firm Applied Materials terminated its $3.5-billion deal to buy Kokusai Electric in March last year after failing to obtain regulatory approval from China.

Kokusai Electric said at the time it would continue to seek strategic partners and that an IPO would be an option.

KKR initially aimed for an IPO in March, but decided to delay as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and higher U.S. interest rates hit the global stock market.

Kokusai Electric, a maker of equipment for thin film formation, reported operating profit of 60 billion yen on sales of 178 billion yen in the year ended March last year.

Global demand for chip equipment has surged as semiconductors are being used in everything from artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and other new technology.

Global sales of total semiconductor manufacturing equipment by original equipment manufacturers reached a new high of $103 billion in 2021, surging 44.7% from the previous industry record of $71 billion in 2020, according to industry group SEMI.

($1 = 123.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Miho Uranaka; Editing by David Dolan, Nobuhiro Kubo and Susan Fenton)

By Miho Uranaka


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -1.49% 55.36 Delayed Quote.-24.43%
KOKUSAI CO., LTD. -1.12% 617 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
PSI 20 INDEX 0.01% 6066 Real-time Quote.8.93%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.99% 5654 Delayed Quote.6.16%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.65% 3840 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.84% 310.37 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 888 B 23 333 M 23 333 M
Net income 2022 700 B 5 656 M 5 656 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,54x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 5 264 B 42 527 M 42 527 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 86 800
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 865,00 JPY
Average target price 5 131,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jun Ohta Executive President, CEO & Representative Director
Toru Nakashima Planning Manager
Takeshi Kunibe Chairman
Shoji Masuda Executive Officer
Tetsuro Imaeda Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-1.98%42 804
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.79%386 550
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.77%320 175
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.9.32%258 038
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.44%190 856
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-2.71%190 072