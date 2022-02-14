KM2 : Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level) (230KB)
02/14/2022 | 03:13am EST
KM2 : Key metrics - TLAC requirements (at resolution group level)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(Millions of yen, except percentages)
Basel III
Template
No.
a
b
c
d
e
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
1
2
3
3a
a
TLAC available
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
TLAC before deduction of CET1 specific buffer requirement (as a percentage of RWA)
TLAC (as a percentage of RWA)
20,010,983
20,052,889
19,443,942
19,373,325
18,907,871
70,542,922
68,689,415
67,763,916
66,008,023
64,771,494
28.36%
29.19%
28.69%
29.34%
29.19%
24.84%
25.67%
25.17%
25.82%
25.67%
4
5
6a
6b
6c
Total exposures
210,038,199
199,852,468
196,559,951
198,170,783
191,039,921
TLAC (as a percentage of total exposures)
9.52%
10.03%
9.89%
9.77%
9.89%
Does the subordination exemption in the antepenultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?
Does the subordination exemption in the penultimate paragraph of Section 11 of the FSB TLAC Term Sheet apply?
If the capped subordination exemption applies, the amount of funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that is recognised as external TLAC, divided by funding issued that ranks pari passu with Excluded Liabilities and that would be recognised as external TLAC if no cap was applied
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:12:03 UTC.